I don't get this. What has this got to do with Liverpool Football Club? Surely there's tons more deserving and better ideas?



Gotta say I'm a bit surprised, looking at your profile, that you're asking the first question. That said, the second one is valid enough. I prefer our humorous banners to the political ones but NEVER TRUST A TORY is about as Scouse as it gets.......the WOOL thing is clearly tongue in cheek.But the OIL suggestion is a solid one and a massive middle finger. It should be raised.Plus I'd like to see the Pete Price one again