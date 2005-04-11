« previous next »
1984 A Vintage Year
« on: April 11, 2005, 09:45:47 pm »
Thought I would share this photograph with you, its a photo taken by my other half, when she went to Anfield after that great year, sorry about the quality, its taken by my phone from the picture.
I have not got the negative to it and would love to get it blown up and framed, but last time I tried it came out blurred, any advice apreciated, one thing that I would swap in the middle, would be the cup Everton won that year, a team just down the road have that treble, and as you know, we nearly had it in 77.
You look at these old photos of our glory years and how you want to turn the clock back, go back to them days, lets hope we have that final in Istanbul and win the European cup for a 5th time and that will do me for NOW.
We went to that Rome final on a National Express coach, booked in the name of Euroline, what a coach journey that was, left Liverpool noon on the Sunday before overnight ferry from Sheerness to ljmuiden, jorney through to Austria, stayed one night, then two nights by the sea, just outside Rome, another stop off in Austria and arrived back dinner time Saturday.
Missed the tour through the City, I think, because if it was the Sunday, i was still recovering, anyway I have the full story somewhere on 5 pages of A4 somewhere, thank fuck I here you saying, he as lost it ;D

Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #1 on: April 11, 2005, 09:52:35 pm »
Nice one Murf.  How times (expectations) have changed.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #2 on: April 11, 2005, 09:52:56 pm »
Great picture mate. Unfortunately I missed out on all of these magnificent achievements - I was about six months old when that was taken :(

Never mind, I'm looking forward to many more LFC trophies in the future.

Thanks for sharing.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #3 on: April 11, 2005, 10:13:00 pm »
1984...only seems like yesterday and Joe's first season as manager and he wins the treble.

Happy memories John.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #4 on: April 11, 2005, 11:53:33 pm »
Seems like yesterday, but I cant remember who knocked us out the FA cup, doing my head in
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #5 on: April 11, 2005, 11:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Murf on April 11, 2005, 11:53:33 pm
Seems like yesterday, but I cant remember who knocked us out the FA cup, doing my head in

Brighton, believe it or not. 2-0 away from home

Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #6 on: April 11, 2005, 11:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Murf on April 11, 2005, 09:45:47 pm
Thought I would share this photograph with you, its a photo taken by my other half, when she went to Anfield after that great year, sorry about the quality, its taken by my phone from the picture.
I have not got the negative to it and would love to get it blown up and framed, but last time I tried it came out blurred, any advice apreciated, one thing that I would swap in the middle, would be the cup Everton won that year, a team just down the road have that treble, and as you know, we nearly had it in 77.
You look at these old photos of our glory years and how you want to turn the clock back, go back to them days, lets hope we have that final in Istanbul and win the European cup for a 5th time and that will do me for NOW.
We went to that Rome final on a National Express coach, booked in the name of Euroline, what a coach journey that was, left Liverpool noon on the Sunday before overnight ferry from Sheerness to ljmuiden, jorney through to Austria, stayed one night, then two nights by the sea, just outside Rome, another stop off in Austria and arrived back dinner time Saturday.
Missed the tour through the City, I think, because if it was the Sunday, i was still recovering, anyway I have the full story somewhere on 5 pages of A4 somewhere, thank fuck I here you saying, he as lost it ;D



We went with a company called Amberline from Speke. 2 and a half days to get there. The bog on the coach packed in.  ;D


Homer couldn't have written a more epic journey!

Happy Days.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #7 on: April 11, 2005, 11:57:33 pm »
Quote from: GingerRed on April 11, 2005, 11:55:07 pm
Brighton, believe it or not. 2-0 away from home



Was Jimmy melia the boss?
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #8 on: April 12, 2005, 12:00:02 am »
Our toilet was fucked by Watford also, but we stopped quite a lot, ended up getting to our fist hotel in Austria about 1am
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #9 on: April 12, 2005, 12:08:25 am »
Just to make yer's feel old, I was born in the October of that year ;)

:wave
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #10 on: April 12, 2005, 12:08:40 am »
Quote from: silver star on April 11, 2005, 11:57:33 pm
Was Jimmy melia the boss?
Chris Cattlin, I think.

Melia took them to the final the previous season, didn't he?
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #11 on: April 12, 2005, 12:09:08 am »
Quote from: Ian-TN on April 12, 2005, 12:08:25 am
Just to make yer's feel old, I was born in the October of that year ;)

:wave

Ha, me too. The 9th.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #12 on: April 12, 2005, 12:18:34 am »
They also knocked us out at home
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #13 on: April 12, 2005, 02:44:19 am »
Quote from: Murf on April 12, 2005, 12:18:34 am
They also knocked us out at home

Was that when Jimmy Case scored for Brighton?

