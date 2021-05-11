« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 409860 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9520 on: May 11, 2021, 09:28:20 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on May  6, 2021, 07:34:41 pm
Angels are releasing Pujols, according to reports.  Performance-wise, understandable, but still a sad way for an all time great to go out.
I was comparing Pujols first 11 years in St Louis to Trout's 11 years in MLB the other day, Pujols was on another level.



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9521 on: May 13, 2021, 04:04:45 pm »
Gerritt Cole pitching is cheating. ;D

Finally the Yankees have a dominant lights out power pitcher, the last one was Roger Clemens.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,947
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9522 on: May 13, 2021, 05:47:42 pm »
Ive been enjoying watching some baseball again this season, I didnt watch a game last season.  I dont like the fact they are still using the 7 innings games and the runner on 2nd BS, but its been really really nice watching games with fans in attendance this season.

Mets have been on quite the run too, 7 wins in a row. Francisco Lindor finally getting going a bit, and a lot of the bit part players playing big roles, and the pitching has generally been excellent so far.

Matt Harvey played at Citi Field for the first time yeterday since he left. Everyone wondered what kind of reception hed get - he got a really great one, which was nice to see. Time heals a lot of wounds  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9523 on: May 13, 2021, 05:56:55 pm »
If the Mets could get some good production from Carrasco and Syndergaard in the coming months, that'd be massive.  Stroman pitching well and Walker holding up (talent was never the issue with him but durability was the problem) have been nice for the Mets so far.

Health is obviously the big question mark, but if the Mets can get fully healthy, imagine a DeGrom-Syndergaard-Stroman-Carrasco-Walker rotation...

It won't line up that easily but if the Mets get into the postseason and have some healthy arms from the group above with one or two others on the roster emerging to fill the gaps, it can be scary.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,947
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9524 on: May 13, 2021, 05:59:07 pm »
It really would be scary!

Stro and Walker for sure have been fantastic so far.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9525 on: May 16, 2021, 07:56:37 am »
Pujols to the Dodgers. Imagine they'll play him against lefties because he can still hit them and the Dodgers definitely cannot.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9526 on: May 18, 2021, 10:13:09 pm »
Derek Jeter getting a 6 part Documentary by ESPN films.

I'm guessing one part will be about his dating history. :D

https://www.si.com/mlb/2021/05/18/derek-jeter-yankees-six-part-documentary-series-the-captain-2022-release-date
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,268
  • Dutch Class
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9527 on: May 18, 2021, 10:37:25 pm »
This only makes sense if it is really a 90s/00s Yankees documentary, because who would want to watch a 6 part show about Derek Jeter
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9528 on: May 18, 2021, 10:40:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 18, 2021, 10:37:25 pm
This only makes sense if it is really a 90s/00s Yankees documentary, because who would want to watch a 6 part show about Derek Jeter
I hope we find out about the strained relationship between him and Arod, they always denied they was no issue but that was BS.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9529 on: May 18, 2021, 10:54:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 18, 2021, 10:40:16 pm
I hope we find out about the strained relationship between him and Arod, they always denied they was no issue but that was BS.



Secret Base (formerly SB Nation) on Youtube have some great sport series.

One of the series they have is "Beef History," where they talk about players that clashed.  It's mostly NBA players and egos, but they had one episode on Jeter-Arod.  The videos are all fairly short (<15-20 minutes typically), but there's usually some very good research on older articles, interviews, etc covered in the videos, so you get a flavor of the history.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1X8hsPklmaw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1X8hsPklmaw</a>

Would be interesting if they cover this relationship more closely in the upcoming documentary.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,947
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9530 on: May 18, 2021, 11:13:41 pm »
Mets Kevin Pillar took a fastball to the face last night, he has multiple nasal fractures, and amazingly the guy has done media duty  :o Warrior.

https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1394465477787799555?s=20

(its rather bloody - so watch at your own peril  :P ).

Him speaking:

https://twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1394776906562682887?s=20
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9531 on: May 19, 2021, 07:53:06 am »
Ohtani is a freak. Sabathia said hes the best player hes ever seen ages ago. Seriously, if he could remain healthy hed be a CY Young contender while leading the league in long balls and an OPS of almost 1.000. If the Angels ruin this guys career like theyre doing with Trout its criminal.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9532 on: May 20, 2021, 11:45:44 am »
Corey Kluber no hits the Texas Rangers.

Absolute nuts how many no hitters this season.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9533 on: May 20, 2021, 03:59:19 pm »
6th no-hitter before June.

I think MLB will end up making changes again.  This is on pace to be the 16th straight year of K/9 increasing.  Hits/9 is the lowest since the year of the pitcher in 1968 (which led to lowering of the mound).  Average 4-seamers are 5 MPH faster than 10 years ago.  The thing that prevents offense from having fallen off a cliff (despite a .236 league-wide batting average) is the relatively high home run rate (still lower than the last few years).

