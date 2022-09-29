Watching the Mets bats fall away last night was so reminiscent of all those Braves teams that came up short. You just knew it wasn't going to happen. In 2013, when the Braves left Kimbrel in the pen as Uribe gave the Dodgers the lead, I knew the bats would do nothing in the top of the 9th. Or in 2020 when Betts doubled up Ozuna in Game 5 or the base running mess in Game 7. The lineup wasn't going to work. You just had that feeling.



Mets put some decent swings on the ball actually, but nothing dropped.



The Mets can definitely do with another bat or two in there. They can go with the Braves/Dodgers approach and hit someone like Lindor at leadoff. Or McNeil (those two at the top in some order). A new bat third. Alonso fourth. Another solid bat 5th. Then they can use someone like Alvarez as he develops. He might not be there defensively yet, but it's nice to have a catcher that can hit (another Braves/Dodgers trait). Baty isn't projected as an elite defender, but if his bat develops, you put him around 6-8 somewhere. Someone like Canha 8th. Nimmo (or a comparable, cheaper player) 9th. Get some depth at the bottom of the lineup and put a player that can get on-base (or create a headache for a pitcher) ahead of turning over the lineup card. The Dodgers hilariously had guys like Chris Taylor and Kike Hernandez near the bottom of the lineup in some of their runs. Taylor has like a .900+ OPS in the NLCS and is one of the more "clutch" players in baseball. Both guys have had 3-homer games in the postseason. Have fun pitching to guys like that (they can do it with Lux this year) with Betts waiting in the wings. The Mets can construct something similar if they want to go with a Lindor-type player hitting leadoff, adding some good hitters at 8/9 leading into that spot.



A lot of luck goes into it too, but this Mets team didn't seem ready for the postseason. The dodgy bullpen (as Dim Glas mentioned) outside of Diaz didn't help either. Bassitt's Mets legacy will unfortunately be the two terrible starts to end the year.



Cohen has the money, but the Mets front office will need to build something good again for the regular season and make better moves for the postseason. Cheap bats on bad teams are viable even for lower-tier prospects mid-year. Got to get some depth in there.