« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 451762 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,171
  • Dutch Class
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9720 on: March 20, 2022, 04:11:34 pm »
Red Sox sign Trevor Story
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9721 on: March 20, 2022, 04:19:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 20, 2022, 04:11:34 pm
Red Sox sign Trevor Story
Shortstops getting big contracts again since Jeter and Arod offseason 2000, all the Shortstops should be sending Thank You cards to Francisco Lindor.

MLB back to handing out obscene contracts again.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,849
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9722 on: March 20, 2022, 05:53:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 20, 2022, 04:11:34 pm
Red Sox sign Trevor Story

Sounds like hes going to play 2nd this year.  Could mean Bogarts leaves next year though.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,647
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9723 on: March 26, 2022, 12:09:57 am »
MLB's own tinker man gets a 3 year extension from the Dodgers. Good old Dave, no idea why he's been given an extension.

Time after time he's proved to be one of the biggest obstacles the team had to overcome. Constantly over thinking his pitching matchups, pulling pitchers too early, or leaving them on too long.

I get it, he gets orders from upstairs with all the analytics, but still, he's the guy in charge and he's made way too many baffling decisions to put the team in positions they had no business being in otherwise.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,475
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9724 on: April 9, 2022, 12:47:16 am »
Mets game is on Apple TV tonight, volumn has already gone down to zero in the 2nd inning. Absolutely woeful shit, no idea whos doing the commentary and play by play and all that stuff, but they are dreadful.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9725 on: April 9, 2022, 12:56:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  9, 2022, 12:47:16 am
Mets game is on Apple TV tonight, volumn has already gone down to zero in the 2nd inning. Absolutely woeful shit, no idea whos doing the commentary and play by play and all that stuff, but they are dreadful.
https://awfulannouncing.com/mlb/hannah-keyser-mets-nats-apple-tv.html#:~:text=The%20New%20York%20Mets%20and,(reporter)%20on%20the%20call.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,475
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9726 on: April 9, 2022, 01:10:53 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April  9, 2022, 12:56:53 am
https://awfulannouncing.com/mlb/hannah-keyser-mets-nats-apple-tv.html#:~:text=The%20New%20York%20Mets%20and,(reporter)%20on%20the%20call.

Shes bloody awful, as are the other announcers.

And her mother is correct.   

Gary, Keith and Ron are the best announcers in baseball, and this shit-show makes me miss them even more  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,849
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9727 on: April 9, 2022, 02:25:21 am »
I thought they were using the local announcers for these games the first year. Guess they changed their mind. I just turned it on for a minute and the picture quality, watching on a 4k Apple TV, is much better then the picture on the mlb app.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9728 on: April 12, 2022, 10:28:02 am »
When the Jays put it all together theyre going to be a real force. Manoah could be an ace.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9729 on: April 29, 2022, 10:12:23 am »
Banging the Manoah drum again. What a boy. Good job he's pretty much unhittable last night because we're scrabbling around trying to find any offence at the minute. An OPS over 700 is hard to find beyond Springer and Guerrero.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,532
  • Truthiness
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9730 on: April 29, 2022, 08:40:07 pm »
@BillShaikin
BREAKING: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended 324 games (2 years) by commissioner Rob Manfred for violating Major League Baseball's policy on sexual assault and domestic violence.

This would extend beyond the expiration of his Dodgers contract. It's the longest suspension for violating this policy. These suspensions are unpaid, and players cannot play while they appeal.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
  • Kloppite
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9731 on: April 29, 2022, 08:41:34 pm »
MLB suspends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 324 games, affectively 2 seasons.

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33827168/los-angeles-dodgers-trevor-bauer-suspended-two-seasons
Logged
#Sausages

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,171
  • Dutch Class
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9732 on: April 29, 2022, 09:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on April 29, 2022, 08:40:07 pm
@BillShaikin
BREAKING: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended 324 games (2 years) by commissioner Rob Manfred for violating Major League Baseball's policy on sexual assault and domestic violence.

This would extend beyond the expiration of his Dodgers contract. It's the longest suspension for violating this policy. These suspensions are unpaid, and players cannot play while they appeal.