The amount of balls in play just isn't what it used to be.  Pitchers are throwing faster and with increasing spin rates, and hitters are all about launch angles and going for home runs.  Why try stringing hits together when a guy is throwing ridiculous stuff?  Might as well just swing for the fences and hope you caught a four-seamer in the zone.

And it kind of becomes a cycle too:  analytics frowns upon stealing and bunting; hitters use analytics and coaches to work on their launch angles to hit more home runs; pitchers throw nastier stuff

We either end up with 2019-like arcade home run numbers or 2021-like hitting ineptitude.


A little bit "old-school" from some of the former players here but a roundup on the K rates.

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/31454952/how-k-became-most-destructive-letter-major-league-baseball
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9534 on: May 20, 2021, 06:59:49 pm »
C.C. Sabathia going off about the White Sox/Twins situation is fun viewing.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1395380726493810691
Logged

Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9535 on: May 20, 2021, 07:01:18 pm »
I hate all that unwritten rules shit.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9536 on: May 24, 2021, 09:11:18 pm »
If the Jays had even a decent rotation and a competent manager wed be right in the thick of it. Guerrero Jr is beastly. Hernandez is doing enough to make sure teams cant pitch around him too much but Id just put him on if hes coming to the plate as the tying or go ahead run.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 771
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9537 on: May 24, 2021, 10:48:05 pm »
Following the Mets is definitely like following Liverpool this season, crazy injury crisis.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9538 on: May 24, 2021, 11:25:36 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on May 24, 2021, 10:48:05 pm
Following the Mets is definitely like following Liverpool this season, crazy injury crisis.

I don't know my arse from my elbow when it comes to baseball but how are the Red Sox getting along ? Where's the project at ? Do they need big money invested ? Just curious.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9539 on: May 25, 2021, 05:30:48 am »
Quote from: Dougle on May 24, 2021, 11:25:36 pm
I don't know my arse from my elbow when it comes to baseball but how are the Red Sox getting along ? Where's the project at ? Do they need big money invested ? Just curious.
A surprise package somewhat.

Top of the  AL east division but barely, it's tight at the top with 3 teams.

They were not expected to do well with them going through a rebuild, almost 50 games in so far, I'd be amazed if they got a playoff spot.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9540 on: May 27, 2021, 11:05:42 pm »
One of the stupidest plays in recent memory:

https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff/status/1397967720906330115
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,947
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9541 on: May 27, 2021, 11:09:02 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on May 24, 2021, 10:48:05 pm
Following the Mets is definitely like following Liverpool this season, crazy injury crisis.

it's utterly ridiculous at this point.

And now Syndergaard shut down for 6 weeks. I honestly don't think well ever see him pitch again for the Mets.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9542 on: May 27, 2021, 11:16:40 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on May 27, 2021, 11:05:42 pm
One of the stupidest plays in recent memory:

https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff/status/1397967720906330115
Without clicking i know what it is, Great stuff  ;D
Logged
YNWA

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9543 on: May 27, 2021, 11:33:05 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,268
  • Dutch Class
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9544 on: May 27, 2021, 11:59:30 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on May 27, 2021, 11:05:42 pm
One of the stupidest plays in recent memory:

https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff/status/1397967720906330115

One of the most ridiculous plays you'll ever see
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9545 on: June 8, 2021, 07:35:40 pm »
What do you guys make of the whole Foreign substance news recently?
Logged
YNWA

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9546 on: June 8, 2021, 08:43:44 pm »
Sack Aaron Boone.

Absolute criminal this team is 2 games over .500.

Girardi should never have been fired in the first place for this joke called Aaron Boone.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,943
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9547 on: June 8, 2021, 08:49:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  8, 2021, 08:43:44 pm
Sack Aaron Boone.

Absolute criminal this team is 2 games over .500.

Girardi should never have been fired in the first place for this joke called Aaron Boone.
As usual...Cashman will dodge the blame
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9548 on: June 8, 2021, 10:37:17 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on June  8, 2021, 08:49:49 pm
As usual...Cashman will dodge the blame
Taking on that massive Stanton contract was stupid, Cashman should have gone for Christian Yelich instead.

