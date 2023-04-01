« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 495998 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10000 on: April 1, 2023, 03:04:12 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on March 30, 2023, 07:01:58 pm
Big transition year for the Dodgers.
I'm going in with the lowest expectations for some time.... which might mean they may finally do something this year!

I'm guessing they're going to coast until before the window closes and then maybe address the needs they see by dealing with teams that are out of it, but yeah not expecting much this year. That payroll had to come down I guess.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,766
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10001 on: April 1, 2023, 09:57:53 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on April  1, 2023, 03:04:12 pm
I'm going in with the lowest expectations for some time.... which might mean they may finally do something this year!

I'm guessing they're going to coast until before the window closes and then maybe address the needs they see by dealing with teams that are out of it, but yeah not expecting much this year. That payroll had to come down I guess.

Yea, it could be a lowkey fun year for you if a few players (like Vargas, Outman, Grove/Pepiot, etc) break out, and a couple of older players (like Taylor and his love of big moments) regain form.  You'll have to make big moves at some point (either by the trade deadline for this year or the winter for next year), but it's a great opportunity to get some young talent into the team and as contributors and then strengthen.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10002 on: April 1, 2023, 11:54:46 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on April  1, 2023, 09:57:53 pm
Yea, it could be a lowkey fun year for you if a few players (like Vargas, Outman, Grove/Pepiot, etc) break out, and a couple of older players (like Taylor and his love of big moments) regain form.  You'll have to make big moves at some point (either by the trade deadline for this year or the winter for next year), but it's a great opportunity to get some young talent into the team and as contributors and then strengthen.
Pretty much. Outman and Vargas have looked good in the relatively short time I've seen them. Their farm system is always lauded so may as well give it a try, see what happens. I do think they've got their sights on Ohtani down the line, but I'm sure other clubs will say the same.

Pound for pound I think the Padres clearly have more established talent right now, but for years and years the Dodgers had a massive payroll (still do), big names, and came out with nothing (Dave and Friedman over thinking post season analytics and "matchups" resulting in early exists) while smaller rosters/payrolls got it done, so who knows.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10003 on: April 16, 2023, 04:44:33 pm »
Dodger stadium gives Bellinger a standing ovation on his return as a Cub last night. I was sat watching Belli acknowledging the love, wonderful moment all round.

...Ump then decides to give him a clock violation   :duh
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,948
  • Kloppite
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10004 on: April 20, 2023, 02:00:13 pm »
Sounds like the As could be on the move, have signed a binding agreement to purchase land near the Las Vegas Strip.

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/36241520/oakland-agree-purchase-land-las-vegas-strip
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,706
  • Truthiness
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10005 on: April 20, 2023, 02:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April 20, 2023, 02:00:13 pm
Sounds like the As could be on the move, have signed a binding agreement to purchase land near the Las Vegas Strip.

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/36241520/oakland-agree-purchase-land-las-vegas-strip

Vegas city council must be literally rolling in cash if they're willing to throw bad money for a baseball stadium after even worse money for a football one.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10006 on: April 20, 2023, 03:00:22 pm »
thatll be the third Oakland team they lose in about 5 years.

really depressing. I have a few friends from oakland and its hard to imagine losing your team youve supported since a kid. Especially after the shitty owners purposefully tanked them to an AA team to manipulate it through.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,909
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10007 on: April 20, 2023, 04:37:27 pm »
Absolute shitshow this thing with Max Scherzer, got ejected in the 4th inning yesterday for sticky stuff - which was the rosin pitchers are allowed to use, combined with sweat. I mean, what the actual fuck.  Just a couple days ago something similar happened with Yankees Domingo German apart from the fact he was allowed to pitch on after being warned.

Now Scherzer is suspended for 10 days, and no chance of it being overturned. The umpiring in MLB is an absolute shambles.

So at the moment Mets rotation is out 4 of the starters they had planned for this season :lmao   
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,948
  • Kloppite
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10008 on: April 21, 2023, 01:38:03 am »
Quote from: Ray K on April 20, 2023, 02:07:33 pm
Vegas city council must be literally rolling in cash if they're willing to throw bad money for a baseball stadium after even worse money for a football one.

I wonder how much more money Vegas makes on gameday when Raiders have home games, since the Raiders moved there, think tickets for Raiders home games are one of the most expensive tickets in the NFL now, Vegas also hosts the super bowl next year.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10009 on: April 25, 2023, 09:34:50 am »
AL East is a joke. Jays are 14-9 and 6 games back. Fuck off.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10010 on: April 26, 2023, 06:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 25, 2023, 09:34:50 am
AL East is a joke. Jays are 14-9 and 6 games back. Fuck off.
:D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10011 on: April 26, 2023, 06:27:33 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 26, 2023, 06:18:43 pm
:D

Every team in the division has a positive run differential. Its plain stupid.
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10012 on: April 26, 2023, 08:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 25, 2023, 09:34:50 am
AL East is a joke. Jays are 14-9 and 6 games back. Fuck off.

with the new schedule theres a good chance of ALEast taking all the wild card spots!

