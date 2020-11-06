Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
What are you listening to now?
Print
Topic: What are you listening to now?
johnnyy
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33520 on:
November 6, 2020, 12:38:44 PM
DaBaby - Suge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4ITBv0h-kc
stara
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33521 on:
November 6, 2020, 05:13:50 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TYhgMI9Zx-g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TYhgMI9Zx-g</a>
Son of Spion＊
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33522 on:
November 6, 2020, 10:43:11 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0kjABf474jw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0kjABf474jw</a>
stara
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33523 on:
November 7, 2020, 05:09:07 PM
Andrew W.K. - Party Hard
fish, barrel, etc.
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33524 on:
November 7, 2020, 05:14:46 PM
Just saw the election finally being called...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GSoQDaXh144" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GSoQDaXh144</a>
RAWK Meltdown #1
Kopite
Posts: 998
" When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33525 on:
November 8, 2020, 06:37:11 AM
Only
6
tracks released on this guy's playlist at the moment, but WOW...catchy, self-written, self performed synthwave with 4K motion graphics (pass me that doobie...and cancel me appointments for a couple of hours...lol) Probably deserves more "likes, comments and subs" than he's got yet, unless he's just laying low and building his content at the moment......
"
Full Screen and Headphones Recommended
"....it says!!
But seriously, if you like yourself some up-tempo, chillout synth with bit of boomin bass and little doodly counter-melodies that caress your synapses...I'd put this guy on your "subs" list as it looks like he's building something good here!!
(Missed me vocation as an A and R man...)
Shabba!!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jjSs5Q0D2uk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jjSs5Q0D2uk</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OMbY41zNPgU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OMbY41zNPgU</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k65uRUt8dzs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k65uRUt8dzs</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l8tR5Y4Ffuw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l8tR5Y4Ffuw</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3EVcT3hiBpg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3EVcT3hiBpg</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/60zyXSyLQks" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/60zyXSyLQks</a>
johnnyy
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33526 on:
November 9, 2020, 10:52:33 AM
Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oygrmJFKYZY
johnnyy
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33527 on:
November 10, 2020, 04:24:44 PM
K Maro - Femme Like You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZkID-4GnQ0
AndyMuller
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33528 on:
Yesterday
at 03:01:03 PM »
Been on a Arctic Monkeys binge lately. 1st and 2nd albums are just superb.
Zeppelin
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33529 on:
Yesterday
at 04:20:15 PM »
The Warning - Queen of the Murder Scene.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lUQ0toD-9mo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lUQ0toD-9mo</a>
Great stuff from these 3 sisters from Mexico
Zeb
Re: What are you listening to now?
«
Reply #33530 on:
Today
at 05:20:25 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xlFLXah2tsQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xlFLXah2tsQ</a>