Speaking of which, I wonder why he never participates in the legends games?
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #14 on: April 12, 2005, 09:24:00 am »
Quote from: silver star on April 11, 2005, 11:57:02 pm
We went with a company called Amberline from Speke. 2 and a half days to get there. The bog on the coach packed in.  ;D


Homer couldn't have written a more epic journey!

Happy Days.

did you go on their double deck, amberline was the happy als of todays traveller. didnt one of them get turned over in the car park after the game.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #15 on: April 12, 2005, 09:37:58 am »
Quote from: docker on April 12, 2005, 09:24:00 am
did you go on their double deck, amberline was the happy als of todays traveller. didnt one of them get turned over in the car park after the game.
Quote from: silver star on April 11, 2005, 11:57:02 pm
We went with a company called Amberline from Speke. 2 and a half days to get there. The bog on the coach packed in.  ;D


Homer couldn't have written a more epic journey!

Happy Days.

Amberline was famous. I went on holiday with them.

As for getting beaten by Brighton, that was a nightmare. It's funny how you can hate teams that now seem silly. Brighton had beaten us at home the season before and I couldn't stick them as a result.

After Brighton, I hated Luton Town because they didn't turn up for the game at Anfield because of the weather and then beat us on the plastic. I hated Brighton and Luton Town - sounds stupid now.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #16 on: April 12, 2005, 09:52:21 am »
Quote from: Ponsonby on April 12, 2005, 09:37:58 am
I hated Brighton and Luton Town - sounds stupid now.

Being an oldie sounds about right to me...still have nightmares about losing 2-1 at home to Brighton in the FA Cup  :o
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #17 on: April 12, 2005, 09:57:30 am »
A truly great year. One of my best as a football supporter. I was too young (8-10 years old) to fully understand how good the sides of 77-79 were. But by 1984, and having become wiser on all things on planet football I was able to fully appreciate just how good we were. And how much respect we enjoyed in the game. That European cup run was awesome that year. To beat the Spanish champions on their soil followed by Benfica on theirs and then Dinemo Bucharest on their ground when everyone thought wed get done. And then the final itself, when we played the Roma on their own patch and beat them. 

This was also the year I realised that despite having some of the best players around, the team didnt really tick without Souness. I think it was a live televised game at Southampton, where Souness didnt play because his father had just died. So the soon to be European champions took to the pitch against the not so mighty Southampton, who royally turned us over. It was just a shame that I couldnt enjoy the final as much as I wanted, because I knew Souey was leaving.

Another footnote, everyone seems to praise Joe for winning the treble in his first season, but I would have to say that apart from Michael Robinson, whos contributions were limited that season, the team was really Uncle Bobs. 
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #18 on: April 12, 2005, 10:28:39 am »
When we arrived at Sheerness about 7sh Sunday night, the pubs by the docks wernt open, obviously no trade at that time of night so wouldnt be worth it, so we all knocked at this pub door and good on the family they all mucked in and kept us fed with ale, till half nine, they made more money that night than all week.
Funny on the ferry, a round was a case of lager each, only those stubby bottles but 24 packs :) Any way anouncement on the tannoy "Duty free shop will be open 5 minutes after departure"  10 minutes into departure anouncement on tannoy  " SECURITY TO DUTY  FREE< SECURITY TO DUTY FREE " fuckin funny as fuck that, now to see someone trying to sell perfume by the disco we had only just left.

This thread is going to end up the whole story but in bits and pieces, not one for the writing lark, this was one of my best ever Euro aways, well any away, we always have a laugh when we get together talking about the coach journey from hell
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #19 on: April 12, 2005, 10:34:15 am »
Quote from: Murf on April 12, 2005, 10:28:39 am
Funny on the ferry, a round was a case of lager each, only those stubby bottles but 24 packs :) Any way anouncement on the tannoy "Duty free shop will be open 5 minutes after departure"  10 minutes into departure anouncement on tannoy  " SECURITY TO DUTY  FREE< SECURITY TO DUTY FREE " fuckin funny as fuck that, now to see someone trying to sell perfume by the disco we had only just left.

 :lmao

Keep it coming...enjoy reading stories about away trips.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #20 on: April 12, 2005, 10:40:52 am »
we drove via the mont blanc tunnel, took 2.5 days to get there including an overnight camping experience in the alps in an upside down tent, with corned beef sarnies as our staple diet.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #21 on: April 12, 2005, 11:14:24 am »
On the ferry now half shot, all playing cards, now the DJ hadnt started yet when all of a sudden from across the room, one of the lads from another coach gets his guitar out and starts knocking out the Beatles, that was it, cards away the night as begun
After about an hour non stop Beatles, Liverpool songs, its time for the paid entertainment now, the DJ, how we couldnt wait (as if) he had no fuckin chance, every time he put a song on it got drowned out by the traveling Kop, in the end he realised, maybe if I play Beatles songs etc, I can sneak a few of my own in, well thats what he done and it was a great night.
Dont forget you have normal traveling passengers on board, and didnt they just love it and join in, the best was when he played YNWA. now singing this song is great, but doing it and swaying to the movemnt of the waves, was even better.

