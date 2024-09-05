Mets on the march...
Was looking at the standings. They'd be top of the AL West, yet they're third in the NL East.
Sports are dumb
its infuriating
Be a shame if they dont make it, this Mets team is a lot of fun, but at least with Mendoza and Stearms leading the way, things are headed in a positive way.
Lindor is just incredible right now. I know Othani probably wins the MVP, but Lindor should in my (biased) view
Hes defensively brilliant too, whereas Ohtani of course isnt this year, and so clutch.
Liking how they have made some good lesser signings this time round too thats worked well. And the starting pitching has been mostly very good recently too.