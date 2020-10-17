« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 231 232 233 234 235 [236]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 381818 times)

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,715
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9400 on: October 17, 2020, 06:01:44 AM »
Congrats TipTopKop.  That was a great turnaround for the Dodgers.  I was joking with my Yankees-supporting friend that with the Braves up 2 games in the series that the Dodgers were going to sign Jim Leyritz.  Well, evidently Will Smith (the Dodgers one) turned into him!

That play by Betts changed everything.  The Braves had done everything right with a bullpen game:  got 3 scoreless innings out of Minter, chased Dustin May after just 2 innings, and worked Joe Kelly immediately into trouble.  Then that spectacular play by Betts and the misstep by Ozuna changed it all.  Braves bats went completely silent, and the Dodgers came roaring back.  Will Smith (the Braves one) looked terrible yesterday, and when he came in and immediately walked Muncy, it had trouble written all over it.

A entire series of scoring runs.  Anyone following the Braves (or Atlanta sports) knew that they wouldn't just coast through up 3-1.

Fried vs. Buehler Game 6 is going to be massive.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline koptommy93

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
  • @tharris113
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9401 on: October 17, 2020, 11:04:05 PM »
I just want to say: fuck the dodgers.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,715
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9402 on: October 19, 2020, 05:08:29 AM »
That was the least surprising result ever.  The Braves and Georgia sports never cease to amaze.

They were underdogs and even at 3-1, it was clear they had pitching depth issues.  But the key play of the series was that Betts catch and double up of Ozuna.  Up 2-0 in Game 5, the Braves could've added to their lead.  After that, they mustered next to nothing for the rest of that game and Game 6.  Fast forward to Game 7, again up 2-0 and then 3-2, that base running mistake will haunt them the entire offseason.  I don't think the Braves got a single hit after that.  That could've blown the game wide open.  Absolutely horrendous.  The Bellinger home run was also the most predictable thing.  Right as Joe Davis laid out Bellinger's postseason struggles.  I really don't understand what the Braves were thinking with that sequence.  Bellinger struggles with fastballs up and in.  They had Martin pitching away early (Martin's fastball tails).  And then it was almost like they thought, "nah, let's go up and in."  Except Martin threw two meatballs on 2-2.  Either you go up and in fully or you stay high and outside.  He throws two fastballs right down the middle.  I just can't believe that.

And absolute no hope in the hitting after that.  It seemed like every hitter got into a good count against Urias in the 8th and 9th (except Riley) and did nothing.  Can't remember any good contact except Freeman's flyout.  Felt like the 6-out version of the 2013 NLDS Game 4 after the home run by Uribe at Dodger Stadium.  Braves had 3 outs to save the series and never came close.  Tonight was the same.

This team prides itself on energy and big plays, but as soon as something goes against them, they're just deflated.  The game was lost in the middle innings when the Braves started chasing after everything after that base running error.  By the time they started working the count again, they couldn't get anything off Urias anyway.  Maybe they're too young, but they made too many mistakes against a superior team.  The Dodgers (and Betts especially) showed what a top-tier team looks like.  How many runs did they save in the series?  Betts himself saved quite a few.  That lineup is ridiculous and especially impressive that they work the count the entire game.  The Braves do it in pieces but then start swinging for the fences as soon as things go awry.  The Dodgers don't.  They rallied from two deficits in Games 5 and 7 and almost came back from a huge deficit in Game 2, and they didn't do it by only hitting solo homers (though that was a key feature this game).  The Braves are probably one starter and one more bat away (with this team) to have the best chance.  Would've been nice for them to have made the charge, but even at 3-1 up, that seemed like a false dawn.  In the end, too many LA and too many mistakes.

EDIT:  Yea, the Braves threw 175 pitches in 8 innings tonight.  The Dodgers threw 131 in 9 innings.  In Game 6, it was 144 pitches in 8 innings for the Braves and 126 for the Dodgers in 9.  The Braves threw 62 more pitches in 2 fewer innings in the last two games.
« Last Edit: October 19, 2020, 05:21:18 AM by skipper757 »
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9403 on: October 19, 2020, 10:04:50 AM »
Pity the Astros aren't in the WS.

