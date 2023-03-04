« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 481031 times)

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9960 on: March 4, 2023, 02:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  4, 2023, 01:53:21 pm
Guys

Was watching an episode of a TV show last night (The Handmaid's Tale, S02E2).  The episode primarily set in Boston, ended with an insert of Joe Bucks commentary.

I am not a Baseball follower at all so need something putting right in my head.  Its driving me mad.

So the Boston Redsox won the World Series in 2004 ending a 86 year wait?   I believe the last time they won it pre 2004 was 1918.

Ok here is where I'm confused:

Over a cacophony of crowd noise, Joe says in the voice clip (and I quote) -

"That is a Ripped Foul"

"2-2"

"The DH is ready to celebrate"

"So are these fans"

"It hasn't happened at Fenway Park for 95 Years!!"

"The Red Sox are World Champions"


Surely Joe Buck wouldn't have got it wrong.  Can anyone explain please.  Does he perhaps mean the actual World Series hasn't been won on Redsox turf for 95 years and not necessarily the actual World Series?

Cheers

:wave

Its his call from the 2013 world series that Boston won, rather than a call from the world series of 2004 (their first for 86 years) - and yes, at Fenway, where they hadnt won a deciding World Series game for 95 years.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9961 on: March 4, 2023, 02:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  4, 2023, 02:02:42 pm
Its his call from the 2013 world series that Boston won, rather than a call from the world series of 2004 (their first for 86 years) - and yes, at Fenway, where they hadnt won a deciding World Series game for 95 years.

Yeah i did look at this possibility mate but got myself confused :)


I see that the 2013 series was best of 7 and Sox won the World Series on game 6 at Fenway to make it 4-2.

SO where does the 2-2 reference in his commentary come in?

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9962 on: March 4, 2023, 02:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  4, 2023, 02:20:59 pm
Yeah i did look at this possibility mate but got myself confused :)


I see that the 2013 series was best of 7 and Sox won the World Series on game 6 at Fenway to make it 4-2.

SO where does the 2-2 reference in his commentary come in?

just a reference to the balls and strikes. So the last batter up for St Louis was at 2 balls and 2 strikes. He then fouled one off (so that doesnt count as a strike), but the next pitch he faced, he struck out swinging at the ball, and 3 strikes and you are out! So the game was over, Boston wins.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9963 on: March 4, 2023, 02:43:07 pm »
Brilliant, cheers Dim.  Got it now :)

Have enjoyed watching a bit of MLB in the distant past.  Might start watching it a bit more the coming season.

Not got a favourite team yet.  Not sure I should just choose RedSox just because of FSG.

The Team that always jumps to mind for some strange reason is the Minnesota Twins.  So may pick them.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9964 on: March 4, 2023, 03:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  4, 2023, 02:43:07 pm
Brilliant, cheers Dim.  Got it now :)

Have enjoyed watching a bit of MLB in the distant past.  Might start watching it a bit more the coming season.

Not got a favourite team yet.  Not sure I should just choose RedSox just because of FSG.

The Team that always jumps to mind for some strange reason is the Minnesota Twins.  So may pick them.

No probs!

Yeah, I like baseball, its the 3rd of my 3 sports as it where (behind ice hockey and footy), but I still enjoy watching it a lot.

My team is New York Mets, certainly a team that knows how to break the hearts and cause a lot of pain to its fanbase :lmao

Weve got ourselves a rich new owner quite recently  though- an actual local Mets fan too, which is quite something, so at least these days the team is splashing some serious cash and have got the players to prove it, very different to how it was under the old owners. Fun team to watch.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9965 on: March 4, 2023, 03:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  4, 2023, 02:43:07 pm
Brilliant, cheers Dim.  Got it now :)

Have enjoyed watching a bit of MLB in the distant past.  Might start watching it a bit more the coming season.

Not got a favourite team yet.  Not sure I should just choose RedSox just because of FSG.

The Team that always jumps to mind for some strange reason is the Minnesota Twins.  So may pick them.

red sox will probably finish last in the AL east again as their offseason wasnt particularly inspiring! so pick them if you want to double up on the fsg out type fanbase :D

from watching a few spring training games with the new pitchclock, mlb should be faster paced and more interesting for new viewers. its cut out the 10 minutes of hitters adjusting their gloves... helmet.... then arm guards, etc every at bat.

generally the rule changes made seem pretty good so far
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9966 on: March 16, 2023, 07:59:35 pm »
Anyone watching the World baseball cup thing? Bit of club v country thing cos one of the Mets players got hurt in a post game celebration and is done for the year.Also Britain won a game in this beat Colombia.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9967 on: March 17, 2023, 10:30:55 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 16, 2023, 07:59:35 pm
Anyone watching the World baseball cup thing? Bit of club v country thing cos one of the Mets players got hurt in a post game celebration and is done for the year.Also Britain won a game in this beat Colombia.

Yeah I was happy for GB but as a Mets fan I'm gutted about Edwin Diaz. Such bad luck.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9968 on: March 17, 2023, 10:41:59 am »
Mike Trout is absolutely beasting. Pitchers cant get him out. Such a shame hes been on a trash team for his career. He could do some mad things in a World Series. Japan are definitely the ones to beat though.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9969 on: Today at 03:14:14 am »
Japan Mexico game was SO good

I really didnt expect the wbc to be this exciting. Hopefully the final follows suit
