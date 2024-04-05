RIP The Oakland A's.



From 2025-27 they'll be the Sacramento A's (well at least that's where they're playing their home games) prior to their assumed move to Vegas







Even more stupid, they are going to be known as simply the The Athletics or The A's. Just idioticIt's a such a travesty that1. Fisher is able to keep that team when he has done nothing to either improve the team, improve the fan experience, improve the facilities, or even negotiate in good faith with Oakland.2. That Las Vegas who has no real interest is getting a team, there are plenty of other cities that are more deserving (Portland, Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal, Salt Lake City).3. That baseball would allow a team to be in limbo for that long, basically there is no idea if or when the team will actually move, there are lawsuits that might prevent the stadium being built in Las Vegas.4. It's pathetic how MLB would protect a POS owner like Fisher who adds nothing to baseball other than being a whiny lying bitch who didn't even make his money himself. Though this is par for the course I guess for a lot of owners.