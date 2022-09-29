And the Braves get overwhelmed.
That's the postseason for you. The 2021 Braves weren't even in the top 20 in winning percentage in the last 30 years of Braves baseball. That team won the World Series. This 101-win team, some of the 100-win teams in the 90s, the 2003 100-win team, etc, couldn't even make it to the NLCS/World Series, but last year's team played perfect postseason baseball.
It is what it is. The Phillies have great hitters (though very inconsistent), and a Nola/Wheeler duo at the top is one of the best. I think the Phillies were low in advanced defensive metrics. You can see how they were "flawed." Lack of rotation depth, shaky bullpen, questionable range in defense, and an inconsistent offense that was missing Harper. No way were they going to be impressive in the regular season. But, in a short series, Nola/Wheeler combined with a dangerous offense is a tough out for anyone. It's similar to the Padres really. Darvish/Snell/Musgrove is one of the more talented 1-2-3 combos. It's just that Snell has been very up and down for a while, and Darvish has his bad stretches. But you put them in a short series with a resurgent Hader/bullpen and players like Grisham (hit .184 in the regular season), Kim (a defensive gem at SS but a league average hitter), and Bell (struggling since the trade) step up, and they look scary.
You can't win 100+ games without a ton of depth, particularly in pitching, but in a short series, it doesn't always work that way. One bad Max Fried start against Ranger Suarez, and the Braves are on the backfoot immediately. Strider not 100%? Gonsolin not ready? 100+ wins don't matter now and can't rescue you. We'll see if the Dodgers can escape.