Blue Jays rotation is in a really good groove. even berrios and kooch are dealing right now
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10013 on: April 27, 2023, 09:28:43 am »
Manoah has started slowly but hell be dominant soon enough. Berrios was a strange one, he was only 1% off but was getting hammered.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10014 on: May 26, 2023, 04:02:19 pm »
Blue Jays have been on a horrid run and are finished already. No way they can win the division and even 3 games out of a wildcard spot is looking impossible with how good the AL East teams are. This roster constantly gets smoke blown up its arse but we cant win big games. May as well start looking to shop some guys. Springer, Chapman, Kikuchi, Kiermaier and Bass should be on the trade block.
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10015 on: May 29, 2023, 03:27:57 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 26, 2023, 04:02:19 pm
Blue Jays have been on a horrid run and are finished already. No way they can win the division and even 3 games out of a wildcard spot is looking impossible with how good the AL East teams are. This roster constantly gets smoke blown up its arse but we cant win big games. May as well start looking to shop some guys. Springer, Chapman, Kikuchi, Kiermaier and Bass should be on the trade block.

its not even june yet.... and theres over 100 games left.

its been rough recently but there is zero chance they're burning it all down and trading everyone away. Kiermaier has been great so far, he is more likely to be extended than traded.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10016 on: May 29, 2023, 07:48:12 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on May 29, 2023, 03:27:57 am
its not even june yet.... and theres over 100 games left.

its been rough recently but there is zero chance they're burning it all down and trading everyone away. Kiermaier has been great so far, he is more likely to be extended than traded.

The Blue Jays arent making up that deficit in a division this stacked, therefore the guys that are on an expiring contracts or only have 1 year of control left should be being shopped. Think the Blue Jays are Arsenal really, doesnt matter how many good players they have they just cant do it.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,766
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10017 on: June 6, 2023, 08:40:06 pm »
Turns out Manoah is broken after yet another horror show.  Optioned him to rookie ball for the staff to fix him.  Jays are very much in the hunt still.

Diamondbacks are a pleasant surprise this year.  Corbin Carroll living up to the hype.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10018 on: June 7, 2023, 03:26:33 am »
Fuck Dave Roberts. The absolute clown. Yet again baffling decision making by him and/or the Dodger 'analytics department'.

Blew an 8-3 lead to lose 8-9 against the Reds. Pulled a good pitcher after just 11 pitches and put a horrible match-up instead.

What a joke of a team.
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10019 on: June 7, 2023, 06:10:58 pm »
that Elly de la Cruz looks like he's gonna be great though. hits the ball insanely hard and should be fun to watch.
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,404
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10020 on: June 23, 2023, 04:19:42 pm »
Got tickets for Sundays game in London. Forecast 31 degrees. I think I'm gonna melt. :o
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10021 on: June 25, 2023, 11:52:43 am »
Quote from: Rob K on June 23, 2023, 04:19:42 pm
Got tickets for Sundays game in London. Forecast 31 degrees. I think I'm gonna melt. :o

I went yesterday, great day out.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10022 on: June 29, 2023, 12:06:03 pm »
Amazing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zCorxr-nspk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zCorxr-nspk</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10023 on: June 29, 2023, 12:09:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 29, 2023, 12:06:03 pm
Amazing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zCorxr-nspk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zCorxr-nspk</a>

Always thought a perfect game was striking out all hitters.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10024 on: June 29, 2023, 12:36:13 pm »
Not a huge baseball fan, but do love a Kevin Costner effort.

For the love of the game actually makes me emotional  ;D ;D

Have these perfect games got more frequent in recent years?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,909
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10025 on: June 29, 2023, 12:41:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 29, 2023, 12:06:03 pm
Amazing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zCorxr-nspk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zCorxr-nspk</a>

Hes a dick, suspended twice already in his career,  wife beater, so shame more than anything.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,909
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10026 on: June 29, 2023, 12:44:46 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 29, 2023, 12:36:13 pm
Not a huge baseball fan, but do love a Kevin Costner effort.

For the love of the game actually makes me emotional  ;D ;D

Have these perfect games got more frequent in recent years?

Only ever been 24 I think, bit of a run in 2012 (3 in one season rather crazily), but this one was the first since.

Its still a rare feat to retire 27 batters in order.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10027 on: June 29, 2023, 12:48:29 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 29, 2023, 12:36:13 pm
Not a huge baseball fan, but do love a Kevin Costner effort.

For the love of the game actually makes me emotional  ;D ;D

Have these perfect games got more frequent in recent years?

None since 2012.

Not really perfect if someone gets bat to ball.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10028 on: June 29, 2023, 01:13:35 pm »
Must be getting old 2012 seems like yesterday  ;)
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10029 on: June 29, 2023, 01:58:42 pm »
he got completely shelled in his previous couple of games too. baseball for you

and couldnt have happened to a worse guy

Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10030 on: June 29, 2023, 02:06:19 pm »
One of the worst calls in Baseball history that ruined a perfect game.