The next thing I remembermwas going for breakfast, it was one of those you pay £2 and eat as much as you want, well except softshite here, got caught trying to bunk in without paying, now I am not a tight bastard, but I always had this thing about not paying for things when your away, Fuck I was starving,
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #22 on: April 12, 2005, 06:46:20 pm »
murf, dont forget the milk cup final, i went down to wembley on a north western coach from the old skelhorne street bus station, blue & white mixed buses everyone of them.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #23 on: April 14, 2005, 04:27:36 pm »
Arrived at the hotel at 1am well to late for anything food, bar, fuck all really, good job we still had loads of ale on the coach, fuckin driver got lost.
Anyway 5 of us and was paired off except for one, who as with this weirdo, we used their room for a bevvy and cards, when this c*nt gets his bag out and pulls out a pair of pyjamas to put on, fuck me did he get some stick, his ma had deffo packed his bag for him.
Breakfast time now, and went for an hike up in the snowy mountains, scenery was fantastic, still cant remember were we stayed, but was sound, as we all boarded the coach, the manager gets on and says, this coach will not leave till the pictures are back on the wall in the upstairs  hallway, "well fuck me, Robbo said, who the fuck is going to rob a couple of pictures from the hotel "
During the night me and a mate called Jonesy, took some pictures of the wall and for some mad reason, put them in Robbo's case.
"Robbo, I said ! they are in your case " YOU FUCKIN WHAT he said, you bastards, he has never forgiven us for that, to stand up and walk to the front of the coach, getting all the bad looks as they took all the cases, bags off to get the pictures, dont forget we had to stay there on the way home also, wouldnt mind going to Austria one day for an holiday, lovely place.
Next stop Italy
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #24 on: April 14, 2005, 04:29:43 pm »
Keep it coming John...thought you'd forgotten about this thread  ;)
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #25 on: April 14, 2005, 04:35:53 pm »
Boss photo Murf.

Reminds me of the time I saw all the cups in Liverpool Museum.

They had an exhibition there called 'Football Crazy', about the history of Merseyside football.

The crowning glory was the big (i mean big) glass case at the end of the room which contained (from what I can remember), the European Cup, the Canon League, the Milk Cup, the FA Cup (that Everton won) and also the Central League rugby league trophy (Wigan won that one. Don't know why it was there as well).

Happy Days ....

I was only 12 so I didn't manage to get a photo.

I wonder if there's anyone else who remembers this or has got some photos.

 :)
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #26 on: April 14, 2005, 04:43:43 pm »
Dom what winds me up is she has a photo holding the European cup, she went round the trophy room with her mate, thats when she took this, how I never went, at that time just not fuckin arsed, I am gutted, well jealous as fuck and I am always reminded :(
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #27 on: April 14, 2005, 04:46:38 pm »
That's outrageous.

I'm dead jealous as well.

 ;D
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #28 on: April 14, 2005, 07:11:42 pm »
Here's a couple of pics from Rome, first one is the coach, which was attacked with paint during the first nights stay, and the next day a couple of young Roma fans, who had lent us a footy for kicking about earlier

Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #29 on: April 14, 2005, 07:14:08 pm »
quality is shit with the photos :( sorry about that
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #30 on: April 14, 2005, 10:24:08 pm »
Didn`t Brighton knock us out of the cup in 83? Melia was boss,Case scored the winner?Possibly the first ever Sunday game at Anfield?We missed a pen doen the Kop end?? Who the fuck knocked us out in 84?
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #31 on: April 14, 2005, 10:51:17 pm »
Brighton knocked us out at the Goldstone ground and also knocked us out at Anfiel
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #32 on: April 14, 2005, 10:53:54 pm »
Quote from: campioni1984 on April 14, 2005, 10:24:08 pm
Didn`t Brighton knock us out of the cup in 83? Melia was boss,Case scored the winner?Possibly the first ever Sunday game at Anfield?We missed a pen doen the Kop end?? Who the fuck knocked us out in 84?


