Who was the first black player for Liverpool and when was it ? Ya gonna blame them for that ?



Howard Gayle was born in Toxteth and joined the youth ranks at local side Liverpool in 1974. He signed a professional contract with the club in 1977, becoming the first black player to play for Liverpool, which was seen as a "victory" for the black community in Liverpool. — Gayle on his important landmark.Howard Gayle on his important landmark."It was constantly in the press that I was the first black player to play for Liverpool. It was a landmark as far as black people were concerned, and I was proud to represent the black community of Liverpool"