Traded for Stanton off that season he nearly hit 60 home runs, he's one of the most injury prone players in the game and has 10 years left on that contract. :butt

Mess of a ball club, a line up dominated with right handed hitters, so easy for a starting pitcher knowing he's throwing to 7-8 guys in a row who are all right handed hitters.  :butt



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,880
  • Weve been to...
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9549 on: June 8, 2021, 11:56:39 pm »
Got into baseball about 6 years ago, and try to catch as many games as possible live while also reading pretty much daily about results, goings on etc. However, one thing Ive never got the grasp of is how important a manager is? I get there are in-game decisions to be made, but surely majority of that is data/analytics lead. Is the majority of responsibility about clubhouse management or does it differ team to team? E.g. more analytically inclined front offices reduce impact, while some old fashioned clubs put more faith & responsibility on manager to make decisions.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9550 on: June 9, 2021, 12:30:23 am »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on June  8, 2021, 07:35:40 pm
What do you guys make of the whole Foreign substance news recently?

It's been something of an open secrete for a while, though not too mainstream (since the revelations were spearheaded by Trevor Bauer).  MLB has certainly been very slow to address it.

https://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/a-look-at-trevor-bauers-history-of-discussing-foreign-substances-on-baseballs-and-increasing-spin-rate/

The strikeout environment is insane these days.  With teams managing the pitchers the way they are, velocity and spin rates have been through the roof, and hitters striking out more every year.  Home runs are the most efficient, and it's led to more and more three true outcomes baseball.  Why bother stringing together hits when pitchers are unhittable and home runs are the way to go.  Batting averages are tanking.

MLB has let this go for a while.  Threats of a crackdown have seemed to reduce some spin rates recently but will curious how it all plays out.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,947
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9551 on: June 9, 2021, 01:03:01 am »
Quote from: frag on June  8, 2021, 11:56:39 pm
Got into baseball about 6 years ago, and try to catch as many games as possible live while also reading pretty much daily about results, goings on etc. However, one thing Ive never got the grasp of is how important a manager is? I get there are in-game decisions to be made, but surely majority of that is data/analytics lead. Is the majority of responsibility about clubhouse management or does it differ team to team? E.g. more analytically inclined front offices reduce impact, while some old fashioned clubs put more faith & responsibility on manager to make decisions.

I think in the national league where the pitchers still bat (for now, sadly not for much longer it seems), the manager is more important than in the american league. Cos there is more juggling and match-ups to be done regards the use of your pitchers.

A lot of a managers in game job is to do with pitchers, when to pull the starting pitcher and go to the bullpen and then which pitchers to use, matching up with lefty righty hitters etc.   More these days though that is by committee cos of course they confer with their pitching coach.

These days though a manager is bit more of a figure head than he used to be, when he literally did manage the team off the field as well as on.

And these days not so much strategy as there used to be either, as unfortunately there is far less small ball played, and far more just trying to hit home runs every time.

Im no expert by the way! Just a few observations.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9552 on: June 9, 2021, 11:07:05 am »
Yeah Bauer basically shamed them for doing nothing, so just done it himself. Fair play to him
Logged
YNWA

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9553 on: June 12, 2021, 07:26:34 am »
DeGrom is illogical. What hes doing is some of the most insane stuff weve ever seen in baseball. 0.56 ERA and 0.52 WHIP. 103 punchouts in 64 innings. MVP so far and not close.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9554 on: June 13, 2021, 11:36:55 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 12, 2021, 07:26:34 am
DeGrom is illogical. What hes doing is some of the most insane stuff weve ever seen in baseball. 0.56 ERA and 0.52 WHIP. 103 punchouts in 64 innings. MVP so far and not close.
I think he's going to be a Hall Of Famer with around 100-150 wins.

Sandy Koufax got in on the first ballot with around a 150 wins.

Pedro's 99 season was ridiculous, at the height of the steroids era, but DeGrom keeps this up he's blowing that season away
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9555 on: June 14, 2021, 12:41:36 am »
What a clown Dave Roberts is. Absolute nutter.

Dodgers have no business finding themselves in the position he puts them in.

They continue to win in spite of his insane over-thinking and bizarre decision making. Nearly blew the game from 5-0 to the lowly Rangers.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,947
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9556 on: June 14, 2021, 12:54:10 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 12, 2021, 07:26:34 am
DeGrom is illogical. What hes doing is some of the most insane stuff weve ever seen in baseball. 0.56 ERA and 0.52 WHIP. 103 punchouts in 64 innings. MVP so far and not close.

he is ridiculous, love watching his every start.  Hes even getting some run support now, I know, crazy!

Mad thing is, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walkers numbers are really good too, but no one really notices cos they are on the same team as DeGoat ;D

Considering the injuries, Mets are doing far better than expected, and are fun to watch mostly. Bullpen has been great (some missteps as there always is, like today!).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9557 on: June 18, 2021, 07:09:36 pm »
Not the most important baseball news, but Ohtani is in the home run derby.  That should be fun.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,947
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9558 on: Today at 02:45:12 am »
Max Scherzer Vs Joe Girardi  ;D

My money would be on Scherzer. Girardi being a clown.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Up
« previous next »
 