That should have been the 25th perfect game last night but for this Doofus Umpire at 1st base who wanted to be the centre of attention, the hitter with faux shock is hilarious as well, he's a Doofus as well hustling like his life depended on it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dqjSlQdaXwE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dqjSlQdaXwE</a>



This was a gutting one with only needing one out, but you can't help Everett with the Redsox /Yankees rivalry, stopping a Yankee pitching a perfect game at Fenway, Mussina is my all time favourite pitcher as well, Sox fans cheering that hit like they won the WS. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W3xkQlFGpuk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W3xkQlFGpuk</a>

« Last Edit: June 29, 2023, 02:14:23 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,948
  • Kloppite
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10031 on: July 6, 2023, 03:59:17 am »
Fuckin hell Cards, Marlins trailing the Cards 9-8 bottom of the 9th, with 2 on base, Cards reliever Jordan Hicks airmails a routine throw to 1st, which allows the Marlins runners reach home & Marlins win the game 10-9. :lmao
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,404
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10032 on: July 6, 2023, 03:30:39 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on June 25, 2023, 11:52:43 am
I went yesterday, great day out.

Yeah was a cracking day. Shame we didnt get any homers though.

Mets/phillies next year, hoping to get to that one too. Looking forward to tucking in to a massive Philly cheesesteak sandwich 😄
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10033 on: July 6, 2023, 04:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on July  6, 2023, 03:30:39 pm
Yeah was a cracking day. Shame we didnt get any homers though.

Mets/phillies next year, hoping to get to that one too. Looking forward to tucking in to a massive Philly cheesesteak sandwich 😄

As a Mets fan, I can't wait. Definitely going to both days next year.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,909
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10034 on: July 6, 2023, 04:37:45 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on July  6, 2023, 04:33:09 pm
As a Mets fan, I can't wait. Definitely going to both days next year.

Im hoping to time a visit back to the UK for then and get to one of the games, that is unless Ive already moved back by then!

The sad part is, its on national TV, so no Gary, Keith and Ron, but hopefully they go over there anyway, in an ambassodor role, they are after all one of the greatest things about the Metsies  ;D
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,766
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10035 on: July 6, 2023, 06:27:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 29, 2023, 02:06:19 pm

This was a gutting one with only needing one out, but you can't help Everett with the Redsox /Yankees rivalry, stopping a Yankee pitching a perfect game at Fenway, Mussina is my all time favourite pitcher as well, Sox fans cheering that hit like they won the WS. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W3xkQlFGpuk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W3xkQlFGpuk</a>


Mussina is a Hall of Famer and legend of the game, but I can't help feel bad for him as a "nearly" man in so many potential legendary moments.

That near perfect game at Fenway is one standout.

He joined the Yankees right after the Yankees won multiple World Series and retired right before the Yankees won another one.

In 1997 with the Orioles, in the ALCS, he put up 2 brilliant starts only for the Orioles to lose heartbreakers in both:
-Game 3:  7IP, 3H, 1ER, 2BB, 15Ks; Orioles lost in extras to Cleveland in bizarre circumstances:  Vizquel swung and missed on a pitch that got away from the catcher.  It looked like it could've been a foul tip, but it was just a passed ball, and Grissom "stole" home for the winning run while the Orioles thought it was foul tip.
-Game 6:  8IP, 2H, 0ER, 2BB, 10Ks; Back in Baltimore for a must-win game 6, Mussina throws 8 shutout innings, only for the Orioles to lose in extras 1-0.  The Orioles had 10 hits and 5 walks and mustered 0 runs in an elimination game at home.

Moose's 1997 ALCS could've been another legendary moment en route to an Orioles World Series, but he was very unlucky in how it played out for the team.  15 IP, 1 ER, and 25 Ks across two crucial games, and the Orioles lost them both in extras.

Mussina's a deserved hall of famer, but man, he really got unlucky at times.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,909
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10036 on: July 8, 2023, 12:45:38 pm »
This has been an infuriating and weird season for the Mets (so far), but one thing that is absolutely for sure - in Francisco Alvarez a star is born.

What an impact he is making on this team. Just 21 years old, now the (almost) everyday catcher for the Mets, and the kid has a CLUTCH gene  ;D  In recent weeks hes just been making fantastic plays either with the bat or behind the plate. And just everything about him is so infectious, his attitude, the smile, the base-running, hes just such a fun player to watch.  And his nickmame is El Troll, whats not to love, he even has The Troll embroidered on his chest protector  ;D
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10037 on: Today at 02:53:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  8, 2023, 12:45:38 pm
This has been an infuriating and weird season for the Mets (so far), but one thing that is absolutely for sure - in Francisco Alvarez a star is born.

What an impact he is making on this team. Just 21 years old, now the (almost) everyday catcher for the Mets, and the kid has a CLUTCH gene  ;D  In recent weeks hes just been making fantastic plays either with the bat or behind the plate. And just everything about him is so infectious, his attitude, the smile, the base-running, hes just such a fun player to watch.  And his nickmame is El Troll, whats not to love, he even has The Troll embroidered on his chest protector  ;D

he looks good. but its been a good year of rookies coming up. Bailey at SF looks another great catcher.

Not to mention Carroll, de la cruz, etc. it seems the new rules came in at a great time for them to show their strengths
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Up
« previous next »
 