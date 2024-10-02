« previous next »
Any Baseball Lovers Around

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 2, 2024, 01:17:32 am
Skubal is a tremendous pitcher. The Tigers will have a chance against anybody if hes on the mound.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 2, 2024, 02:51:19 am
Very impressed (or rather surprised  ;D ) with how the Mets did today, I thought theyd be really flat after the madness of yesterday and the very quick turnaround from Atlanta to Milwaukee, but they did great. Sevi dug in after a tough first inning, and the bullpen was fantastic.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 2, 2024, 02:37:18 pm
Dim Glas:
Very impressed (or rather surprised  ;D ) with how the Mets did today, I thought theyd be really flat after the madness of yesterday and the very quick turnaround from Atlanta to Milwaukee, but they did great. Sevi dug in after a tough first inning, and the bullpen was fantastic.

I was worried early on but they pulled out one of their 5-run innings and I don't recall much trouble after that. Lovely start to the post season.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 02:12:44 am
Back To Back Single Home Runs For The Brewers bottom of the 7th
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 02:44:31 am
Gerry Attrick:
Skubal is a tremendous pitcher. The Tigers will have a chance against anybody if hes on the mound.

This is not a fluke. Tigers have a very good farm and a couple outstanding prospects too. They and the Lions remind me of LFC in how they rebuilt those clubs.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 02:44:45 am
WOW a triple Homer in the 9th for the Mets

3-2 Mets
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 02:52:21 am
4-2 Mets 9th ( 2 Outs )
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 02:54:44 am
Bottom 9th We Go

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 02:59:39 am
Mets 2 outs away
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 03:00:20 am
METS WIN
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 03:02:54 am
So It's

Guardians / Tigers

Phillies / Mets

Yankees / Royals

Dodgers / Padres

Best of 5
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 03:08:09 am
Not convinced the Mets are actually even good but they come up with what they need at the right times. To score 4 off Williams is unheard of. Hes one of the most dominant relief pitchers in baseball.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 03:17:42 am
I dont know if being a Mets fan is great or torturous half the time.

But fucking hell I love this mad team :lmao

Bout time the polar bear had his big hit!

Regardless what happens, what a job Mendy has done as a first year manager.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 06:13:38 am
American League line up is so weak.

Guardian Dodgers WS.

Dodgers win it.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 11:01:30 am
Dim Glas:
I dont know if being a Mets fan is great or torturous half the time.

But fucking hell I love this mad team :lmao

Bout time the polar bear had his big hit!

Regardless what happens, what a job Mendy has done as a first year manager.

What a series it's going to be against the Phillies. Did not see this coming when I watched the teams in London this summer!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 4, 2024, 10:59:58 pm
BassTunedToRed:
What a series it's going to be against the Phillies. Did not see this coming when I watched the teams in London this summer!

whole journey has been beyond bonkers, what with Grimace and OMG and all of it  ;D

And another WTF moment today - Kodai Senga announced as game 1 starter  :o :o :o :o
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 6, 2024, 02:59:55 am
Brilliant from the Mets today, couldnt hit Wheeler for toffee, no surprise considering how damn good he is, but did serious damage in the 8th, the moment he was out  ;D  Brilliantly pitched by the Mets too, with Senga, Peterson, Garrett, Maton and Stanek getting it done in pretty much a bullpen game.  Just a really good baseball game.

Total contrast with the Yankees and Royals, a shittily pitched utter mess of a game, and the Yankees are going to win it 6-5.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2024, 08:45:23 am
All  4 Games Tied at 1-1
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2024, 09:59:37 am
that home run from kerry carpenter, can't beat those moments in playoff baseball
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2024, 09:59:51 am
Boston Bosox:
All  4 Games Tied at 1-1

First time it's happened in the Division Series apparently.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2024, 01:10:03 pm
LiverLuke:
that home run from kerry carpenter, can't beat those moments in playoff baseball

I saw somewhere that that was the first home run Clase had given up to a lefty all year.  That cutter runs nasty on lefties.  But Clase wasnt at his best, and Carpenter becomes an instant Tigers postseason hero.  This after Kwan had made an amazing catch to keep the Guardians level the previous inning.

Its been a crazy postseason so far.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2024, 03:28:28 pm
Playoffs have been amazing. The best I can remember. Hopefully continues like this.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2024, 03:55:32 pm
Yes. Excellent games so far.

Tigers have impressed me a lot. Winning twice in Houston and finding a late home run to beat Cleveland.

A young team who appear to be up for these games which can count a lot in the post season. Won three from four on the road with some great catches and now at home. Texas showed last season that winning on the road can take a team all the way.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 8, 2024, 03:58:00 pm
Sometimes in the playoffs you just need one guy to step up on any given day. Even if theyre guys you wouldnt normally expect. Best of 5s are much easier to win for an underdog than 7 in a WS
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 01:06:48 am
Sean Manaea baby! What a pitching performance.

A great game 3.

Now time to watch the Padres - Dodgers.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 05:19:24 am
Dim Glas:
Sean Manaea baby! What a pitching performance.

A great game 3.

Now time to watch the Padres - Dodgers.

All that money in the Dodgers organization, but when Ohtani goes cold, apparently, the team is screwed. 1-for-8 in the last 2 games with 4Ks.

I say that and he'll probably go 4-for-5 with 3 HRs and 7RBIs in the next game, but it must be disconcerting for Dodgers fans.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm
Top 4 for the Dodgers are getting no help at all from the rest. Muncy has been shit and the rest are absolutely no threat to hit for power. Pitch around the top guys and youre fine. Insane how bad half the lineup is considering the payroll theyre running.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 01:22:07 pm
The San Diego Padres hit a record-tying six home runs Sunday night to smash the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2 in a Major League Baseball playoff game marred by fans in Dodger Stadium throwing what appeared to be baseballs, and then trash, at Padres players.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 11:16:47 pm
The Dodgers are a hot mess. Some of it deserved, other bits just bad luck.

As a lifelong Dodger fan I'm well accustomed to their underachieving nature and postseason collapses.

When they went crazy and started giving their prospects away to go all Man City, I realised they put a big target on themselves (rightly so) that if anything goes wrong, they'd be ridiculed.

To some extent this is what's happening now, and it will get oh so louder in 5 hours from now if the Padres bounce them out.

They have themselves to blame for some of the ridiculous spending and roster decisions.

Other things however, have been pure bad luck; losing to a cheating Astros team -and potentially having the same thing happen with the Red Sox- was out of their control. Who knows what would have happened to that team if it had won those WS?

The injury crisis they have had this season -particularly to their pitching staff- has been catastrophic, even with their roster, literally 3 or 4 starting pitchers are all down, some never played this season, due to multiple injuries.

All told though, to me their policy of spending and analytics crap stinks, and they seem to think the more money they throw at it the better it will get, and it's clearly not the case.

They're being outplayed by the Padres, who enjoy playing the villain role and getting into their heads, 3 notable ex Dodgers (Machado, Profar and Darvish) doing quite well.

Their clueless manager Roberts has basically said tonight's key game is a bullpen game due to all the injuries, so warm up the "Thank you fans" message and let yet another postseason autopsy commence tomorrow morning, I guess.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 12:46:50 am
Phillies need miracles. Got 2 innings left to score a minimum of 3 runs and already past the top of the lineup.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 01:33:18 am
fucking love this mad Mets team :lmao

Francisco Lindor though, wow.

Also Mark Vientos, what a season so far.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 03:16:43 am
Yankees win.

Stanton is so productive in October since he's been a Yankee.
