The Mets moved Robertson earlier in the week (was always a good move with a 38-year old having a good year) but now lots of noise about Scherzer being traded away.



Based on how things have played out, it looks like Mets are sellers at the deadline.



Angels are buyers with the Giolito trade. They've got a few guys performing really well right now (Rengifio, Monica, etc), so they really just need to get some of the injured guys back healthy, and they could make a run with possibly Ohtani's last few months there.



Yankees don't seem like they're set yet on whether to be buyers or sellers. Padres are similar with rumors back and forth on a daily basis.



Of the surprise teams that should be buying, it remains to be seen how much Miami/Baltimore/Cincy/Arizona/Texas, etc want to buy, and how much of their farm system they want to give away. Rangers are definitely buying, but I can't imagine notoriously cheap Baltimore being so keen to trade away top prospects, even though they probably have as much firepower as anyone to do so.



Boy, if someone a year ago told you the 2023 Marlins are buyers, and the 2023 Mets are sellers, you'd thought them crazy.