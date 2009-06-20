« previous next »
Author Topic: What are you listening to now?  (Read 1186313 times)

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34120 on: January 27, 2024, 09:55:12 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 27, 2024, 09:33:03 pm
Oh I go everywhere as far as rock/metal ;D especially 80's to 2010's.

Recent stuff not so much, as the genre has basically gone to either dark, Scandinavian or cosplay. Guitar music in general is dead unfortunately.

It will come back. The relentless sameness of the algor-no-rhythm-ic crap churned out for profit will pale and the "fuck you" that underpins so much of the history of guitar rock will recover and persist.

Believe...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34121 on: January 27, 2024, 10:07:44 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 27, 2024, 09:55:12 pm
It will come back. The relentless sameness of the algor-no-rhythm-ic crap churned out for profit will pale and the "fuck you" that underpins so much of the history of guitar rock will recover and persist.

Believe...
Oh 100%. I think rather than it dying, it kind of goes to sleep underground for a while before it gets going again.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34122 on: January 28, 2024, 12:41:55 pm »
Decided to listen to more full albums this year.

So far I've listened to My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy by Kanye West and The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society by The Kinks.

Currently listening to Townes Van Zandt's self-titled album.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34123 on: January 28, 2024, 01:47:22 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_AaitkdauJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_AaitkdauJQ</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34124 on: January 29, 2024, 06:13:35 pm »
[
Quote from: jambutty on January 28, 2024, 01:47:22 pm
my snip
Unexpected Van there! I listen to something by him most days, but the Bang sessions are the only unplayed lp of his i have. My contribution is a little unusual, a 1975 TV clip of the most astonishing guitar I have heard:
https://youtu.be/-xssnp7R51A

if anyone can convert that to in here, thanks.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34125 on: January 29, 2024, 08:48:09 pm »
Beetlejuice - Day-o (Banana Boat Song)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQXVHITd1N4
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34126 on: January 29, 2024, 08:57:23 pm »
Dummy by Portishead
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34127 on: January 30, 2024, 02:18:25 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0BgzA2GB2TM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0BgzA2GB2TM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgvkkHbwqqE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgvkkHbwqqE</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IejGzA0iafY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IejGzA0iafY</a>

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34128 on: January 31, 2024, 12:24:17 am »
Chris Cornell - Patience.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34129 on: January 31, 2024, 12:45:22 am »
Quote from: jambutty on January 30, 2024, 02:18:25 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0BgzA2GB2TM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0BgzA2GB2TM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TgvkkHbwqqE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TgvkkHbwqqE</a>

Thank you, seeing Ian Dury (I saw him live twice) always makes my day
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34130 on: January 31, 2024, 09:15:48 pm »
Wasted Years - Cold
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34131 on: February 3, 2024, 09:49:37 am »
Today it's
*The Day the Music Died Day on February 3rd remembers the unfortunate and untimely death of singers 22-year-old Buddy Holly, 17-year-old Ritchie Valens, and 28-year-old J. P. Richardson, aka: The Big Bopper. These three artists died in an airplane accident on February 3, 1959, near Clear Lake, Iowa. Their pilot, Roger Peterson, also perished in the crash.
The Day the Music Died was dubbed so by Don McLeans song American Pie
Buddy Hollys band was on tour and had played at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. They were headed to their next destination in Moorhead, Minnesota. For this leg of their journey, they decided to take a charter plane rather than go with their tour bus. Richardson The Big Bopper, had swapped places with Waylon Jennings, taking the latters place on the plane and Tommy Allsup had lost his place to Ritchie Valens in a coin T oss
Not long after takeoff, they were no longer able to be reached by radio, and they did not reach their destination. The aircraft was reported missing. The next day, the wreckage was found less than 6 miles northwest of the airport in a cornfield. Poor weather conditions and pilot error were determined, during the investigation, to have been the cause of the pilot losing control of the plane.
The tragic event echoed through history for over 50 years. Visitors still make the pilgrimage each year to Clear Lake, Iowa, the resort town about 110 miles north of Des Moines, as this was the point of their last concert before the fatal accident.
The day the music died is a line in the 1972 Don McLean hit American Pie. McLeans song, which he wrote in the late 1960s and released in 1971, was in part inspired by the tragic event which took the lives of three great musicians and their pilot.
American Pie lyrics by Don McLean
But February made me shiver,
With every paper Id deliver,
Bad news on the doorstep
I couldnt take one more step.
I cant remember if I cried
When I read about his widowed bride
But something touched me deep inside,
The day the music died.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34132 on: February 3, 2024, 09:51:09 am »
Buddy Holly & The Crickets "That'll Be The Day" on The Ed Sullivan Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mDGcxbAusg
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34133 on: February 3, 2024, 09:57:02 am »
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34134 on: February 3, 2024, 10:00:03 am »
Big Bopper - Chantilly Lace (1958)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0DnvC3y64I
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34135 on: February 4, 2024, 01:42:50 am »
1979 - Smashing Pumpkins
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34136 on: February 4, 2024, 03:23:17 pm »
A Thing Called Love - Johnny Cash
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34137 on: February 6, 2024, 08:34:57 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RPhy3hwumh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RPhy3hwumh4</a>

83. GTFOH
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34138 on: February 10, 2024, 12:32:33 am »
Listening to Lana Del Rey's Born to Die, her major-label breakout album. The singles are great - "Video Games" basically made an overnight sensation of her - but some of the album tracks are a bit uninspired. I'm looking forward to hearing some of her more recent work, but for an artist whose whole appeal is having exactly the right amount of "otherness" LDR sounds a little too eager to please in places.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34139 on: February 12, 2024, 04:19:27 am »
Anthem for the Underdog - 12 Stones.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34140 on: Yesterday at 06:58:24 pm »
This one at the moment......dunno why!!!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LMh4qJkMbmU&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LMh4qJkMbmU&amp;t=1s</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34141 on: Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm »
Llanfairpwllgwyngyll-gogerychwyrndrobwll-llantysilio-gogogoch Song


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=va5ot5YU0Hw
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34142 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm »
Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu

or Shortened

Ra Costelloe- Open Road (Lyric Video)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IclRg7oLr28
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #34143 on: Today at 05:35:40 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm

Is Rotorua chopped liver to Maoris?
