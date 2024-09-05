Mets on the march...



Was looking at the standings. They'd be top of the AL West, yet they're third in the NL East.



Sports are dumb



its infuriatingBe a shame if they dont make it, this Mets team is a lot of fun, but at least with Mendoza and Stearms leading the way, things are headed in a positive way.Lindor is just incredible right now. I know Othani probably wins the MVP, but Lindor should in my (biased) viewHes defensively brilliant too, whereas Ohtani of course isnt this year, and so clutch.Liking how they have made some good lesser signings this time round too thats worked well. And the starting pitching has been mostly very good recently too.