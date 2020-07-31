« previous next »
Author Topic: New Banner Ideas  (Read 1072894 times)

Offline The-Originals

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10440 on: July 31, 2020, 06:50:23 PM »
keep them coming Imperator.. this is what makes us unique from the rest.   
Allez Allez Allez.

Offline SpartanTree. No deccies or lights.

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10441 on: July 31, 2020, 11:12:48 PM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on July 31, 2020, 06:00:04 AM
The latest banner to make the 4 day long journey from my dining table to the hallway floor.  ;D



Brilliant yet again.  Bravo !
'Siempre es posible' - my eyes have seen the glory...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=9OHC7lIfvk4

Physical death I do not fear, death of conscience is a sure death.

Offline Dublin Red

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10442 on: August 4, 2020, 02:08:25 PM »
Brilliant work ۩ Imperator ۩ :thumbup
What we achieve in life, echoes in eternity

Offline J-Mc-

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10443 on: August 4, 2020, 02:16:25 PM »
Been thinking of something but not sure the best wording to use, or even if theres a banner thats the same/similar.

Something like:

DOUBTED
BELIEVED
ACHIEVED
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10444 on: August 4, 2020, 02:21:25 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on August  4, 2020, 02:16:25 PM
Been thinking of something but not sure the best wording to use, or even if theres a banner thats the same/similar.

Something like:

DOUBTED
BELIEVED
ACHIEVED

NEVER DOUBTED
ALWAYS BELIEVED
Offline 18 yard line

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10445 on: August 4, 2020, 04:56:30 PM »
DOUBTERS
BELIEVERS
ACHIEVERS

Danke Jürgen
Online Kalito

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10446 on: August 4, 2020, 06:06:42 PM »
Quote from: 18 yard line on August  4, 2020, 04:56:30 PM
DOUBTERS
BELIEVERS
ACHIEVERS

Danke Jürgen
This. 8)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10447 on: August 13, 2020, 09:35:36 PM »
Made a decent start on my latest project. Please help me to spread the word as, although I have lots of orders, I'd just love to have my craftwork seen by a larger audience. I am on Twitter @ExSudoreBanners and I have a website / blog which I update daily: handmadebanners.co.uk
Offline Wilmo

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10448 on: August 14, 2020, 12:09:34 AM »
Had an idea after Farage's shameless shitewhinge about Liverpool and refugees.

THIS IS ANFIELD

REFUGEES WELCOME

FASCISTS FUCK OFF
Offline Wilmo

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10449 on: August 14, 2020, 12:21:23 AM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on July 31, 2020, 06:00:04 AM
The latest banner to make the 4 day long journey from my dining table to the hallway floor.  ;D



This is absolutely beautiful.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10450 on: August 24, 2020, 12:03:47 PM »


Offline The-Originals

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10451 on: August 27, 2020, 05:01:11 PM »
^^wow.. brilliant lad
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10452 on: August 27, 2020, 05:01:53 PM »
Trophy looks fantastic on that.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10453 on: September 3, 2020, 08:24:56 PM »
My latest completed project.



Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10454 on: September 3, 2020, 10:04:01 PM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on September  3, 2020, 08:24:56 PM
My latest completed project.





More room for further stars along the sides, thrifty... :D
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10455 on: September 3, 2020, 10:13:33 PM »
I've never been a fan of that particular crest, but the banner is beautiful.

Fantastic work yet again.   8)
Online bradders1011

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10456 on: September 3, 2020, 11:43:41 PM »
Love that, where's it going?
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10457 on: September 3, 2020, 11:53:43 PM »
The guy who commissioned it wanted it for his home office. He has a collection of framed shirts, and this will have pride of place alongside them.
Online bradders1011

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10458 on: September 4, 2020, 12:29:34 AM »
Nice one.
Offline flyingcod

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10459 on: September 4, 2020, 10:44:49 AM »
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10460 on: September 6, 2020, 09:05:01 PM »
And another one done...

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10461 on: September 6, 2020, 09:05:41 PM »
Who knew there was such a big market   ;D

Looking great that.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10462 on: September 6, 2020, 09:07:50 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September  6, 2020, 09:05:41 PM
Who knew there was such a big market   ;D

Looking great that.

I know! I just wish I could manage more - got a waiting list of 45 people, but I can manage 2 a week at best.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10463 on: September 6, 2020, 09:12:08 PM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on September  6, 2020, 09:07:50 PM
I know! I just wish I could manage more - got a waiting list of 45 people, but I can manage 2 a week at best.

Wow, thats some going and just goes to show the sort of quality youre producing.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10464 on: September 29, 2020, 03:42:51 PM »
Latest.



I'll try and get round to fixing the links above as well. My website went down the other week and so I had to move the hosting.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10465 on: November 1, 2020, 10:15:20 AM »


Offline Craig 🤔

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10466 on: November 1, 2020, 12:28:16 PM »
Looks great that.
Offline zadoktBeast

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10467 on: November 1, 2020, 01:26:53 PM »
Was thinking of one with Trent giving the thumbs up and 'TAA LAA' in all caps
Offline The-Originals

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10468 on: November 1, 2020, 10:15:37 PM »
anyone doing

Oles at the wheel ...
Offline BoRed

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10469 on: November 1, 2020, 10:22:53 PM »
Quote from: The-Originals on November  1, 2020, 10:15:37 PM
anyone doing

Oles at the wheel ...

He won't be by the time we play them. And he certainly won't be by the time we play them with fans in attendance.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10470 on: Today at 09:49:13 AM »
My next two banner projects to be made in the next fortnight or so...





And my most recent one, completed on Monday...
Offline royhendo

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10471 on: Today at 10:38:25 AM »
PLASTERCASTS FOR MY MEN
WE LIMP AT DAWN
*****
Online kavah

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10472 on: Today at 01:09:11 PM »
^ ha ha  ;D
Online liverbloke

Re: New Banner Ideas
« Reply #10473 on: Today at 01:21:30 PM »
;D

...but...

