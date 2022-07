Failure by the La's

Cause I been playing it on my guitars





In the grip of an onset you run for a cover

To hide from your mother and your sister

Your brother... though you long to tell of

The stone that remains - you can't move a

Muscle - you're wrapped up in chains... so you

Wait in your room - bound to the doom

To talk with the skeleton in the closet...



So you waited for days and you walked

In the maze and you lay on your bed

With your head in a daze and high in

A corner in a cupboard on a shelf

You turn a corner and walk into yourself

And you check your condition and your

Shape and your health...