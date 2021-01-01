Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
What are you listening to now?
Topic: What are you listening to now? (Read 1032729 times)
Flaccido Dongingo
Dont swing at the king!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,509
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33760 on:
Today
at 12:34:07 am
Mate recommended a band called Suuns to me lately, if you like Pavement/Mudhoney/Sonic Youth, they have that same kind of lo-fi sound, was really impressed with them actually.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9Cgh8-Np6c
