Kind of mad there have been three no hitters (9 innings) this year and not a walk in any of them.



Crazy stuff. So close to multiple perfect games.I'm curious what you guys think about the offense so far. We've had 3 no-hitters so far, but it's early, and warmer weather will pick things up later. You expect offense to pick up, but as this ESPN article says, the league-wide batting average in April was .232, lowest since 1968. Fifteen years ago, the league-wide batting average was near .270. For the first part of the 2010s, average was still high (before the power surge). Post 2015 power surge, average dropped to around .250, but home runs and strikeout rates skyrocketed. Everything points to Three True Outcomes.But as highlighted in the article below, more and more teams are adding humidors. MLB also deadened the ball a bit. So you have this trend of Three True Outcomes but with teams/league trying to deflate home run rates (home run rates are well down from 2019 highs). It's no surprise you have poor offensive showings. Strikeouts are still at a record pace but home runs are down. Maybe things will pick up as the summer comes along but interesting so far. Will MLB blink first (get the old baseballs back!) or will teams try to adjust a bit?