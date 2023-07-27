« previous next »
Any Baseball Lovers Around

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
July 27, 2023, 11:09:37 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 27, 2023, 10:58:08 pm
2 games for the Angels today. First one Ohtani pitched a 1 hit complete game shutout. Second one hes gone deep twice. Ill say it until Im blue in the face this guy is the best to ever play baseball. Saviour him because if you see anybody who is this good again in your lifetime youre blessed.

I watched his first homer earlier and read at the bottom of the broadcast about his shutout game. I didn't fucking realise it was earlier in the day! I shook my head and laughed. Just fucking video game kinda stuff from him.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm
The Mets moved Robertson earlier in the week (was always a good move with a 38-year old having a good year) but now lots of noise about Scherzer being traded away.

Based on how things have played out, it looks like Mets are sellers at the deadline.

Angels are buyers with the Giolito trade.  They've got a few guys performing really well right now (Rengifio, Monica, etc), so they really just need to get some of the injured guys back healthy, and they could make a run with possibly Ohtani's last few months there.

Yankees don't seem like they're set yet on whether to be buyers or sellers.  Padres are similar with rumors back and forth on a daily basis.

Of the surprise teams that should be buying, it remains to be seen how much Miami/Baltimore/Cincy/Arizona/Texas, etc want to buy, and how much of their farm system they want to give away.  Rangers are definitely buying, but I can't imagine notoriously cheap Baltimore being so keen to trade away top prospects, even though they probably have as much firepower as anyone to do so.

Boy, if someone a year ago told you the 2023 Marlins are buyers, and the 2023 Mets are sellers, you'd thought them crazy.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
Scherzer going to the Rangers, so long as he waives the no trade.

I know what will happen, the old Scherzer will return there, its just how the Mets are, players go to shit in Queens and go elswehere and become kings again  ;D

But its the right move, hes been all mouth and no action lately, just generally been pretty awful. 

Awful season for the Mets, first move of the offseason surely firing Eppler. Theres probably about 3 players on this roster Id miss if they where traded this weekend.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 02:52:11 am
Can't believe the Orioles are back.
