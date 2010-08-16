How could it take until page five of this thread until Queen - Live at Wembley was mentioned? I'm disappointed, RAWK...
I agree - ony of my top 3, easily - that and S&M took for ever to be said, and my other favourite hasn't even been mentioned - Muse Hullabaloo. For my money Live at Rome Olympic Stadium is pretty darned close, with a better track list, and HAARP was Wembley Stadium when it had re-opened (I was there both days), I still have a soft spot for Hullabaloo, with some more earlier and rarer stuff included being absolute bangers (Dead Space, In Your World, Micro Cuts, Megalomania, etc)