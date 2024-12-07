« previous next »
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34440 on: December 7, 2024, 10:03:23 pm »
  Elmore James - The Sky Is Crying
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S788gj9vdp0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S788gj9vdp0</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34441 on: December 7, 2024, 10:10:44 pm »
  Johnny Copeland - Old Man Blues
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ASbi1JEhxVg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ASbi1JEhxVg</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34442 on: December 7, 2024, 10:14:25 pm »
  Johnny Copeland - Dear Mother
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xVnTXKd3I3g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xVnTXKd3I3g</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34443 on: December 7, 2024, 10:16:37 pm »
  Marie Queenie Lyons - See And Don't See   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S_nwUsczITM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S_nwUsczITM</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34444 on: December 7, 2024, 10:18:39 pm »
  Dj Rogers - (It's Allright Now) I Think I'll Make It Anyhow   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bG6G_k0U8Us" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bG6G_k0U8Us</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34445 on: December 7, 2024, 10:22:58 pm »
    The Intruders - Who Do You Love 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XATbIn6ZG0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XATbIn6ZG0M</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34446 on: December 7, 2024, 10:26:05 pm »
  The 8th Day - Heaven Is Here to Guide Us
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1zeyFLDUiWg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1zeyFLDUiWg</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34447 on: December 7, 2024, 10:28:25 pm »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cNvf0zlwe7k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cNvf0zlwe7k</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34448 on: December 7, 2024, 10:30:01 pm »
  Syl Johnson - Annie Got Hot Pants Power 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JkzlN7ju4qw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JkzlN7ju4qw</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34449 on: December 7, 2024, 10:34:31 pm »
  Robert Palmer - Looking For Clues   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txrrq5onbtA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txrrq5onbtA</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34450 on: December 7, 2024, 10:37:23 pm »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hkc653qZQvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hkc653qZQvM</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34451 on: December 7, 2024, 10:40:50 pm »
  Johnny Hammond - Can't we Smile ? 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-STCZcHS_I0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-STCZcHS_I0</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34452 on: December 7, 2024, 10:42:01 pm »
  Johnny Hammond - Tell Me What To Do 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fdh9sQyePoc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fdh9sQyePoc</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34453 on: December 7, 2024, 10:43:51 pm »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yo-223MGpLg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yo-223MGpLg</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34454 on: December 7, 2024, 10:47:40 pm »
  Rotary Connection - Respect
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rZBpcgfG-_g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rZBpcgfG-_g</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34455 on: December 7, 2024, 10:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December  7, 2024, 09:41:56 pm
Fucking voice, the Handsome bastard

  Waylon Jennings - Silver Ribbons     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/07wawfAiQlg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/07wawfAiQlg</a>


Thanks, that's great - not seen or heard that before. Great stuff. He was indeed a handsome bastard in his youth. Such a great voice. My favourite song of his is this one...

Waylon Jennings - Dreaming My Dreams     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iChaEFS0HGo?si=ockiNhDRbWsZYpzy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iChaEFS0HGo?si=ockiNhDRbWsZYpzy</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34456 on: December 7, 2024, 10:52:26 pm »
  Ramsey Lewis -The Mighty Quinn (Quinn The Eskimo) 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ue3ze6_BYBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ue3ze6_BYBM</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34457 on: December 7, 2024, 10:55:40 pm »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jQbm7A03PJE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jQbm7A03PJE</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34458 on: December 7, 2024, 11:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on December  7, 2024, 10:50:57 pm
[/flash]
Thanks, that's great - not seen or heard that before. Great stuff. He was indeed a handsome bastard in his youth. Such a great voice. My favourite song of his is this one...

Waylon Jennings - Dreaming My Dreams     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iChaEFS0HGo?si=ockiNhDRbWsZYpzy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iChaEFS0HGo?si=ockiNhDRbWsZYpzy</a>

Love that. Love the guy. Feel like he was ma member of the family what with the Dukes of H and me dad having him on all the time alonf=g with Nelson , Cash etc. All that crowd. Dead warm sounding songs for the most part. Dead Comfy shit
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34459 on: December 7, 2024, 11:06:30 pm »
  The Mike Curb Congregation - Burning Bridges   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/radsTxo06oM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/radsTxo06oM</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34460 on: December 7, 2024, 11:08:49 pm »
  Rotary Connection - I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SsY_rRFncGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SsY_rRFncGU</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34461 on: December 7, 2024, 11:12:24 pm »
  Rotary Connection - Sunshine Of Your Love   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MBdw2qJCdwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MBdw2qJCdwQ</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34462 on: December 7, 2024, 11:16:10 pm »
  Dolly Lyon - Palm Of Your Hand
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/puUf1jECh-A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/puUf1jECh-A</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34463 on: December 7, 2024, 11:19:49 pm »
  Ray Charles - My First Night Alone Without You   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IG0Vuc3rXiU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IG0Vuc3rXiU</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34464 on: December 7, 2024, 11:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December  7, 2024, 11:04:20 pm
Love that. Love the guy. Feel like he was ma member of the family what with the Dukes of H and me dad having him on all the time alonf=g with Nelson , Cash etc. All that crowd. Dead warm sounding songs for the most part. Dead Comfy shit

Haha it's funny as back in the day as I worked my way through ska, Motown/Stax, glam, punk etc it used to annoy the shit out of me when my Mum commandeered the stereogram to bang out her Waylon, Hank and Jim Reeves etc - that shit used to depress the fuck out of me back then but now I love all that stuff. Turns out there's some truth in 'your mother's always right' ... or maybe once your teenage rebel phase is over, no matter how you try to kick against it, you turn into your parents eventually ?   ;D
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34465 on: December 7, 2024, 11:32:46 pm »
   Elmore James - Dust My Broom 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aKo80b-QfK0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aKo80b-QfK0</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34466 on: December 7, 2024, 11:33:12 pm »
This is just amazing, chilled
1993 san francisco, Jonah Sharpe

