Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33360 on: June 24, 2020, 09:49:55 AM »
I tune into the Craig Charles F&S show when I'm down doing my thing in the workshop on these balmy evenings.

He's got me into Flevans, good stuff if you like your funk.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F64oKBiJhHg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F64oKBiJhHg</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33361 on: June 25, 2020, 11:42:27 AM »
Really emotional after the Palace game, I cant believe were nearly there.

https://youtu.be/NlprozGcs80

My heart is full of pure love after hearing that again.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33362 on: June 25, 2020, 09:53:46 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_OO2PuGz-H8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_OO2PuGz-H8</a>

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33363 on: June 25, 2020, 10:09:53 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S-cbOl96RFM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S-cbOl96RFM</a>



Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33364 on: June 25, 2020, 11:40:42 PM »
This. On repeat.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vcl5AWgHpoY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vcl5AWgHpoY</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33365 on: June 26, 2020, 12:12:39 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TeyHPAdxuy0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TeyHPAdxuy0</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33366 on: June 26, 2020, 01:44:41 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TeyHPAdxuy0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TeyHPAdxuy0</a>

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33367 on: June 26, 2020, 02:01:59 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TeyHPAdxuy0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TeyHPAdxuy0</a>
This. On repeat.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vcl5AWgHpoY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vcl5AWgHpoY</a>

These two I was listening all day and then after we won it as well! Was lying down in my garden at about 12:30 just belting them out :D :D
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33368 on: June 26, 2020, 02:18:35 AM »
Radio City playlist vibes to this. Cover version though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/abFXayI_Kl0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/abFXayI_Kl0</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33369 on: June 26, 2020, 09:06:01 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps2Jc28tQrw


summer anthem sorted  ;D thanks Trent
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33370 on: June 26, 2020, 12:32:38 PM »
Asked this question in the video thread on the main forum too, but probably suited here:

Quote from: Kashinoda on June 26, 2020, 10:21:05 AM
BBC's MOTD Montage 'Long, Long, Long'
https://streamable.com/4w4lbd

Does anyone know who sung this cover version?
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33371 on: June 26, 2020, 01:45:48 PM »
Does anyone know who sung this cover version?

Think it's Astrid Samuelson's cover.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GXotYFSpRhs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GXotYFSpRhs</a>

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33372 on: June 26, 2020, 04:44:13 PM »
Full sop mode today, finding this very fitting for whatever reason.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oUFJJNQGwhk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oUFJJNQGwhk</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33373 on: June 27, 2020, 12:49:41 AM »
Toooooo warm. Very summer festival mood.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2jdqyOmsXes" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2jdqyOmsXes</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33374 on: June 27, 2020, 11:57:07 AM »
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33375 on: June 27, 2020, 09:49:46 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jCBMV62iDrs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jCBMV62iDrs</a>

Decided this week that this track might possibly enter a top 10 song of all time if I was ever daft enough to draw one up. I too, have about 200 in my top 10, ever revolving like planets. This is personally special as it's the penultimate track on my first Can purchase as a wide eyed 20/21 year old who'd been reading about this band for a bit. German? Really? It's very early Can, and not released till the early 80's as the record company weren't keen, and it's with original vocalist Malcolm Mooney. The whole album is magnificent... but Uphill is, especially this week.. the pull out. x

after listening to that... you absolutely need the following track 'Little Star of Bethlehem'. The final song.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pmgQ7bXitDs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pmgQ7bXitDs</a>

ah... wallow in this ..
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33376 on: June 27, 2020, 11:32:04 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mruGgEXDZKU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mruGgEXDZKU</a>

Rations: by Trumans Water 1993. Rations indeed. This was my album in 1993.

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33377 on: June 27, 2020, 11:52:13 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YzoDFcpRFWA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YzoDFcpRFWA</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33378 on: June 28, 2020, 12:00:48 AM »
Are kid sent me this a few weeks back, can't get the fucker out of me head......


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7sr18m-Lqko" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7sr18m-Lqko</a>


The LP should be a go away and listen to this and come back and tell us what you think, thread.
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33379 on: June 28, 2020, 12:04:14 AM »
And this, which is frikin'A, as well.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oG3BC8vOyCI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oG3BC8vOyCI</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33380 on: June 28, 2020, 09:49:22 AM »
"Who'll Stop the Rain" by Creedence
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33381 on: June 28, 2020, 09:12:53 PM »
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33382 on: June 28, 2020, 11:15:08 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SQNtGoM3FVU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SQNtGoM3FVU</a>

Almost as much fun are the youtube 'reaction' videos to this!
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33383 on: June 29, 2020, 04:37:23 PM »
That Peter Crouch podcast :lmao

I'm on the second series. What a legend  ;D
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33384 on: June 30, 2020, 03:41:49 PM »
In memory of the composer Johnny Mandel who has just died..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4gO7uemm6Yo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4gO7uemm6Yo</a>

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33385 on: July 2, 2020, 08:00:51 PM »
Check out this channel Jamel_AKA_Jamal.  He has nearly 500k subscribers. Jamel is 40 and grew up listening to rap and hip hop, so he hadn't heard a lot of classic rock. He's a really nice guy with positive messages, and he's pretty funny too. I guarantee he'll put a smile on your face. And you might discover some great music too (mostly rock from late 60s - early 90s). 

His reaction on this first one's especially funny. ;D
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3h3Qvpiyme4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3h3Qvpiyme4</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ow85Q0EB0wk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ow85Q0EB0wk</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zwDqOQQOwMs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zwDqOQQOwMs</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33386 on: July 6, 2020, 04:26:36 PM »
Bit of nostalgia....

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/-h8zs898lr4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-h8zs898lr4</a>
Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33387 on: July 9, 2020, 10:10:22 PM »
Just listened to this in my workshop earlier on the Trevor Nelson show and was left wondering how on earth did I miss this absolute gem of quite excellent funk jazz back in 1980?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/u_Dx_Iq0c1A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/u_Dx_Iq0c1A</a>


Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33388 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 AM »
Samora Pinderhughes writing powerful music again.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_x-bjmlYilI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_x-bjmlYilI</a>

Re: What are you listening to now?
« Reply #33389 on: Today at 12:32:26 AM »

"Never Walk Alone"

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/nr8BJ6n7vEs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/nr8BJ6n7vEs</a>
