Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 5, 2024, 07:58:13 pm
Mets on the march...

Was looking at the standings. They'd be top of the AL West, yet they're third in the NL East.

Sports are dumb  ;)
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 5, 2024, 10:45:31 pm
its infuriating  ;D

Be a shame if they dont make it, this Mets team is a lot of fun, but at least with Mendoza and Stearms leading the way, things are headed in a positive way.

Lindor is just incredible right now. I know Othani probably wins the MVP, but Lindor should in my (biased) view  ;D  Hes defensively brilliant too, whereas Ohtani of course isnt this year, and so clutch.

Liking how they have made some good lesser signings this time round too thats worked well. And the starting pitching has been mostly very good recently too.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 6, 2024, 11:31:17 am
100%. Whatever happens this year, more years of challenging for the post-season look inevitable.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 6, 2024, 02:58:54 pm
Aaron Boone needs to go, last 6 weeks have been playing teams under and barely over .500 and lost so many games, should be clear out in front in the Division and are now 2nd with 22 games to go.

Brian Cashman will get another fucking extension no doubt.

It finally dawned on me, Hal Steinbrenner has turned the Yankees into Baseball's version of the Dallas Cowboys.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 12, 2024, 06:13:31 am
Just a reminder that Shohei Ohtani is the best player to ever play baseball.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 12, 2024, 09:44:51 pm
Amen. Generational talent. Makes it look so easy too.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 13, 2024, 03:27:41 pm
Lindor should be MVP though...
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 13, 2024, 03:54:26 pm
An .832 OPS winning MVP would be a farce. What he adds on defence is not even close to making up for how inferior he is on offense.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 13, 2024, 05:42:09 pm
yep, but he wont be.

Ohtani should rightly win the Hank Aaron Award of course.

But the MVP should surely be for a player valuable to his team both defensively and offensively. And that is Lindor. Not Ohtani.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 13, 2024, 10:01:10 pm
Ohtani has carried this team through the most horrendous injury plagued season I can remember.

The guy is making unreal plays look like something anyone can do. He's a step or two from an unheard of 50/50. There's even talk he may throw a pitch or two come playoff time, if the pitching crisis continues.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 19, 2024, 10:57:09 am
tigers the hottest team in baseball and just 0.5 games back on the wildcard, would be quite an achievement from where they were.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 19, 2024, 11:41:40 am
Its great to see too. I love the small market teams doing well in MLB. Its the American sport where the biggest teams have the biggest advantage. Amazing to see how the Brewers have defied expectations too.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 19, 2024, 11:58:00 pm
There it is, history made.

Shohei just hit his 50th HR and is now 50/51. The only person in MLB history to do so.

Generational.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 20, 2024, 12:30:52 am
As the commentator just said: "This is not really life".

It's actually insane.

6 for 6, now added another HR to make it 3 for the day, responsible for 10 runs.

So with this latest HR Ohtani's now 51/51.

He's already the all time Dodger leader for HR's in a single season.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 20, 2024, 06:25:21 am
Best Athlete on the Planet right now, utter ridiculous, it's Jordan/Messi/Woods level of just taking the absolute piss out of a Sport.

That $700 million contract is looking a bargain. ;D



Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 20, 2024, 08:05:18 am
Hes the best ever. Remember hes a CY Young calibre pitcher too :lmao Baseball has not seen anybody like this in its lifetime and it will be a long time before it sees another. If this guy doesnt win MVP itd be a war crime.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 20, 2024, 08:43:38 am
Dodgers should let him pitch in the post season now. Just to cap this season off.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 20, 2024, 09:39:09 am
Didnt realised hed stopped pitching
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 20, 2024, 10:10:04 am
Coming back from 2nd Tommy John but he's apparently ready to go now. Just hope they give him the chance despite the injury/fatigue risk. He won't be able to start but could be a reliever.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 25, 2024, 10:10:38 am
On 11th August the Tigers had 0.2% chance of making playoffs.. it's now over 80%. Incredible run and turnaround. Bit of help from the Twins and KC collapsing too.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 25, 2024, 02:28:55 pm
Was in Tokyo last week. Shohei was everywhere. News, adverts, convenience store displays... By the magic of video, he was even "pitching" at the batting centre where I took a few swings. No, I did not attempt the 140km/h lane.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 26, 2024, 03:07:27 pm
Fuckin hell Angels, how shit do you have to be to lose 2 straight to the White Sox, the White Sox have already lost 120 games this season. ;D
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 27, 2024, 05:01:08 am
Updated, the Angels lose 3 straight to the White Sox. ;D
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 27, 2024, 09:27:01 am
Andels have been the worst run Baseball team the last 20 years.

