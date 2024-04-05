« previous next »
Any Baseball Lovers Around

Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 5, 2024, 09:07:17 pm
Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-0
1st time Yankees have failed to score in home opener sine Red Sox won  there in 1967

Friday, April 14, 1967
Attendance: 14,375
Venue: Yankee Stadium I
Game Duration: 2:11
Day Game, on grass
spartan2785

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 5, 2024, 09:29:11 pm
Quote from: Ray K on April  4, 2024, 04:00:20 pm
RIP The Oakland A's.

From 2025-27 they'll be the Sacramento A's (well at least that's where they're playing their home games) prior to their assumed move to Vegas



Even more stupid, they are going to be known as simply the The Athletics or The A's. Just idiotic

It's a such a travesty that
1.  Fisher is able to keep that team when he has done nothing to either improve the team, improve the fan experience, improve the facilities, or even negotiate in good faith with Oakland.

2. That Las Vegas who has no real interest is getting a team, there are plenty of other cities that are more deserving (Portland, Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal, Salt Lake City).

3.  That baseball would allow a team to be in limbo for that long, basically there is no idea if or when the team will actually move, there are lawsuits that might prevent the stadium being built in Las Vegas.

4.  It's pathetic how MLB would protect a POS owner like Fisher who adds nothing to baseball other than being a whiny lying bitch who didn't even make his money himself.  Though this is par for the course I guess for a lot of owners.
Statto Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 10, 2024, 05:52:03 am
Wild Padres vs Cubs game the other night, Cubs leading 8-0 in the 6th, somehow find a way to lose 9-8.
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 10, 2024, 07:28:41 am
Lovely Tributes at Fenway Park and looking back to 2004 and Red Sox History
Sadly Sox lost Home Opener 7-1 to the oriels
Very Emotional  :(
rafathegaffa83

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 11, 2024, 10:32:32 pm
Ohtani's interpreter charged with stealing $16 million
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 09:56:51 am
Red Sox lose 3rd straight home game to Orioles
Boston Bosox

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 02:48:32 am
Red Sox have now lost their first 4 home games losing 7-0 to the Angels
