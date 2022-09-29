Not doubting that he is a huge talent, but isn't Yankee Stadium the easiest place to hit a HR statistically due to being smaller? I'm sure I've seen someone on Twitter who checks whether a HR would be a HR at every other ground and a lot of those hit there wouldn't be anywhere else



For left handed power hitters Yankee stadium is home run friendly due to short porch in left field, that what makes it quite impressive for Judge, if he was a left handed hitter he'd have hit more homers at Home.The old Yankee stadium was built for Babe Ruth and was 313 metres to left field and new stadium followed suit for Left handed power hitters, it's only 318 feet to left field, right field is 385 feet and centre field is 404 metresShows why Cashman is a utterly useless GM this century, for years he persisted with filling the line up with right handed sluggers, i could do a better job as GM than that waste of space, 1 WS in 21 years spending over $4 billion.Rockies, Reds, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles, Astros, Phillies are easy Home run friendly parks for both left and righties.