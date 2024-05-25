« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 557575 times)

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10200 on: May 25, 2024, 01:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on May 24, 2024, 06:59:35 pm
As Red Sox fan just going as a neutral again (and rueing the fact i didnt go when it was sox/yankees :( ). hoping itll be a decent game and looking forward to gorging on all the food there.

I didn't go the first year and regretted it so went to Cubs-Cardinals last year. Great day out.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10201 on: May 25, 2024, 01:28:10 pm »
All Is good in the World again.

Yankees have a top tier left handed Slugger and being the best team in the AL.

  8)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,545
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10202 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on May 25, 2024, 01:08:02 pm
I didn't go the first year and regretted it so went to Cubs-Cardinals last year. Great day out.

Yeah i got some comp tickets for the Sunday last year, we was sat near one of the bullpens. Quality day.

Was hoping might get some again but is getting too close to the date now (last year i got them a month before) so we bought some along the LH foul line, but it looks a better view this time.

Wonder which celeb fans theyll have this year? was pretty cool seeing Bill Murray and Nick Offerman last time out.

Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,545
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10203 on: Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 25, 2024, 01:28:10 pm
All Is good in the World again.

Yankees have a top tier left handed Slugger and being the best team in the AL.

  8)

Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10204 on: Today at 05:17:47 am »
Damn, Acunas done his ACL. Wasnt having his best season but you always thought an offensive explosion was just around the corner. Huge blow for the Braves since theyre in a division where they have 0 margin for error. Suspect a trade will be coming. Maybe the Jays can ditch Springer for anything.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 