That was the least surprising result ever. The Braves and Georgia sports never cease to amaze.



They were underdogs and even at 3-1, it was clear they had pitching depth issues. But the key play of the series was that Betts catch and double up of Ozuna. Up 2-0 in Game 5, the Braves could've added to their lead. After that, they mustered next to nothing for the rest of that game and Game 6. Fast forward to Game 7, again up 2-0 and then 3-2, that base running mistake will haunt them the entire offseason. I don't think the Braves got a single hit after that. That could've blown the game wide open. Absolutely horrendous. The Bellinger home run was also the most predictable thing. Right as Joe Davis laid out Bellinger's postseason struggles. I really don't understand what the Braves were thinking with that sequence. Bellinger struggles with fastballs up and in. They had Martin pitching away early (Martin's fastball tails). And then it was almost like they thought, "nah, let's go up and in." Except Martin threw two meatballs on 2-2. Either you go up and in fully or you stay high and outside. He throws two fastballs right down the middle. I just can't believe that.



And absolute no hope in the hitting after that. It seemed like every hitter got into a good count against Urias in the 8th and 9th (except Riley) and did nothing. Can't remember any good contact except Freeman's flyout. Felt like the 6-out version of the 2013 NLDS Game 4 after the home run by Uribe at Dodger Stadium. Braves had 3 outs to save the series and never came close. Tonight was the same.



This team prides itself on energy and big plays, but as soon as something goes against them, they're just deflated. The game was lost in the middle innings when the Braves started chasing after everything after that base running error. By the time they started working the count again, they couldn't get anything off Urias anyway. Maybe they're too young, but they made too many mistakes against a superior team. The Dodgers (and Betts especially) showed what a top-tier team looks like. How many runs did they save in the series? Betts himself saved quite a few. That lineup is ridiculous and especially impressive that they work the count the entire game. The Braves do it in pieces but then start swinging for the fences as soon as things go awry. The Dodgers don't. They rallied from two deficits in Games 5 and 7 and almost came back from a huge deficit in Game 2, and they didn't do it by only hitting solo homers (though that was a key feature this game). The Braves are probably one starter and one more bat away (with this team) to have the best chance. Would've been nice for them to have made the charge, but even at 3-1 up, that seemed like a false dawn. In the end, too many LA and too many mistakes.



EDIT: Yea, the Braves threw 175 pitches in 8 innings tonight. The Dodgers threw 131 in 9 innings. In Game 6, it was 144 pitches in 8 innings for the Braves and 126 for the Dodgers in 9. The Braves threw 62 more pitches in 2 fewer innings in the last two games.