About time a sporting body took this issue seriously.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9733 on: April 30, 2022, 10:38:50 am »
Great news, what a odious prick he is, hopefully he's finished in Baseball.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
  • Kloppite
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9734 on: April 30, 2022, 02:26:01 pm »
They'll be some team desperate enough to sign Bauer, even with the fall out that'll come with it.

Logged
#Sausages

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9735 on: May 2, 2022, 10:13:51 am »
AL East really is stacked. Divisional games are going to be massive all season long.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9736 on: May 14, 2022, 08:32:21 am »
The Blue Jays stink right now. Its almost unwatchable baseball. Its like watching Burnley try to score goals when they pick a bat up. Rancid. The bullpen is shit too. Starting pitching has been fantastic by an large but some huge moves need to be made.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9737 on: May 14, 2022, 11:06:14 am »
Those Yankees though, it's like watch Murderers row or the 00s teams with Arod , Tiexiera ,Giambi Sheffield, Cano crushing the ball out of the park and lots of walks to 1st base.

Didn't want to gloat so waited until the thread got bumped. :D

Amazing how better the line up is when you add some left handed hitters, crazy how long the line up for 3-4 season was 8 right handed hitters in a row, Brian Cashman gets paid $5 million a year to solve stuff like this, scandalous.
« Last Edit: May 14, 2022, 11:08:19 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
  • Kloppite
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9738 on: May 28, 2022, 10:16:57 am »
What does everyone think of the new City Connect uniforms, Red Sox one is a but mad, yellow & blue, White Sox, & Marlins are the nicest ones, Marlins one reminds me of a certain 82 to 85 shirt.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,475
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9739 on: May 28, 2022, 12:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May 28, 2022, 10:16:57 am
What does everyone think of the new City Connect uniforms, Red Sox one is a but mad, yellow & blue, White Sox, & Marlins are the nicest ones, Marlins one reminds me of a certain 82 to 85 shirt.

Not a huge fan of teams having laods of uniforms, but I gotta say, I do love the Colorado Rockies one that was unveiled this week!!

Houstons just looks like a novelty shirt from a gift shop.

The Red Sox one is bad, are they still using it this year?  The White Sox one, utterly terrible - just looks like something gang members would wear, which is apt for the Southside name,

I love the Miami one though, lovely uniform, better than anything else the wear.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,365
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9740 on: June 7, 2022, 07:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 28, 2022, 12:52:07 pm
Not a huge fan of teams having laods of uniforms, but I gotta say, I do love the Colorado Rockies one that was unveiled this week!!

Houstons just looks like a novelty shirt from a gift shop.

The Red Sox one is bad, are they still using it this year?  The White Sox one, utterly terrible - just looks like something gang members would wear, which is apt for the Southside name,

I love the Miami one though, lovely uniform, better than anything else the wear.

Red Sox used it on the anniversary of the Boston Marathon this year I believe.

I like that its so different to the usual colours, even got myself one off Dhgate this year.
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9741 on: June 8, 2022, 03:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on June  7, 2022, 07:18:27 pm
Red Sox used it on the anniversary of the Boston Marathon this year I believe.

I like that its so different to the usual colours, even got myself one off Dhgate this year.

Are the shirts from dhgate any good? I see so many conflicting things online about them! Luck of the draw, I guess...
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9742 on: June 8, 2022, 04:06:30 pm »
just bought tickets to go see the blue jays in a few weeks. cant wait! have really started getting into baseball recently once i managed to learn the basics
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,365
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9743 on: June 8, 2022, 08:18:47 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on June  8, 2022, 03:18:13 pm
Are the shirts from dhgate any good? I see so many conflicting things online about them! Luck of the draw, I guess...

The one i got is decent, and for the price I cant complain as it only cost me $24 all in when they retail as over $100.
One of my mates has used it a lot for various US jerseys and none have them have been bad.
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9744 on: June 9, 2022, 08:57:55 am »
Quote from: Rob K on June  8, 2022, 08:18:47 pm
The one i got is decent, and for the price I cant complain as it only cost me $24 all in when they retail as over $100.
One of my mates has used it a lot for various US jerseys and none have them have been bad.

