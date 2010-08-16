« previous next »
Best LIVE album ever

Re: Best LIVE album ever
August 16, 2010, 01:29:39 pm
Anyone mentioned the Grateful Dead?

Europe '72 and Live/Dead both have superb moments.
Re: Best LIVE album ever
August 18, 2010, 11:13:38 am
Quote from: barnseysbarmyarmy on July  7, 2010, 12:58:57 pm
Paul Weller- Days of Speed. Beautiful.

I went to one of these dates....didn't have a ticket and asked the old lady in the ticket office for any returns. Stood outside in the snow just about to give up and she taps me on the shoulder and says there's a spare press ticket; front row to one side. Excellent gig; leaning on the stage at the end while he did Town Called Malice with just an acoustic guitar.
Re: Best LIVE album ever
August 18, 2010, 01:08:33 pm
Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter - LIVE

Music just doesn't get any better....... (IMO)..... !

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/x_whk6m67VE?fs=1&amp;amp;hl=en_US" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/x_whk6m67VE?fs=1&amp;amp;hl=en_US</a>
Re: Best LIVE album ever
August 24, 2010, 11:00:34 pm
Quote from: Red_Isle_Chap on November 29, 2008, 11:49:08 pm
Live after death - Iron Maiden. Nothing any of you can say will make me change my mind, easily the best live album ever.


Mind you, I haven't actually heard 99% of the ones listed...............but that's not the point! :P

Scream for me Long Beach! SCREAM FOR ME LONG BEACH!
Re: Best LIVE album ever
Yesterday at 07:34:34 pm
Live at the Brixton Academy - Faith no more
Re: Best LIVE album ever
Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm
James Brown - Live At The Apollo.

Pink Floyd - Live In Pompeii.

Re: Best LIVE album ever
Yesterday at 11:48:44 pm
The Velvet Underground: Live 1969 (Number 1)
Ramones: It's Alive
Re: Best LIVE album ever
Yesterday at 11:56:32 pm
How could it take until page five of this thread until Queen - Live at Wembley was mentioned? I'm disappointed, RAWK...
Re: Best LIVE album ever
Today at 12:11:29 am


Hardest Rock and Roll ever committed to tape I wouldn't be surprised if there was blood on the piano after those performances.
Re: Best LIVE album ever
Today at 12:12:21 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:56:32 pm
How could it take until page five of this thread until Queen - Live at Wembley was mentioned? I'm disappointed, RAWK...

I agree - ony of my top 3, easily - that and S&M took for ever to be said, and my other favourite hasn't even been mentioned - Muse Hullabaloo.  For my money Live at Rome Olympic Stadium is pretty darned close, with a better track list, and HAARP was Wembley Stadium when it had re-opened (I was there both days),  I still have a soft spot for Hullabaloo, with some more earlier and rarer stuff included being absolute bangers (Dead Space, In Your World, Micro Cuts, Megalomania, etc)
Re: Best LIVE album ever
Today at 01:04:04 am
Little Feat-Electrif Lycanthrope

Lowell George used to mix the bootlegs, he could not care less

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wJRAjS3AGA

