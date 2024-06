Second ACL tear for Acuna. Devastated. On track for a hall of fame career and given all the trouble he had with the previous ACL recovery, I'm really sad for him.



Hopefully he comes back next year ready to go.



Sick of all the injuries in MLB.



It took him another full year after he was cleared to play to play at his normal level. Don't be surprised if it happens again. He should be back for spring training next year, assuming there are no complications, but may very well take another year to get back to his best. That's 4 years out of his career that could be wasted due to injury. Shame really as he's so fun to watch.