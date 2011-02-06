In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought. Tiberius Caesar Augustus, Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)
https://handmadebanners.co.uk/2022/04/there-she-goes-again/
Thinking of this on a tshirt rather than a banner
I made my own shirt too... couldn't make up which one to get, so I created my own.The front is based on our 81 final jersey. The back is a bit ambiguous... Long live the Scouse Republic, Long live the Kings of Europe
Thanks! I just did the one. If I had known the positive feedback I received I would have done more. It took a week to produce and get it sent, so I fear it would be too late for next Saturday...
Didn't someone on here paint a banner on their patio and the paint went through and painted the patio too. 😃I always paint mine up on a wallpaper pasting table just to be on the safe side.
Killed myself laughing the first time I read it... always reminds me of the chandelier in Only Foolshttps://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=18749.0
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]