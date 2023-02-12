Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Stand Up Comedy
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
13
14
15
16
17
[
18
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Stand Up Comedy (Read 60223 times)
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,509
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stand Up Comedy
«
Reply #680 on:
February 12, 2023, 01:08:46 am »
Liz Kingsman's 'One Woman Show' is fantastic if anybody wants to see it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
ToneLa
you know the rules but I make the game.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,259
I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Stand Up Comedy
«
Reply #681 on:
February 12, 2023, 10:33:23 am »
met Stewart Lee last night after his show
the poor bastard
he was excellent
Logged
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,897
Re: Stand Up Comedy
«
Reply #682 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:07 pm »
Just got back from Troy Hawke
Very funny with his Posh/scal Scouse shtick.
His microphone died just after the interval and spent 5 mins just riffing with the front row.
Seen him, Jimmy Carr and Paul Smith this year and they were all great
Logged
Flaccido Dongingo
Dont swing at the king!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,092
Re: Stand Up Comedy
«
Reply #683 on:
Today
at 03:43:29 am »
Anything to be said for Bernard Manning?, he'd go down a storm nowadays haha, I met him once in a hotel in Manchester and he was very nice.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
13
14
15
16
17
[
18
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Stand Up Comedy
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.49]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2