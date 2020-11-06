<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jjSs5Q0D2uk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jjSs5Q0D2uk</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OMbY41zNPgU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OMbY41zNPgU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k65uRUt8dzs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k65uRUt8dzs</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l8tR5Y4Ffuw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l8tR5Y4Ffuw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3EVcT3hiBpg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3EVcT3hiBpg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/60zyXSyLQks" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/60zyXSyLQks</a>

Onlytracks released on this guy's playlist at the moment, but WOW...catchy, self-written, self performed synthwave with 4K motion graphics (pass me that doobie...and cancel me appointments for a couple of hours...lol) Probably deserves more "likes, comments and subs" than he's got yet, unless he's just laying low and building his content at the moment......"....it says!!But seriously, if you like yourself some up-tempo, chillout synth with bit of boomin bass and little doodly counter-melodies that caress your synapses...I'd put this guy on your "subs" list as it looks like he's building something good here!!(Missed me vocation as an A and R man...)Shabba!!