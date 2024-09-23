<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1uCaIuPg-Fk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1uCaIuPg-Fk</a>

Over the summer, her birthday and latterly, Halloween, I've been in the USA at one of my cousins. His youngest is 14 and a pleasure to be around.As her godfather I've been instilling all the music I grew up with, her mum and dad are clueless, FM/AOR fans.I must remember to never let them know I post on here, that's the second time I've taken the piss out of them.A couple of weeks ago she played this from the Utopia LP...what can I say, the kids got good taste. I've not listened to this in years, it's beautiful.