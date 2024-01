I found this really moving, a song called"Voilà" sung by Emma Kok who is 15 years old and has a stunning voice.She suffers from the rare chronic disease gastroparesis, also called gastric paralysis. She therefore receives liquid food through a stomach tube 22 hours a day.An amazing song and it still pisses me off that it didn't win France Eurovision in 2021

Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!



Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx



“I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though they’re gone from the world they’re never gone from me.