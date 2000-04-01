Excellent, thanks Jason! I'll be watching through those later today.



Heskey was a player I always liked and in my view he was unfairly criticised for not scoring enough goals. As a strike partner for Owen he was great.



The game that maybe summed him up best was a 3-1 win over Villa in early 00/01. Owen scored a first half hat trick and Heskey assisted them all, one with a flick on, one with him pulling wide and crossing cant remember the third! Definitely very selfless for us although he lead the attack at times in the Autumn of that season. Scored some belters.And without seeing it back, that Super Cup goal v Bayern was like something the original Ronaldo would have scored. Great strength and pace and a silky finish.Think by the time he left it was probably best for all parties but he was a really handy player for us.