The latest banner to make the 4 day long journey from my dining table to the hallway floor.
Been thinking of something but not sure the best wording to use, or even if theres a banner thats the same/similar.Something like:DOUBTEDBELIEVEDACHIEVED
DOUBTERSBELIEVERSACHIEVERSDanke Jürgen
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought. Tiberius Caesar Augustus, Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)
My latest completed project.
Fantastic this one, top skills. fc
Who knew there was such a big market Looking great that.
I know! I just wish I could manage more - got a waiting list of 45 people, but I can manage 2 a week at best.
anyone doingOles at the wheel ...
