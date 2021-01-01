« previous next »
Mate recommended a band called Suuns to me lately, if you like Pavement/Mudhoney/Sonic Youth, they have that same kind of lo-fi sound, was really impressed with them actually.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9Cgh8-Np6c
