MLB's own tinker man gets a 3 year extension from the Dodgers. Good old Dave, no idea why he's been given an extension.



Time after time he's proved to be one of the biggest obstacles the team had to overcome. Constantly over thinking his pitching matchups, pulling pitchers too early, or leaving them on too long.



I get it, he gets orders from upstairs with all the analytics, but still, he's the guy in charge and he's made way too many baffling decisions to put the team in positions they had no business being in otherwise.