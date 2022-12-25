Some of Scotland's finest...



Young Fathers - Rice. This album is shaping up to be a belter. Every tune released so far has been fantastic.



Idlewild - A Modern Way Of Letting Go. A huuuuugely underrated band, could have been massive. Label mates with Coldplay but couldn't be more different, toured together in the early days but, by their own admission, they didn't have the professionalism or drive that Chris Martin and the lads had. Still great, but never received the attention or accolades their talent was worth.

