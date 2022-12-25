« previous next »
What are you listening to now?

Re: What are you listening to now?
December 25, 2022, 12:14:41 am

Night's Falling




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-w42xQS97XA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-w42xQS97XA</a>
Last Edit: January 21, 2023, 12:35:57 am
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 1, 2023, 01:56:39 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XkhTYBB2ilk&amp;t=3733s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XkhTYBB2ilk&amp;t=3733s</a>

Osees: Jealous Again


Happy New year!
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 1, 2023, 04:48:23 am
Paul on the decks playing some awesome tunes!!!



Re: What are you listening to now?
January 2, 2023, 01:31:10 am
Damien Rice and Lisa Hannigan-Rootless Tree

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HcBMW5XBi3E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HcBMW5XBi3E</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 6, 2023, 12:15:18 pm
That's the way - Led Zeppelin
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 6, 2023, 10:32:10 pm
Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart - Chris Cornell.

Been listening to a lot of stuff from my early 20's recently, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Janes Addiction, Faith No More, Hole.
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 7, 2023, 06:21:08 pm
The remastered debut album of the Coral. Great stuff and with some of their wonderful B sides included on the second tape. The Oldest Path is one of their best along with anything they released from their album, also a previously unreleased song Tumble Graves which is very enjoyable.
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 9, 2023, 03:41:41 pm
Peter Gabriel - Panopticom
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 12, 2023, 08:59:44 am
7empest - TOOL
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 14, 2023, 03:57:48 pm
Had this one going thru my head during the first half.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7D0Jp9ntks0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7D0Jp9ntks0</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 15, 2023, 04:06:41 am
rolling the ball
rolling the ball
rolling the ball toooo MEEEEEEE
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 15, 2023, 12:56:45 pm

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QM74Q6Vqqps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QM74Q6Vqqps</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 15, 2023, 07:14:01 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on January 15, 2023, 12:56:45 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QM74Q6Vqqps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QM74Q6Vqqps</a>

That's the 6th in the list of what I'm listening to and Malibu is 10th.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 16, 2023, 11:11:45 am
Black Velvet - Alannah Myles
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 16, 2023, 12:38:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 15, 2023, 07:14:01 pm
That's the 6th in the list of what I'm listening to and Malibu is 10th.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7Q_8q3XXrQ</a>

Read the bit in the other thread you posted about Jane's Addiction and Jane being a real person...

I was caught stealing when I was five, shop-lifty little turd, I was...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jrwjiO1MCVs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jrwjiO1MCVs</a>

On with the 90s re-hash...

Re: What are you listening to now?
January 17, 2023, 01:21:43 pm
Instrumentals of Rust by Doves, instrumental version of their album Kingdom of Rust. Outstanding easy listening.
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 18, 2023, 05:10:08 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/vph57IaYdEsY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/vph57IaYdEsY</a>

Going back to my early childhood with these, happy times (bet you I have managed to balls up the embedding)
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 18, 2023, 06:36:12 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January 18, 2023, 05:10:08 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/vph57IaYdEsY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/vph57IaYdEsY</a>

Going back to my early childhood with these, happy times (bet you I have managed to balls up the embedding)


Remind me not to bet against you
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 21, 2023, 12:44:22 am
Mystery Achievement-Pretenders 1980




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OQ3-8UyxTTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OQ3-8UyxTTk</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 21, 2023, 10:18:08 am
Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, and a few other artists that you'd probably classify as being from the birth of alternative rap
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 21, 2023, 02:42:09 pm
frank zappa - who are the brain police

frank's asking black sabbath's iron man for his intro back  :wave
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 21, 2023, 08:09:29 pm
Some of Scotland's finest...

Young Fathers - Rice. This album is shaping up to be a belter. Every tune released so far has been fantastic.

Idlewild - A Modern Way Of Letting Go. A huuuuugely underrated band, could have been massive. Label mates with Coldplay but couldn't be more different, toured together in the early days but, by their own admission, they didn't have the professionalism or drive that Chris Martin and the lads had. Still great, but never received the attention or accolades their talent was worth.
Re: What are you listening to now?
January 21, 2023, 10:06:14 pm
Great Gig in the Sky
Re: What are you listening to now?
Today at 08:39:54 am
James - Getting Away With It (Live on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky)

Keeps going around in my head this one. I quite like the acoustic guitar-ist, she reminds me of Sheryl Crow for some reason.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EIuwp5PWlk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EIuwp5PWlk8</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
Today at 08:46:32 am
Cocteau Twins - Pearly Dewdrops' Drops (Live on OGWT)

I was reminded of this recently after watching the heartbreaking BBC mini series 'Mayflies'. A must watch if you haven't seen it, it wasn't what I expected and makes you think about your own mortality and the people you affect.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/u0upaIZF_gA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/u0upaIZF_gA</a>
