Arrived at the hotel at 1am well to late for anything food, bar, fuck all really, good job we still had loads of ale on the coach, fuckin driver got lost.

Anyway 5 of us and was paired off except for one, who as with this weirdo, we used their room for a bevvy and cards, when this c*nt gets his bag out and pulls out a pair of pyjamas to put on, fuck me did he get some stick, his ma had deffo packed his bag for him.

Breakfast time now, and went for an hike up in the snowy mountains, scenery was fantastic, still cant remember were we stayed, but was sound, as we all boarded the coach, the manager gets on and says, this coach will not leave till the pictures are back on the wall in the upstairs hallway, "well fuck me, Robbo said, who the fuck is going to rob a couple of pictures from the hotel "

During the night me and a mate called Jonesy, took some pictures of the wall and for some mad reason, put them in Robbo's case.

"Robbo, I said ! they are in your case " YOU FUCKIN WHAT he said, you bastards, he has never forgiven us for that, to stand up and walk to the front of the coach, getting all the bad looks as they took all the cases, bags off to get the pictures, dont forget we had to stay there on the way home also, wouldnt mind going to Austria one day for an holiday, lovely place.

Next stop Italy