« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stand Up Comedy  (Read 60223 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stand Up Comedy
« Reply #680 on: February 12, 2023, 01:08:46 am »
Liz Kingsman's 'One Woman Show' is fantastic if anybody wants to see it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,259
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Stand Up Comedy
« Reply #681 on: February 12, 2023, 10:33:23 am »
met Stewart Lee last night after his show

the poor bastard

he was excellent
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,897
Re: Stand Up Comedy
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm »
Just got back from Troy Hawke

Very funny with his Posh/scal Scouse shtick.

His microphone died just after the interval and spent 5 mins just riffing with the front row.

Seen him, Jimmy Carr and Paul Smith this year and they were all great
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,092
Re: Stand Up Comedy
« Reply #683 on: Today at 03:43:29 am »
Anything to be said for Bernard Manning?, he'd go down a storm nowadays haha, I met him once in a hotel in Manchester and he was very nice.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 