New Banner Ideas

Re: New Banner Ideas
March 9, 2022, 10:52:19 am
Great banner but hope you can extend it!
Re: New Banner Ideas
March 24, 2022, 05:42:53 pm
ONLY WOOLS VOTE TORIES....
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Re: New Banner Ideas
March 26, 2022, 12:28:04 am
Quote from: Thomas on March 24, 2022, 05:42:53 pm
ONLY WOOLS VOTE TORIES....

I really like the concept. Would read better as "Tory" though. You don't 'vote Tories', you vote Tory. Only if you are an amoral scumbag, obviously. 😀
Re: New Banner Ideas
March 26, 2022, 07:43:09 am
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on March 26, 2022, 12:28:04 am
I really like the concept. Would read better as "Tory" though. You don't 'vote Tories', you vote Tory. Only if you are an amoral scumbag, obviously. 😀

Yeah I think with Tories, theyre thinking of the word needing to be plural like Horses.

This banner really made me laugh. Got to be made.you are the man to do it!  ;D
Re: New Banner Ideas
March 26, 2022, 07:56:50 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 26, 2022, 07:43:09 am
Yeah I think with Tories, theyre thinking of the word needing to be plural like Horses.

This banner really made me laugh. Got to be made.you are the man to do it!  ;D

Yes that was my thinking entirely. Ill edit it now
Re: New Banner Ideas
March 26, 2022, 07:58:12 am
I'd be interested in more details on getting it made...
Re: New Banner Ideas
March 26, 2022, 08:59:06 am
Paint on a bed sheet that one
Re: New Banner Ideas
March 26, 2022, 12:47:27 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 26, 2022, 07:43:09 am
Yeah I think with Tories, theyre thinking of the word needing to be plural like Horses.

This banner really made me laugh. Got to be made.you are the man to do it!  ;D

I'd love to do it, but waiting list is over 9 months at the minute.
Re: New Banner Ideas
March 26, 2022, 12:49:15 pm
Quote from: royhendo on March 26, 2022, 08:59:06 am
Paint on a bed sheet that one

It would be hard to get all the fonts and lines etc perfect with paint.
Re: New Banner Ideas
March 29, 2022, 04:30:10 am
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 3, 2022, 07:53:18 pm
:scarf
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 3, 2022, 10:24:52 pm
Who else spotted 'up the fucking reds'?  ;D
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 3, 2022, 11:13:39 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on May  3, 2022, 10:24:52 pm
Who else spotted 'up the fucking reds'?  ;D
;D
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 3, 2022, 11:14:25 pm
Was on about half a dozen shots
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 3, 2022, 11:15:36 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on May  3, 2022, 10:24:52 pm
Who else spotted 'up the fucking reds'?  ;D

Succint and my favourite
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 4, 2022, 12:46:13 am
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 4, 2022, 12:50:51 am
Quote from: Cruiser on May  3, 2022, 10:24:52 pm
Who else spotted 'up the fucking reds'?  ;D

Just 'Up the fucking' wasn't it? Took me way too long to work out the flag colour like :lmao
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 4, 2022, 07:52:33 am
Up and down the country this morning people will be starting on their MY BIRD LOVES THE COQ banners for the final.
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 4, 2022, 05:26:42 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on May  4, 2022, 07:52:33 am
Up and down the country this morning people will be starting on their MY BIRD LOVES THE COQ banners for the final.

 ;D

If there's one thing Liverpool in a European final guarantees it's an influx of 'MY BIRD ...' banners
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 4, 2022, 10:42:47 pm
Can someone please make a banner for the finals, red background, big white letters:

THIAGO ALCANTARAS KILLER BALLS
Re: New Banner Ideas
May 4, 2022, 10:49:20 pm
Oil is temporary.Class is permanent.
Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 12:48:22 am
Quote from: gdr on May  4, 2022, 10:49:20 pm
Oil is temporary.Class is permanent.


 ;D
Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 08:09:09 am
Quote from: gdr on May  4, 2022, 10:49:20 pm
Oil is temporary.Class is permanent.

;D
Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 08:19:11 am
Quote from: gdr on May  4, 2022, 10:49:20 pm
Oil is temporary.Class is permanent.

DO IT!
Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 09:44:56 am
Maybe: THIAGO ALCANTARA'S BALLS ARE KILLER...

Quote from: butchersdog on May  4, 2022, 10:42:47 pm
Can someone please make a banner for the finals, red background, big white letters:

THIAGO ALCANTARAS KILLER BALLS
Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 09:48:46 am
Quote from: gdr on May  4, 2022, 10:49:20 pm
Oil is temporary.Class is permanent.


Haha, yes please!
Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 01:42:45 pm
Quote from: fridge on Yesterday at 10:51:27 am
I don't get this. What has this got to do with Liverpool Football Club? Surely there's tons more deserving and better ideas?
Tory














 :-*
Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 02:08:17 pm
Quote from: gdr on May  4, 2022, 10:49:20 pm
Oil is temporary.Class is permanent.
Love it.
Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 02:37:29 pm
Quote from: fridge on Yesterday at 10:51:27 am
I don't get this. What has this got to do with Liverpool Football Club? Surely there's tons more deserving and better ideas?
Gotta say I'm a bit surprised, looking at your profile, that you're asking the first question. That said, the second one is valid enough. I prefer our humorous banners to the political ones but NEVER TRUST A TORY is about as Scouse as it gets.......the WOOL thing is clearly tongue in cheek.

But the OIL suggestion is a solid one and a massive middle finger. It should be raised.

Plus I'd like to see the Pete Price one again ;D
Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm
Thinking of this on a tshirt rather than a banner

Re: New Banner Ideas
Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
Can we occasionally do nonsense proverb ones

CUT THE COAT
ACCORDING TO
THE CLOTH


Yknow. Mind games innit
Re: New Banner Ideas
Today at 04:05:55 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 02:37:29 pm

Plus I'd like to see the Pete Price one again ;D
Should never have been retired ;D
