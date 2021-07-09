« previous next »
In a "couldn't have scripted it any better" moment in San Diego last night, a local boy we brought up from a decade in the minors to pitch in relief stayed in the game with 2 outs and bases loaded to park a grand slam. Off of Max Scherzer. Padres were down 8-0 and came back to walk off 9-8 in the bottom of the 9th.

https://www.mlb.com/padres/video/padres-mount-an-unreal-comeback
Quote from: SOHC on July  9, 2021, 05:43:51 pm
In a "couldn't have scripted it any better" moment in San Diego last night, a local boy we brought up from a decade in the minors to pitch in relief stayed in the game with 2 outs and bases loaded to park a grand slam. Off of Max Scherzer. Padres were down 8-0 and came back to walk off 9-8 in the bottom of the 9th.

https://www.mlb.com/padres/video/padres-mount-an-unreal-comeback

thats great!  His family going nuts in the stands  ;D

Love the Padres uniforms by the way, absolute classics.

Although listening to the play by play, I gotta admit, makes me love the NY Mets play by play (Gary Cohen) and his sidekicks (Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling) all the more, no offense! But every other broadcast I hear is so poor in comparison to that magnificent crew!
Yeah, Padres commentary team is one of the looser in the league for sure. It was a great decision to go back to the mustard and brown...the blue and white didn't suit the club at all.
Quote from: SOHC on July  9, 2021, 05:43:51 pm
In a "couldn't have scripted it any better" moment in San Diego last night, a local boy we brought up from a decade in the minors to pitch in relief stayed in the game with 2 outs and bases loaded to park a grand slam. Off of Max Scherzer. Padres were down 8-0 and came back to walk off 9-8 in the bottom of the 9th.

https://www.mlb.com/padres/video/padres-mount-an-unreal-comeback
The magic of Baseball.
Cleveland to be renamed The Cleveland Guardians next season. The name references statues in the city located outside the stadium. The logo is absolutely horrific.

that logo :lmao

Looks like it was knocked up in 5 minutes on some crap vector software.
The logo looks straight out of those super hero comics from the 70s & 80s, horrific. :puke2
That is God damn awful.

Such a shame they are losing their original logo, was the best logo in Baseball.

I really like the Caps with the big capital C on them, they should just stick with that and put Guardians on Home shirts.
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 23, 2021, 03:52:20 pm
that logo :lmao

Looks like it was knocked up in 5 minutes on some crap vector software.

The vibe of the logo is it is the mid-90s and the Anaheim Angels are trying to send me an e-mail about their new baseball mailing list
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 23, 2021, 04:29:47 pm
I really like the Caps with the big capital C on them, they should just stick with that and put Guardians on Home shirts.

This. The statues look cool,maybe they could have reworked the logo around them. However, the easy route was just use the capital C and keep the same font for the jerseys but with Guardians instead of Indians
I do not understand these name changes. First the Washington Redskins and now the Cleveland Indians. Surely the Chicago Blackhawks will follow suit some time. Im white, but Ive always understood these team names to be a homage to the Native American history and influence in the respective states. Both the Redskins and the Indians had amazing logos as well.
Quote from: dalarr on July 23, 2021, 06:03:45 pm
I do not understand these name changes. First the Washington Redskins and now the Cleveland Indians. Surely the Chicago Blackhawks will follow suit some time. Im white, but Ive always understood these team names to be a homage to the Native American history and influence in the respective states. Both the Redskins and the Indians had amazing logos as well.


Blackhawks will say the name honors a Native American (Black Hawk of Illinois' Sac & Fox Nation), so I think they get around it like that.

But there certainly has been controversy and opposition to the logo though, and fans wearing head-dresses have been banned at Hawks home games for a couple years.

Redskins was a disgusting name, the only bad thing with that, is how they where allowed to use it for so long.
Quote from: dalarr on July 23, 2021, 06:03:45 pm
I do not understand these name changes. First the Washington Redskins and now the Cleveland Indians. Surely the Chicago Blackhawks will follow suit some time. Im white, but Ive always understood these team names to be a homage to the Native American history and influence in the respective states. Both the Redskins and the Indians had amazing logos as well.

Blackhawks will be fine.

I used to work in an area with a significant Indigenous population. Loads of the Indigenous students wore Blackhawks, Braves, Chiefs etc. apparel. And yes even a Chief Wahoo hat
Wow the Yankees finally get a left handed power bat, took their bloody time doing it.

