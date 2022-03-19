« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 442269 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9720 on: March 19, 2022, 10:41:47 am »
Have to imagine Correa opts out after this year and try's his luck again next year to see if he can get that big long term contract from someone.   
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9721 on: March 19, 2022, 12:03:23 pm »
Jays are really going it for. Really love the Chapman trade. His offense has declined but he's maybe the premier defensive third baseman and that makes life a lot easier when we've Guerrero playing first. Talk of potentially trading for Jose Ramirez to play second but I'm not keen to see us lose a prospect like Manoah, Pearson or Martinez to make it happen.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9722 on: March 20, 2022, 04:11:34 pm »
Red Sox sign Trevor Story
Offline RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9723 on: March 20, 2022, 04:19:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 20, 2022, 04:11:34 pm
Red Sox sign Trevor Story
Shortstops getting big contracts again since Jeter and Arod offseason 2000, all the Shortstops should be sending Thank You cards to Francisco Lindor.

MLB back to handing out obscene contracts again.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9724 on: March 20, 2022, 05:53:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 20, 2022, 04:11:34 pm
Red Sox sign Trevor Story

Sounds like hes going to play 2nd this year.  Could mean Bogarts leaves next year though.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9725 on: March 26, 2022, 12:09:57 am »
MLB's own tinker man gets a 3 year extension from the Dodgers. Good old Dave, no idea why he's been given an extension.

Time after time he's proved to be one of the biggest obstacles the team had to overcome. Constantly over thinking his pitching matchups, pulling pitchers too early, or leaving them on too long.

I get it, he gets orders from upstairs with all the analytics, but still, he's the guy in charge and he's made way too many baffling decisions to put the team in positions they had no business being in otherwise.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9726 on: April 9, 2022, 12:47:16 am »
Mets game is on Apple TV tonight, volumn has already gone down to zero in the 2nd inning. Absolutely woeful shit, no idea whos doing the commentary and play by play and all that stuff, but they are dreadful.

Offline RedG13

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9727 on: April 9, 2022, 12:56:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  9, 2022, 12:47:16 am
Mets game is on Apple TV tonight, volumn has already gone down to zero in the 2nd inning. Absolutely woeful shit, no idea whos doing the commentary and play by play and all that stuff, but they are dreadful.
https://awfulannouncing.com/mlb/hannah-keyser-mets-nats-apple-tv.html#:~:text=The%20New%20York%20Mets%20and,(reporter)%20on%20the%20call.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9728 on: April 9, 2022, 01:10:53 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April  9, 2022, 12:56:53 am
https://awfulannouncing.com/mlb/hannah-keyser-mets-nats-apple-tv.html#:~:text=The%20New%20York%20Mets%20and,(reporter)%20on%20the%20call.

Shes bloody awful, as are the other announcers.

And her mother is correct.   

Gary, Keith and Ron are the best announcers in baseball, and this shit-show makes me miss them even more  ;D
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9729 on: April 9, 2022, 02:25:21 am »
I thought they were using the local announcers for these games the first year. Guess they changed their mind. I just turned it on for a minute and the picture quality, watching on a 4k Apple TV, is much better then the picture on the mlb app.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9730 on: April 12, 2022, 10:28:02 am »
When the Jays put it all together theyre going to be a real force. Manoah could be an ace.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9731 on: Today at 10:12:23 am »
Banging the Manoah drum again. What a boy. Good job he's pretty much unhittable last night because we're scrabbling around trying to find any offence at the minute. An OPS over 700 is hard to find beyond Springer and Guerrero.
Online Ray K

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9732 on: Today at 08:40:07 pm »
@BillShaikin
BREAKING: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended 324 games (2 years) by commissioner Rob Manfred for violating Major League Baseball's policy on sexual assault and domestic violence.

This would extend beyond the expiration of his Dodgers contract. It's the longest suspension for violating this policy. These suspensions are unpaid, and players cannot play while they appeal.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9733 on: Today at 08:41:34 pm »
MLB suspends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 324 games, affectively 2 seasons.

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33827168/los-angeles-dodgers-trevor-bauer-suspended-two-seasons
