What are you listening to now?

Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What are you listening to now?
Reply #34080 on: December 25, 2023, 06:15:37 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cxqQtUQErhQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cxqQtUQErhQ</a>
TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: What are you listening to now?
Reply #34081 on: December 25, 2023, 11:27:04 pm
Keane - Somewhere Only We Know.
Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,711
  • Trada
Re: What are you listening to now?
Reply #34082 on: December 26, 2023, 06:49:51 am
I found this really moving, a song called"Voilà" sung by Emma Kok who is 15 years old and has a stunning voice.

She suffers from the rare chronic disease gastroparesis, also called gastric paralysis. She therefore receives liquid food through a stomach tube 22 hours a day.

An amazing song and it still pisses me off that it didn't win France Eurovision in 2021


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qrz1VLtIQMw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qrz1VLtIQMw</a>
TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: What are you listening to now?
Reply #34083 on: December 26, 2023, 07:53:12 pm
Oasis - Stay Young
androulla

  • aka little monkey
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 611
Re: What are you listening to now?
Reply #34084 on: Today at 11:13:26 pm
Its been ages since Ive listened to his songs.Michael Bolton 😊