Cool, thanks. At that price it's worth me ordering one to see for myself, I guess.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9745 on: June 14, 2022, 10:29:08 pm »
This breakdown of the Mariners Astros bench clearing clearing is brilliant. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m6inCrlLnVo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m6inCrlLnVo</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9746 on: June 21, 2022, 07:40:51 am »
The Brewers would need to bankrupt themselves to keep Corbin Burnes if he was a free agent after this season. What. A. Pitcher. Hes absolutely disgusting. Looks like going back to back in Cy Youngs.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9747 on: June 21, 2022, 10:26:45 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 21, 2022, 07:40:51 am
The Brewers would need to bankrupt themselves to keep Corbin Burnes if he was a free agent after this season. What. A. Pitcher. Hes absolutely disgusting. Looks like going back to back in Cy Youngs.
Hits free agency after 2024.

No doubt the Dodgers will get him. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,033
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9748 on: June 21, 2022, 05:25:14 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 21, 2022, 10:26:45 am
Hits free agency after 2024.

No doubt the Dodgers will get him. ;D

A future Urias-May-Gonsolin-Burnes-Woodruff rotation sounds good.  Or maybe they'll just trade for Shane McClanahan too.   ;D

Then a 1-4 line up of Betts, Ohtani, Turner, and Soto.   :P
Logged
King Kenny.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9749 on: June 21, 2022, 08:42:49 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on June 21, 2022, 05:25:14 pm
A future Urias-May-Gonsolin-Burnes-Woodruff rotation sounds good.  Or maybe they'll just trade for Shane McClanahan too.   ;D

Then a 1-4 line up of Betts, Ohtani, Turner, and Soto.   :P
You forgot Aaron Judge in that line up.

I have a feeling the Dodgers will get him in winter. :D

Cody Bellinger will end up in the Bronx so they can fit in Judge on their massive payroll.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,015
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9750 on: July 6, 2022, 01:16:00 pm »
Cannot sleep at the moment so Ive been watching baseball every night this week. Its actually not that bad when you sacrifice some time and pay attention. Im starting to appreciate different techniques and styles when it comes to pitching.
I will never ridicule this sport again.
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9751 on: July 12, 2022, 07:47:26 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on June 21, 2022, 05:25:14 pm
A future Urias-May-Gonsolin-Burnes-Woodruff rotation sounds good.  Or maybe they'll just trade for Shane McClanahan too.   ;D

Then a 1-4 line up of Betts, Ohtani, Turner, and Soto.   :P

They really are the Manure, ADFC or Chelsea (take your pick) of MLB. Ha ha I suppose they literally are Chelsea now.
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9752 on: July 13, 2022, 05:25:26 pm »
montoyo fired at blue jays apparently
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,475
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9753 on: Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm »
The Nationals are open to hearing trade offers for Juan Soto after the star turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer that would have been the largest contract in baseball history, according to a report in The Athletic.
https://twitter.com/espn/status/1548352501547642882?s
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9754 on: Yesterday at 07:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm
The Nationals are open to hearing trade offers for Juan Soto after the star turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer that would have been the largest contract in baseball history, according to a report in The Athletic.
https://twitter.com/espn/status/1548352501547642882?s
Which is still being underpaid.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9755 on: Yesterday at 08:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm
The Nationals are open to hearing trade offers for Juan Soto after the star turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer that would have been the largest contract in baseball history, according to a report in The Athletic.
https://twitter.com/espn/status/1548352501547642882?s

Not many teams that could near him at that price or would have the appetite. Feels like a Red Sox deal.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9756 on: Today at 12:41:13 pm »
Aaron Judge's Agent just pricked his ears up, maybe Nationals for him in winter now they've have shown they are willing to throw big money around, he's looking for a 7-8 years contract at $35 million a year.

Boras knows in free agency all the big teams will be lining up to sign Sota, could command a 10-12 year deal at $40 million a year easily.

Also Bryce Harper must be wondering why the Nationals didn't want to pay him though.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,415
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9757 on: Today at 04:22:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:41:13 pm
Aaron Judge's Agent just pricked his ears up, maybe Nationals for him in winter now they've have shown they are willing to throw big money around, he's looking for a 7-8 years contract at $35 million a year.

Boras knows in free agency all the big teams will be lining up to sign Sota, could command a 10-12 year deal at $40 million a year easily.

Also Bryce Harper must be wondering why the Nationals didn't want to pay him though.
The Nationals just lowballed the face of their franchise. The total number is big but the per year number is way too low .

The only team I fear with Judge, is the Mets.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Up
« previous next »
 