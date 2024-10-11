Please
Author
Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around (Read 577576 times)
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,183
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10320 on:
October 11, 2024, 03:13:23 pm »
Padres have scored 13 runs in 9 innings against him this season. Clearly something is different with them and the rest of baseball.
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,273
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10321 on:
October 12, 2024, 03:04:58 am »
Not that I'm complaining -and I hope I don't jinx it- but what the hell has happened to the Padres offense??
They are 6 outs from being eliminated and still no runs. Scoring for fun before the last game, nothing since.
skipper757
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,297
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10322 on:
October 12, 2024, 03:36:53 am »
Dominant pitching from the Dodgers.
Wouldn't it be funny amidst all the chaos of this postseason that this is the year we finally get the Yankees-Dodgers?
King Kenny.
David in Edinburgh
Anny Roader
Posts: 435
Evolution Not Revolution
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10323 on:
October 12, 2024, 10:33:52 am »
Oh well, lost aliens win but it's been a great season for the Pads and hopefully they can build on it next year. ABLA.
Boston Bosox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,780
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10324 on:
October 12, 2024, 08:39:32 pm »
Guardians lead 6-3 bottom of 7th
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,273
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10325 on:
October 12, 2024, 08:46:18 pm »
The thing is despite giving that grand slam, the Tigers had chances at bat, with bases loaded even, but just whiffed and made bad decisions... could have had this closer at least.
Boston Bosox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,780
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10326 on:
October 12, 2024, 09:18:40 pm »
Guardians Win 7-3
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,958
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10327 on:
Today
at 03:46:31 am »
Yankees win.
Scored 3 of the 5 runs from wild pitches, Yankees had bases loaded twice and just like the Yankees in the Playoffs this Century they are awful with RISP.
Taylor Swift looked like she enjoyed the Game, Spike Lee got dressed in the dark.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,183
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10328 on:
Today
at 03:54:50 am »
Swing and misses galore with Stanton but when he hits one, good god he absolutely mashes them. Never seen anybody with his kind of power. All world levels of strength.
