« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 854 855 856 857 858 [859]   Go Down

Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 1301005 times)

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34320 on: September 23, 2024, 02:55:15 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cT0K610vzWQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cT0K610vzWQ</a>
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34321 on: September 23, 2024, 02:56:09 pm »
Wire - 154
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34322 on: September 23, 2024, 03:01:53 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9u-qlQdiC1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9u-qlQdiC1g</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34323 on: September 23, 2024, 03:05:56 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IBCeTnQ156A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IBCeTnQ156A</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34324 on: September 23, 2024, 03:08:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mKf1x3CALAE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mKf1x3CALAE</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34325 on: September 23, 2024, 03:16:09 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U-SDYJnwLY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U-SDYJnwLY4</a>
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34326 on: September 23, 2024, 03:18:16 pm »
Another Baby Huey fan...u have sublime taste. Only Baby can sing A Change is Gonna Come and give Sam Cooke a run for his money. I prefer Hueys version.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34327 on: September 23, 2024, 03:19:33 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d4EnmQ6PGL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d4EnmQ6PGL8</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34328 on: September 23, 2024, 03:25:32 pm »
Quote from: boots on September 23, 2024, 03:18:16 pm
Another Baby Huey fan...u have sublime taste. Only Baby can sing A Change is Gonna Come and give Sam Cooke a run for his money. I prefer Hueys version.
My name is Aodh. It's a family name given to the first born male. One of the translations is Hugh. My granddad also had this name. When my nan or mum wanted to know where I was they'd shout baby Aodh...growing up in a house filled with music it wasn't a stretch to end up with Baby Huey. It's one of the best debut LP's I've heard.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34329 on: September 23, 2024, 03:26:43 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ReBCN80tdPY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ReBCN80tdPY</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34330 on: September 23, 2024, 03:29:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/An9z_y3CNvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/An9z_y3CNvs</a>
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • Klopptimistic
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34331 on: September 23, 2024, 03:32:48 pm »
I agree Aodh, i get goosebumps just thinking about Hard Times. What a talent and what a loss.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34332 on: September 23, 2024, 03:36:43 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JgxZCJ9jwiw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JgxZCJ9jwiw</a>




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t3s6VrRzJnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t3s6VrRzJnw</a>




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uL-yjs5_C3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uL-yjs5_C3s</a>


Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34333 on: September 23, 2024, 03:39:16 pm »
Quote from: boots on September 23, 2024, 03:32:48 pm
I agree Aodh, i get goosebumps just thinking about Hard Times. What a talent and what a loss.
Listening to the lyrics of that piece and they're just brilliant. A massive loss to music when he died.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34334 on: September 23, 2024, 03:42:35 pm »
I was lucky to see these in the mid 70's, 75, I think. This is good enough to have been a Beatles song. I like Wings, I don't get the hate they receive.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cdDPR8GzXy8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cdDPR8GzXy8</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34335 on: September 23, 2024, 03:45:00 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jUerTi42y5c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jUerTi42y5c</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34336 on: September 23, 2024, 03:48:21 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gqQRphZtv1M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gqQRphZtv1M</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34337 on: September 23, 2024, 03:53:12 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mIJAi58j-pM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mIJAi58j-pM</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34338 on: September 23, 2024, 04:00:46 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gEpzwTVHhaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gEpzwTVHhaI</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34339 on: September 23, 2024, 04:07:29 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KpVjDUdL4ao" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KpVjDUdL4ao</a>
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34340 on: September 26, 2024, 10:53:12 am »
The Weeknd mixtape, House Of Balloons.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,506
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34341 on: September 26, 2024, 01:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 23, 2024, 03:42:35 pm
I was lucky to see these in the mid 70's, 75, I think. This is good enough to have been a Beatles song. I like Wings, I don't get the hate they receive.


Didn't Paul write some Beatles songs?


It's interesting to see the difference between a Mcartney unconstrained and one where the others assisted or took the piss.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,319
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34342 on: November 1, 2024, 10:29:25 pm »
Live Drugs..

The war on drugs live album

Which is quite beautiful at times
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,204
  • How are we
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34343 on: November 10, 2024, 03:12:18 pm »
I am praying with every fibre of my being that these get back together in 10 years or so. Just a fucking unreal band.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ebrpRKUMcss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ebrpRKUMcss</a>
« Last Edit: November 10, 2024, 08:01:52 pm by Snail »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34344 on: November 10, 2024, 07:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Snail on November 10, 2024, 03:12:18 pm
I am praying with every fibre of my being that these get back together in 10 years or so. Just a fucking unreal band.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebrpRKUMcss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebrpRKUMcss</a>
who's that?, Post the link again, it's not showing. :-\
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,013
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34345 on: November 10, 2024, 08:01:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 10, 2024, 07:55:14 pm
who's that?, Post the link again, it's not showing. :-\

It's the Flash problem/thing...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebrpRKUMcss
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,204
  • How are we
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34346 on: November 10, 2024, 08:02:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 10, 2024, 07:55:14 pm
who's that?, Post the link again, it's not showing. :-\

Bloody archaic website, I may or may not have fixed it now.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34347 on: Yesterday at 04:58:29 pm »
LCD Soundsystem - X-Ray Eyes
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34348 on: Yesterday at 06:56:42 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rQ_4WX2xHTg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rQ_4WX2xHTg</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34349 on: Yesterday at 07:02:21 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V-YOpXm_Wdg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V-YOpXm_Wdg</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34350 on: Yesterday at 07:07:30 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XFWZcMxFmd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XFWZcMxFmd0</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34351 on: Yesterday at 07:12:08 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lyjOPzIGbKA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lyjOPzIGbKA</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34352 on: Yesterday at 07:17:51 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cxsaNsB15c0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cxsaNsB15c0</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34353 on: Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_EoebOJqjGM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_EoebOJqjGM</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34354 on: Yesterday at 07:27:10 pm »
Over the summer, her birthday and latterly, Halloween, I've been in the USA at one of my cousins. His youngest is 14 and a pleasure to be around.As her godfather I've been instilling all the music I grew up with, her mum and dad are clueless, FM/AOR fans. ;D I must remember to never let them know I post on here, that's the second time I've taken the piss out of them. ;D

A couple of weeks ago she played this from the Utopia LP...what can I say, the kids got good taste. I've not listened to this in years, it's beautiful.



 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1uCaIuPg-Fk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1uCaIuPg-Fk</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34355 on: Yesterday at 07:36:31 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LJ_snOkHeVk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LJ_snOkHeVk</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34356 on: Yesterday at 07:38:30 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dyq9zlYMw9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dyq9zlYMw9g</a>
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34357 on: Yesterday at 07:48:04 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l-MHDRuJ1ME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l-MHDRuJ1ME</a>
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,506
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34358 on: Today at 01:07:55 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aZHsXnuiRv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aZHsXnuiRv4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZHsXnuiRv4
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 854 855 856 857 858 [859]   Go Up
« previous next »
 