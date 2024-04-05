« previous next »
Any Baseball Lovers Around

Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-0
1st time Yankees have failed to score in home opener sine Red Sox won  there in 1967

Friday, April 14, 1967
Attendance: 14,375
Venue: Yankee Stadium I
Game Duration: 2:11
Day Game, on grass
spartan2785

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: Ray K on April  4, 2024, 04:00:20 pm
RIP The Oakland A's.

From 2025-27 they'll be the Sacramento A's (well at least that's where they're playing their home games) prior to their assumed move to Vegas



Even more stupid, they are going to be known as simply the The Athletics or The A's. Just idiotic

It's a such a travesty that
1.  Fisher is able to keep that team when he has done nothing to either improve the team, improve the fan experience, improve the facilities, or even negotiate in good faith with Oakland.

2. That Las Vegas who has no real interest is getting a team, there are plenty of other cities that are more deserving (Portland, Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal, Salt Lake City).

3.  That baseball would allow a team to be in limbo for that long, basically there is no idea if or when the team will actually move, there are lawsuits that might prevent the stadium being built in Las Vegas.

4.  It's pathetic how MLB would protect a POS owner like Fisher who adds nothing to baseball other than being a whiny lying bitch who didn't even make his money himself.  Though this is par for the course I guess for a lot of owners.
Statto Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Wild Padres vs Cubs game the other night, Cubs leading 8-0 in the 6th, somehow find a way to lose 9-8.
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Lovely Tributes at Fenway Park and looking back to 2004 and Red Sox History
Sadly Sox lost Home Opener 7-1 to the oriels
Very Emotional  :(
rafathegaffa83

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Ohtani's interpreter charged with stealing $16 million
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Red Sox lose 3rd straight home game to Orioles
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Red Sox have now lost their first 4 home games losing 7-0 to the Angels
Dim Glas

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
The life of a Mets fan.

Last week - this team is terrible, and will beat the 62 Mets in awfulness.

This week - this Mets team is good!
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
All Is good in NYC.

Yankees leading the Division and Knicks being a high seed in the NBA playoffs.

 ;D
Dim Glas

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 13, 2024, 04:57:54 am
All Is good in NYC.

Yankees leading the Division and Knicks being a high seed in the NBA playoffs.

 ;D

screw those teams  ;D

NY Rangers and Mets are the only 2 that have my heart.

NHL playoffs start next week, yessssss!
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yankees would pay Juan Soto whatever he wants right now, they'd do it.

Just a pity Scott Boras is his Agent, who never deals a FA during a season.

It's going to be $500 million plus easily.
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Red Sox Win    :)
Boston always unofficial

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
The bar put The Sox game on after the Cadiz v Barca match and it was already 7-2, then seemed to go on forever with nothing happening.That's probably my quota for baseball this season.
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Red  Sox win 5-4
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yankees Lose 8-7
Rob K

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Statto Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Quote from: Rob K on April 18, 2024, 07:37:20 pm
Red sox with a shutout in 1 hour 49 mins  :o

https://www.mlb.com/news/tanner-houck-throws-shutout-vs-guardians

That's mental, that game would have taken 1 hour 49 minutes to reach bottom 4th, or top 5th a couple of years ago, the pitch clock has well speeded up games.
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Red Sox 

On The Road they are 10-3

but at home 3-7

Statto Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Loool crazy situation in the Bronx, Yankees coach Aaron Boone got ejected after 5 pitches, however it was a spectator in the stands who shouted out at the umpire Boone didn't say anything. ;D

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/39997893/yankees-aaron-boone-ejected-five-pitches-game-vs-athletics

 
