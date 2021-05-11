Got into baseball about 6 years ago, and try to catch as many games as possible live while also reading pretty much daily about results, goings on etc. However, one thing Ive never got the grasp of is how important a manager is? I get there are in-game decisions to be made, but surely majority of that is data/analytics lead. Is the majority of responsibility about clubhouse management or does it differ team to team? E.g. more analytically inclined front offices reduce impact, while some old fashioned clubs put more faith & responsibility on manager to make decisions.



I think in the national league where the pitchers still bat (for now, sadly not for much longer it seems), the manager is more important than in the american league. Cos there is more juggling and match-ups to be done regards the use of your pitchers.A lot of a managers in game job is to do with pitchers, when to pull the starting pitcher and go to the bullpen and then which pitchers to use, matching up with lefty righty hitters etc. More these days though that is by committee cos of course they confer with their pitching coach.These days though a manager is bit more of a figure head than he used to be, when he literally did manage the team off the field as well as on.And these days not so much strategy as there used to be either, as unfortunately there is far less small ball played, and far more just trying to hit home runs every time.Im no expert by the way! Just a few observations.