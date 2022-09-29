« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 461513 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9840 on: September 29, 2022, 01:11:05 pm »
And on brink for a Triple Crown as well.

Amazing how players in the last year of contracts start to become injury free and post their best numbers. ;D

Can see him getting a monster 10 year contract which the Yankees will not go to, Mets and Dodgers are the richest teams they'll deffo be in for him, and the Giants tried to get Stanton and Harper so they'll be in with a shout as well as they want a franchise star there.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,004
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9841 on: September 29, 2022, 01:43:14 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September 29, 2022, 01:11:05 pm
And on brink for a Triple Crown as well.

Amazing how players in the last year of contracts start to become injury free and post their best numbers. ;D

Can see him getting a monster 10 year contract which the Yankees will not go to, Mets and Dodgers are the richest teams they'll deffo be in for him, and the Giants tried to get Stanton and Harper so they'll be in with a shout as well as they want a franchise star there.

Listened to Buster Olney's Baseball Tonight podcast the other day and either he or Karl Ravitch said that they think Judge will end up with the Giants. 
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,143
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9842 on: October 3, 2022, 03:43:46 am »
That was an incredible series.  Braves on the brink of clinching the NL East now after a sweep.  Not over yet but very close.

A real playoff-like series.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9843 on: October 3, 2022, 01:55:22 pm »
The series was so disappointing as a Mets fan. One of the team's best regular seasons ever and it's going to feel like such an anti-climax now. Nigh on impossible to see them going all the way now.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,797
  • Kloppite
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9844 on: Today at 01:17:33 am »
Aaron Judge hits HR 62, breaks the single season AL record.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9845 on: Today at 01:19:02 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:17:33 am
Aaron Judge hits HR 62, breaks the single season AL record.
https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1577451253566783491
There is the video of it
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 11:41:24 am »
Not doubting that he is a huge talent, but isn't Yankee Stadium the easiest place to hit a HR statistically due to being smaller? I'm sure I've seen someone on Twitter who checks whether a HR would be a HR at every other ground and a lot of those hit there wouldn't be anywhere else
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 12:32:28 pm »
Judge is the true home run season King.

Did it clean not like the disgraced Sosa, McGwire and Bonds who went past Maris's record.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:41:24 am
Not doubting that he is a huge talent, but isn't Yankee Stadium the easiest place to hit a HR statistically due to being smaller? I'm sure I've seen someone on Twitter who checks whether a HR would be a HR at every other ground and a lot of those hit there wouldn't be anywhere else
For left handed power hitters Yankee stadium is home run friendly due to short porch in left field, that what makes it quite impressive for Judge, if he was a left handed hitter he'd have hit more homers at Home.

The old Yankee stadium was built for Babe Ruth and was 313 metres to left field and new stadium followed suit for Left handed power hitters, it's only 318 feet to left field, right field is 385 feet and centre field is 404 metres

Shows why Cashman is a utterly useless GM this century, for years he persisted with filling the line up with right handed sluggers, i could do a better job as GM than that waste of space, 1 WS in 21 years spending over $4 billion.

Rockies, Reds, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles, Astros, Phillies are easy Home run friendly parks for both left and righties.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 02:22:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:42:47 pm

Rockies, Reds, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles, Astros, Phillies are easy Home run friendly parks for both left and righties.

Camden yards not so much anymore since they changed that left field wall
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,748
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:42:47 pm
For left handed power hitters Yankee stadium is home run friendly due to short porch in left field, that what makes it quite impressive for Judge, if he was a left handed hitter he'd have hit more homers at Home.

The old Yankee stadium was built for Babe Ruth and was 313 metres to left field and new stadium followed suit for Left handed power hitters, it's only 318 feet to left field, right field is 385 feet and centre field is 404 metres

Shows why Cashman is a utterly useless GM this century, for years he persisted with filling the line up with right handed sluggers, i could do a better job as GM than that waste of space, 1 WS in 21 years spending over $4 billion.

Rockies, Reds, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles, Astros, Phillies are easy Home run friendly parks for both left and righties.

Feet.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 