Especially after the  comments by the Dodgers in Spring.

Be nice to see a new name on the trophy, especially a small budget team that relies on good draft picks and a farm system.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9404 on: October 19, 2020, 08:55:17 PM »
Think the Astros ran out of trash cans in the end, poor souls.

I remember their racist signals at Darvish, wonderful collection of people to have in the world series.

Say what you will about the Dodgers, but they played (and so far lost) fair and square.

The Dodgers spend big, their payroll is 4 times that of Tampa. It happens. Yankees do it, and shock, horror the BoSox and Cubs do it too.

Some teams spend, some use a farm system, but it's not always so black and white.

The Dodgers have Buehler and May currently from their farm system with a few others to come. Their farm system is ranked 3rd best behind Tampa and San Diego. It needn't be one or the other. Friedman has been tasked with reducing the payroll and he's successfully done that year on year since the insane amounts back in 2016/2017.

As for the Braves, they should have sealed this series on a number of occasions, but they and their long suffering fans can take comfort that they will be back, they're built on solid foundations and not just to win today. Much respect to them.

I'll be over the moon if the Dodgers break this 32 year wait, but if they don't, then Tampa would be a worthy winner with their team ethos.
Logged

Online Dan The Man 28373

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9405 on: October 24, 2020, 05:23:33 PM »
Been staying up & watching the World Series, Dodgers 2-1 up & looks like they dominated the 3rd game this morning.

The majority of teams that won the 3rd game after being 1-1 won the World Series (68%).

Dodgers have the better squad vs the Rays, but Rays still in it, if they can win the 4th game tomorrow morning.

Scores so far:

Game 1: Dodgers win 8-3 (10 hits to 6)
Game 2: Rays win 6-4 (10 hits to 5)
Game 3: Dodgers win 6-2 (10 Hits to 4)

Should be an interesting few games coming up.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,715
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9406 on: October 25, 2020, 05:16:03 AM »
Missed the game tonight but shocked at the ending. Wow...

Everyone talking about the Dodgers giving this one away but Game 5 could be redemption for Kershaw and LA.

As bad as it went down tonight, its still 2-2.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Dan The Man 28373

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9407 on: October 26, 2020, 07:19:16 PM »
The Dodgers back in front in game 5, after the carnage of throwing away a 2 out, 2 strike 7-6 lead at the bottom of the 9th in game 4.

Kershaw led from the front, now got more strikeouts in postseason.

Dodgers one win away from 1st world series since 1988, so longer than our wait for another league title!!
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,715
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9408 on: Yesterday at 12:09:08 AM »
Think the Dodgers will win it from here.  The Rays' 4th inning in Game 5 was eerily similar to the Braves' 4th inning in Game 7.  Huge opportunity missed.  The Rays will also be kicking themselves on how the 8th and 9th played out.  With Roberts going to the lefty Gonzalez and having walked Brosseau, he had to face Arozarena with the game on the line as the go-ahead run.  And Arozarena flew out weakly on the first pitch.  The 9th was sad for Tampa too.  Getting Margot on to start the inning before doing nothing and stranding Kiermaier on deck.

Would love a Morton-Buehler Game 7 so go Rays for Game 6?

Also, just for the online meltdown, if the Dodgers are up a run late in either Game 6 or Game 7, I want Dave Roberts to tell Kenley Jansen to warm up to close the 9th.  Just want to see the reactions from fans when Jansen starts throwing in the bullpen.  Before going to someone like Graterol or Treinen.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #9409 on: Today at 03:42:49 AM »
Finally.

I am still wondering why Cash pulled Snell when he was clearly dealing. I can only assume he pulled a Dave Roberts and out-thought himself with one too many pitching decisions.

Utterly bizarre as he was simply unplayable.

Again the Dodgers did their level best to throw this series away, but the opposition didn't capitalise. Maybe they really were due this time.

2020 has been many things, but one thing I can't complain about is the mighty red men ending a 30 year wait, the Lakers finally getting it done after a decade, and now the perennial chokers finally seeing the job through after 32 bloody years!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 231 232 233 234 235 [236]   Go Up
« previous next »
 