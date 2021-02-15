My name it means nothing, my fortune is less

My future is shrouded in dark wilderness

Sunshine is far away, clouds linger on

Everything I posessed, now they are gone

They are gone

They are gone



Oh, where can I go to and what can I do?

Nothing can please me, only thoughts are of you

You just left when I begged you to stay

I've not stopped crying since you went away

You went away

You went away



The world is a lonely place, you're on your own

Guess I will go home, sit down and mourn

Crying and thinking is all that I do

Memories I have remind me of you

Of you

Of you