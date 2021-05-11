Ive been enjoying watching some baseball again this season, I didnt watch a game last season. I dont like the fact they are still using the 7 innings games and the runner on 2nd BS, but its been really really nice watching games with fans in attendance this season.
Mets have been on quite the run too, 7 wins in a row. Francisco Lindor finally getting going a bit, and a lot of the bit part players playing big roles, and the pitching has generally been excellent so far.
Matt Harvey played at Citi Field for the first time yeterday since he left. Everyone wondered what kind of reception hed get - he got a really great one, which was nice to see. Time heals a lot of wounds