brighton knocked us out in 83 2-1 at anfield & 2-0 at the goldstone ground in 84
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #33 on: April 14, 2005, 10:54:35 pm »
2 nought?   Always hated that Des Lynam ;)
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #34 on: April 15, 2005, 10:10:44 am »
journey sounds similar to ours.
wasn't the place in austria called mieders. only remember cos i got me ma a bathmat with the name on from the hotel. you can't roll up a picture from the wall.
the coach also looks similar, woke up to graffiti and a back window popped in.
on arriving in italy near midnight the coach dropped everyone in a small town for a bite to eat, within half an hour a gang of locals on scooters were congragating round the coach. everyone made there way back to the coach and we set off for the hotel with 40 scooters in tow. the driver had to stop at a police station til they had gone. overnight the window got popped.
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #35 on: April 15, 2005, 10:21:51 am »
You was the coach round the corner, spoke to your lads the next day, you had been attcked with the paint the same as us, did you have the bloke with the guitar on yours
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #36 on: April 15, 2005, 02:14:36 pm »
1984 was a vintage year... it was the year I was born! Hahahaha
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #37 on: April 16, 2005, 11:31:37 am »
When we got to the Italian border, all the bizzies got on and were very jovial, all singing "Roma, Roma, Roma" with big cheesy grins, anyway gets to our hotel about 8sh another meal missed and straight to the bar at the top of the road, we met a few italians outside, but we noticed their group was getting biggger and bigger as we were speakin, then all of a sudden police came from everywhere, fucked all these Italians off, then explained, they were going around the town telling everyone English in the bars so were about to attack us. Fuckin hell they must have been waiting till they had 3 times the amount than us, because thy could have kicked off anytime, shitheads.

Anyway after closing time, they ran out believe it or not and not being a wine drinker we all went back to the hotel, drank to our hearts content on the beach patio thing, thatswhen the Roma fans must have sneaked up and painted the coach, they done a couple of coaches up the road and smashed one window on one of them, why, fuck knows, that night was a really boring night, not like you have now, all in the bars singing, we were outside the city by the beach and only 3 coach loads and half were bed people, boring twats
Re: 1984 A Vintage Year
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:37:51 am »
.
Season 1983/84 - The Treble








Match Highlights...



more soon...



Dave Waller's youtube video playlist for the 1983/84 Season:-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0tweJQTFRtNJCV_JC5mhOf3gM







1984 League Cup Final (& Replay)...









'Liverpool v Everton 25/03/1984 Milk Cup Final' - 42 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s7ObZSpyGUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s7ObZSpyGUM</a>



'1984 League Cup Final : Liverpool 0-0 Everton' - 6 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rv2dLKTthXg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rv2dLKTthXg</a>


^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1392




'1984 League Cup Final Replay : Liverpool 1-0 Everton' - 30 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TAN2BMYO9cs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TAN2BMYO9cs</a>



'30 seconds of the goal from the 1984 Milk Cup Final Replay':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fD4AzcODoO8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fD4AzcODoO8</a>


^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1393







1984 European Cup Final...











'1984 European Cup Final : Liverpool 1-1 Roma (LFC win 4-2 on pens)' - 9 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FJ9so4Obhnk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FJ9so4Obhnk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/FJ9so4Obhnk



'1984 European Cup Final : Liverpool 1-1 Roma (LFC win 4-2 on pens)' - full game:-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x1ld3j4



'1984 Final highlights' (15 minutes - in Italian):-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xya5ww



'Roma x Liverpool' - 6 minute highlights; Italian comms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7OwxYpDPSoI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7OwxYpDPSoI</a>



'A whole radio show featuring John Peel trying to hold it together on the night Liverpool won the European Cup in 1984' (approx 1 hour long - a fantastic listen):-

https://soundcloud.com/johnpeelarchive/when-liverpool-won-the?



'Just the Penalties; 4-2':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9OhgpbJvWK8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9OhgpbJvWK8</a>


^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1406

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: http://lfcineurope.com/8384-5.html

Wikipedia Page for the 1984 European Cup Final - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1984_European_Cup_Final





Road to the European Cup 1984 Final...


1st Round; 1st Leg : Odense Boldklub 0 - 1 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1346
1st Round; 2nd leg : LFC 5 - 0 Odense Boldklub : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1349

2nd Round; 1st Leg : LFC 0 - 0 Athletic Bilbao : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1353
2nd Round; 2nd Leg : Athletic Bilbao 0 - 1 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1357

3rd Round; 1st Leg : LFC 1 - 0 Benfica : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1388
3rd Round; 2nd leg : Benfica 1 - 4 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1391

Semi Final; 1st Leg : LFC 1 - 0 Dinamo Bucharest : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1396
Semi Final; 2nd Leg : Dinamo Bucharest 1 - 2 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1400

Final : LFC 1 - 1 Roma (LFC win 4-2 on penalties) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1406 : played at Stadio Olimpico, Rome.



'1983-1984 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals (Road to Victory)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/krkIY75hSTc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/krkIY75hSTc</a>


LFCHistory.net's 'Liverpool In Europe: Match Info Pages' - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/ListGamesByType/4

LFCInEurope.net's 'Liverpool in Europe: Match Info Pages' - http://lfcineurope.com












Season Info & Articles...



soon...








^ Liverpool Squad Photo for the 1984/85 Season (with the trophies won from the previous season).

« Last Edit: Today at 02:40:39 am by oojason »
