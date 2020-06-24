<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jCBMV62iDrs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jCBMV62iDrs</a>



Decided this week that this track might possibly enter a top 10 song of all time if I was ever daft enough to draw one up. I too, have about 200 in my top 10, ever revolving like planets. This is personally special as it's the penultimate track on my first Can purchase as a wide eyed 20/21 year old who'd been reading about this band for a bit. German? Really? It's very early Can, and not released till the early 80's as the record company weren't keen, and it's with original vocalist Malcolm Mooney. The whole album is magnificent... but Uphill is, especially this week.. the pull out. x



after listening to that... you absolutely need the following track 'Little Star of Bethlehem'. The final song.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pmgQ7bXitDs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pmgQ7bXitDs</a>



ah... wallow in this ..