How Cashman is still GM i'll never know, this was a glaring hole in the team and it took years later and barely over .500 in the middle of summer to do it.

According to Rosenthal, the Padres are close to acquiring Max Scherzer. Holy guacamole.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 29, 2021, 09:26:40 pm
According to Rosenthal, the Padres are close to acquiring Max Scherzer. Holy guacamole.

Talk about going all in.

Not surprised they're trying though.  Snell's been really bad.  He's walked 55 in 84 innings.  Darvish and Musgrove have walked a combined 55 in 224 innings.

Lamet's health is always an issue, and Paddack hasn't been good either.  Mackenzie Gore hasn't really gotten going in the minors either with health issues too.  Weathers has been nice for a spot-start or opener role here and there, but getting Scherzer changes the game.

It's crazy that a Darvish-Snell-Musgrove first 3 with all the depth and talent behind them would necessitate a trade for an ace at the deadline, but here we are.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 29, 2021, 09:26:40 pm
According to Rosenthal, the Padres are close to acquiring Max Scherzer. Holy guacamole.
Never ending pile of prospects
Hold yer horses, apparently Dodgers are also working to get both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals... it may come down to him having to choose which team.

Max, do the right thing lad. You know what to do. LA, not LA south ;D
At this rate, we'll wake up tomorrow and discover that the Giants have acquired Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, and Juan Soto as the Nationals have decided to fold following their 2019 success.
Schwarber to Red Sox
Starling Marte to A's
Rizzo to Yankees
Hudson to Padres

Quite a bit going on...
Preller is some kind of nutter and I love it. Everybody is constantly in play for trades. He doesnt sit around waiting for things to happen, he makes it happen. So far hes not even traded any of their elite prospects either. Depth must be getting a bit thin though and theyre really close to going over the cap.
My Padres!

Lived in San Diego for a few years and although perennial also rans you still loved the Friars. And now with owners who will shell out to compete (witnessed by the contracts handed out to Manny Machado and the most exciting player in baseball Fernando Tatis Jr) means it's an exciting time to be a Pads fan.
My Jays have actually traded for the best player that's moved so far. Berrios is a stud and gives us a tremendous top 3 in the rotation. I just think we're too far back this season.
The biggest baseball news today is that the Mets are bringing back the black uniforms tonight  8) 8) 

Im not usually big on alternate uniforms, especially in baseball, but I can defo go for a bit of this look again for the Metsies. 

Carlos Carrasco making his Mets debut tonight too.
Javi Baez to the Mets, joining his buddy Franciso Lindor  ;D
Loving it. Kimbrel to the White Sox too. Deals galore and not just run of the mill guys. HOFers and All-Stars.
Quote from: TipTopKop on July 30, 2021, 01:30:06 am
Hold yer horses, apparently Dodgers are also working to get both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals... it may come down to him having to choose which team.

Max, do the right thing lad. You know what to do. LA, not LA south ;D
Deal's done apparently. Welcome to the champs!
Bryant to the Giants
The Cubbies have officially blown it up  :(

Happy from a Mets perspective, but I always did like the Cubs, but they have to do what they have to do.
Hey everyone, please check your messages as the Cubs might be contacting you to play for them.

Former Rookie of the Year Henry Rowengartner is already joining the rotation.
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on July 30, 2021, 04:27:00 pm
My Padres!

Lived in San Diego for a few years and although perennial also rans you still loved the Friars. And now with owners who will shell out to compete (witnessed by the contracts handed out to Manny Machado and the most exciting player in baseball Fernando Tatis Jr) means it's an exciting time to be a Pads fan.
Brilliant whats happening in San Diego.

Since the Chargers left the Padres ownership wised up, threw money at the team and the fanbase looks revitalized, just a pity they have 2 huge market teams in the division with them.

Are they going to have MLS team in San Diego soon, with the large Mexican-American population there they could be another LAFC which have a fantastic passionate fanbase in LA.

San Diego needs more than one major Sports team in that City.
The Field of Dreams game looked like a great idea really well executed. That the Yankees lost to a walk off HR hit into the cornfield only added to the spectacle.

Just goes to show that MLB can come up with a good idea once every 3 or 4 decades.
That was absolutely brilliant. Hope it becomes an annual thing, similar to the NHL's Winter Classic.
Dave Roberts continues to work his magic for the Dodgers. There can't be many thicker planks than this fella. Continually puts them in awful positions with his over-thinking.