The amount of bad contracts they've handed out is scandalous.

The Owner has more Money than sense, truly one of the worst owners in Sports this Century.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 27, 2024, 09:32:21 am
Imagine writing that the day after the A's play their last game in Oakland.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 27, 2024, 01:50:16 pm
Nothing short of a crime what the A's fans have had to endure, those scenes of staff putting dirt in bottles and giving to fans as souvenirs was quite sad.

Shameful ownership, for a city that already lost the Raiders to the same greedy, money chasing ownership tactics.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 27, 2024, 02:25:31 pm
Doesn't help the stadium in Oakland should have been condemned years ago, it's one of the oldest but most decrepit stadiums in major league sports, but nothing has been done.

To think the teams Oakland had 10 years ago, since then the Warriors have moved out, but at least its to the other side of the bay to San Francisco, Raiders moved to Vegas now the As are leaving town.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 27, 2024, 03:08:41 pm
Correct. Alameda was a dump that should have been torn down a long time ago. With the sewage, and the BART journey resembling some prison landscape. As a lapsed Raider fan it was so obvious change was needed.

However, the sad thing is, every time you have this politician v owner it's the loyal fans that almost always pay the price.

Generally speaking, sports are so plastic nowadays. I saw this promo about these fancy $80k Raider box seats (per game) and that was the goal all along, fuck all to do with improving the team or keeping it for the fans.

Greedy owners want tax payers to build them their little playground and politicians ineptly running their cities budgets on failed projects and leaving little money for the city's infrastructure and other vital needs. Owners then deliberately tanking their teams to justify moving to some soulless, corporate place mostly filled with away fans or corporate people.

Saw the footage of the player waving the A's flag at the end with the fans and planting it near home plate, it's just a shame.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 27, 2024, 06:48:22 pm
I've been going to watch the A's for 15 years or more. Had some wonderful times in that crumbling bowl. Haven't really bothered the last couple of years once it became clear that the team was leaving town (don't get the franchise thing on an emotional level - I'm an Oakland fan and don't have the slightest interest in Las Vegas). Because of this, I didn't even realize this was happening yesterday until I saw some green and gold clad fans when I was taking Bart home from work.. The whole thing hit me then - something that was really important in my life is gone. Worse - it left a couple of years ago as the greed of the owners took any agency away from the fans. This is sadly the way of modern sport - any sense of belonging is stripped away from supporters. What's the point in giving a shit any more?
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
September 27, 2024, 07:02:33 pm
Sorry to hear that. Never watched it but saw about the Oakland side being moved, remembered they were the team of Billy Beane/Moneyball and used to be quite successful.

Another example of billionaires just generally being vermin. Shame whoever was behind it wasn't battered by irate supporters.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 02:19:19 am
It all comes down to Mets-Braves tomorrow.

If there's a sweep of the doubleheader, that team and the D-Backs make the playoffs.  If it's a 1-1 split, both the Mets and Braves make it.

Mets and Braves would love to end each other's seasons, but given the short rest before the Wild Card Series, the team that wins Game 1 (and thus clinches the playoffs) will probably rest players for Game 2.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 12:30:34 pm
Will be interesting to see how the team that wins the 1st game handles the 2nd.   Will they try to eliminate the other team or focus on the playoff game tomorrow?  If the Braves win the 1st game then I think it's unlikely Sale starts the 2nd one which gives the Mets a great chance to win. 

My bet is that they split the two games and the D-Backs are out.   
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 09:11:19 pm
LolMets vs. Braves Postseason Choking energy.

Unbelievable game.

Mets are in, and now my Braves are on the ropes...