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G0dbOSvY7Eo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G0dbOSvY7Eo</a>

Gorgeous
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34467 on: December 7, 2024, 11:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on December  7, 2024, 11:27:26 pm
Haha it's funny as back in the day as I worked my way through ska, Motown/Stax, glam, punk etc it used to annoy the shit out of me when my Mum commandeered the stereogram to bang out her Waylon, Hank and Jim Reeves etc - that shit used to depress the fuck out of me back then but now I love all that stuff. Turns out there's some truth in 'your mother's always right' ... or maybe once your teenage rebel phase is over, no matter how you try to kick against it, you turn into your parents eventually ?   ;D
haha Jim reeves and Slim Whitman were some my fave singers when i was a kid. My Nan was irish and shed have them on all the time and my dad fucking hated em but loved country etc ( Just Hated em ust cos his mam played em all the time). hahaI loved all that haunted sound of old country an that. Infact i started a project called the Dead Radio broadcast based on sounds from that genre (Was sample based at first but now all my own stuff) the idea came from my mum asking us to do tapes to send to my brother when he was in the army in germany then one day she asked us to do a tape for my brother whod died (so she could pretend send it to him) 
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34468 on: December 7, 2024, 11:48:32 pm »
The band in the bar downstairs.no wonder there's earplugs next to the bed
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34469 on: December 7, 2024, 11:49:38 pm »
  Magic Sam - I Feel So Good (I Wanna Boogie)     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-fFmx3jy2sI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-fFmx3jy2sI</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34470 on: December 7, 2024, 11:51:20 pm »
  Magic Sam - All Of Your Love   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SvzPNBDt7Eo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SvzPNBDt7Eo</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34471 on: December 8, 2024, 12:28:09 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December  7, 2024, 11:38:48 pm
haha Jim reeves and Slim Whitman were some my fave singers when i was a kid. My Nan was irish and shed have them on all the time and my dad fucking hated em but loved country etc ( Just Hated em ust cos his mam played em all the time). hahaI loved all that haunted sound of old country an that. Infact i started a project called the Dead Radio broadcast based on sounds from that genre (Was sample based at first but now all my own stuff) the idea came from my mum asking us to do tapes to send to my brother when he was in the army in germany then one day she asked us to do a tape for my brother whod died (so she could pretend send it to him) 

Haha , you were well were ahead of your time liking all that stuff in your youth. Much as I hated it back in the day I loved it in some of the old Livepool pubs when it got close to last orders and a sing-song would break out with evreyone joining in on old folk/country/irish rebel songs etc 
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34472 on: December 8, 2024, 12:42:13 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on December  8, 2024, 12:28:09 am
Haha , you were well were ahead of your time liking all that stuff in your youth. Much as I hated it back in the day I loved it in some of the old Livepool pubs when it got close to last orders and a sing-song would break out with evreyone joining in on old folk/country/irish rebel songs etc 

Exactly. Haha i just loved all the gear my older bro(who was over 10 years older than me ) played an my mum, dad, nans and Grandads played. None of them were TOTP tits they all had their own different shit. My brother was a skinhead who went in the army whod listen to the Ruts and Dead Kennedys plus the Sex Pistols and the clash , cure, Teardrop Explodes, smiths, Echo And The Bunnymen, Cult, Siouxsie ATB, Madness, Specials, u name it. Then my dad was into his cajun, country, irish etc and mam was into motown an the beatles, t rex, Roxy Music, The Hollies, Frankie Vallie, and then me Nan was into all her irsih music an honky tonk haha i loved sittin off listening to all the fuckers playing their shit. Theres only one of em left now an its boss just thinking aboot em all again an what a nice time i had with em all

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34473 on: Today at 12:25:49 am »
  Sharon Van Etten - Jupiter 4     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W4etGf2PJcA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W4etGf2PJcA</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34474 on: Today at 12:29:40 am »
  Mrs. Piss - Knelt 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b-VTdO1gXeM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b-VTdO1gXeM</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34475 on: Today at 12:32:30 am »
  Storefront Church - The Gift     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J8G_eR_qPNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J8G_eR_qPNw</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34476 on: Today at 12:44:17 am »
  C Duncan - Sad Dreams
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TuWWbB7ObCM&amp;list=PLZqsyBiYZFQ0JzvrrCsiGhyQfVKIj3MJ7&amp;index=10" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TuWWbB7ObCM&amp;list=PLZqsyBiYZFQ0JzvrrCsiGhyQfVKIj3MJ7&amp;index=10</a>

  C Duncan - Upon The Table
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RkUTjOnqJuw&amp;list=PLZqsyBiYZFQ0JzvrrCsiGhyQfVKIj3MJ7&amp;index=14" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RkUTjOnqJuw&amp;list=PLZqsyBiYZFQ0JzvrrCsiGhyQfVKIj3MJ7&amp;index=14</a>

  C Duncan - The Wedding Song
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GvM1vfJChro&amp;list=PLZqsyBiYZFQ0JzvrrCsiGhyQfVKIj3MJ7&amp;index=13" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GvM1vfJChro&amp;list=PLZqsyBiYZFQ0JzvrrCsiGhyQfVKIj3MJ7&amp;index=13</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34477 on: Today at 01:02:06 am »
  Karen Ann - In Your Back
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MlnBI-fC8-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MlnBI-fC8-4</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34478 on: Today at 01:07:44 am »
  Winter Aid - The Wisp Sings     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_A0Beo0M-tQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_A0Beo0M-tQ</a>
