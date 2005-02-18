« previous next »
Author Topic: Phil Neal - Proper Legend  (Read 3434 times)

Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« on: February 18, 2005, 04:49:38 pm »
Look at this for a stat

Liverpool manager Bob Paisley paid £66,000 for Phil Neal and then threw him in at the deep end against local rivals Everton the following month as replacement for the injured left back, Alec Lindsay. His second appearance was in December 1974 and from that day on he completed an amazing run of 366 consecutive League games, and in all he missed only one match in ten seasons between 1975-76 and 1984-85.

Had it not been for an injury sustained at Manchester United in September 1983, which caused Neal to miss the next game, he would have broken Tranmere Rovers' Harold Bell's League record of 401 games. When he was forced to sit out a European Cup tie against Odense, his club record of 417 consecutive appearances came to an end.

I got that LFC European cup DVD for christmas and you can see from the interviews that he still genuinley loves the club.

I just wish I could ersase that Graham Taylor Documentary (Yes Boss) thing from my memory.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #1 on: February 18, 2005, 04:51:09 pm »
All time legend and brilliant penalty taker.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #2 on: February 18, 2005, 04:56:47 pm »
A true legend.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #3 on: February 18, 2005, 04:59:46 pm »
Spot on mate - the guy does love liverpool
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #4 on: February 18, 2005, 05:03:39 pm »
If you ever get to meet him, that Graham Taylor thingy gets forgotten.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #5 on: February 18, 2005, 05:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Mivi6 on February 18, 2005, 05:03:39 pm
If you ever get to meet him, that Graham Taylor thingy gets forgotten.
Ive met him, only briefly mind at WH smiths to get my LFC History booked signed.

One thing dawned on me though, he's got twice more charisma than Ian rush and Ian Callaghan put together.

It's like he must be constantly thinking Ive won 4 European cups i am a fucking legend.

come to think about it, Imagine in what regard he would be held in today.

Rob palmer would be talking to that stupid mick on sky sports " Well Paddy, how so you think the new galacticos, Phil Neal has played today?" ;D
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #6 on: February 18, 2005, 05:26:58 pm »
Anyone see him with David Johnson leaning out of the window of the City Arms before the Arsenal cup game.Joined in the sing song with us lot down below?Johnson was well into it but Neal looked a bit embarassed at first.He was a great sevant to the club,never one of our best defenders but just appeared to fit into our system and has got the medals to show for that,at times he was one of the fans(certain ones that is) whipping boys,but what I always liked about him was even when he was having a bad game he'd never hide and was always looking for the ball.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #7 on: February 18, 2005, 06:10:40 pm »
Have met Phil twice inside and outside Anfield and have to say he is a true Gent and a true Legend.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #8 on: February 18, 2005, 06:32:35 pm »
back in the 70s we went about five games against derby without winning. the day we finally won at derby and i met him and his mum(!) outside the ground. she was ok too !
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #9 on: February 18, 2005, 06:33:32 pm »
I have had the honour of being  "managed" by Phil Neal in two charity games and on both occasions he was utterly superb. Everyone was great , but particularly he & Alan Kennedy doing so much PR & so many events for the club you think they might tire of it, but they never seem to.
When I was the only fan playing with all the "legends", everyone was brilliant, but it was those two that put me at my ease & made me feel a real part of the team.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #10 on: February 19, 2005, 01:24:30 am »
I did a sketch of Phil Neal and was fortunate to be able to take the sketch and meet him.Spoke with him for a while and he signed the sketch and asked if he could have a copy,so i met him a few weeks later and gave him a copy.He's a true Legend and a crackin fella.Thanks Zico!
Here's me sketch.

 

                                       Y.N.W.A..................J.F.T.96.



sorry,thats the wrong pic.       i'll try again.

feel free to nock the first one off.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #11 on: February 19, 2005, 01:57:25 am »
Legend.  A debate otherwise would be pissed upon when he whipped his medals out.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #12 on: February 19, 2005, 02:54:08 am »
I'm not sure whether anyone saw that interview with him a few months ago on another website (may have been Shankly Gates or something - not a big one).  It was pretty long but really showed the love he still held for the club.  A proper legend
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #13 on: February 19, 2005, 06:43:59 am »
A negative reply hear, when he left the club, he started slagging us off, think he was a bit upset he never got the managers job.
He even went as far as mentioning how the club buy cheap lightbulbs to save money, now that is petty.

But the man is a legend as a player for the mighty reds and Iwill never forget that picture of him walking across Stanley park with his boots on his shoulders for the Derby game. Think he only found out he was playing a couple of hours before maybe less
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #14 on: February 19, 2005, 08:53:37 am »
Quote from: Murf on February 19, 2005, 06:43:59 am
A negative reply hear, when he left the club, he started slagging us off, think he was a bit upset he never got the managers job.
He even went as far as mentioning how the club buy cheap lightbulbs to save money, now that is petty.

But the man is a legend as a player for the mighty reds and Iwill never forget that picture of him walking across Stanley park with his boots on his shoulders for the Derby game. Think he only found out he was playing a couple of hours before maybe less
Just beat me to it Murf,he was well pissed off think he was saying he was next inline for the managers job and was then over looked.
But meet him outside Anfield last season when I was taking my son on a tour round the ground and have to say he was a real gent,have a photo of him with my son.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #15 on: February 19, 2005, 10:38:56 am »
Quote from: redger on February 19, 2005, 08:53:37 am
Just beat me to it Murf,he was well pissed off think he was saying he was next inline for the managers job and was then over looked.
But meet him outside Anfield last season when I was taking my son on a tour round the ground and have to say he was a real gent,have a photo of him with my son.


hea actually said a few strange things over the years ( not least in that taylor documentary) but he was a totally committed lfc man. some people could learn from him
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #16 on: February 19, 2005, 11:00:45 am »
;D Redger made me chuckle, just beat me to it murf, mine was 06:43 and your reply was 08:53, but you are right, a lot of fans that have met him have said he was sound, and his record as a player speaks for itself
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #17 on: February 19, 2005, 11:05:43 am »
Quote from: Murf on February 19, 2005, 11:00:45 am
;D Redger made me chuckle, just beat me to it murf, mine was 06:43 and your reply was 08:53, but you are right, a lot of fans that have met him have said he was sound, and his record as a player speaks for itself
aye but you didn't allow for my stuttttter, Murf.LOL
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #18 on: February 19, 2005, 11:20:51 am »
Great signing, great record with The Reds but as mentioned before in the thread left having a go at the club which spoilt things.



Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #19 on: February 19, 2005, 12:04:39 pm »
Having never met any of Neal, Hansen or Lawro, I know who I would like to meet most and it's the guy with 4 Europeon cup medals in his back pocket.

All great players and legends on the field.

Phil may have had a swipe at the club when he left, I have no knowledge. But I listen to him on the .TV commentory when he's on and he red through and through.

Hansen and Lawro on the other hand, have their own agenda's.

:)

Was a great post on here about someone who chatted to Phill in a gents at some airport if I remember rightly. A great read :)

Here is the link. :)

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php/topic,5624.0.html



Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #20 on: February 19, 2005, 12:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Fourbees (aka Forbsie16) on February 19, 2005, 11:20:51 am
left having a go at the club which spoilt things

Maybe for you, mate.

Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #21 on: February 19, 2005, 04:49:06 pm »
Can anyone explain the significance of the 'Taylor documentary' for me as I haven't got a clue what your all going on about! I thought the 'yes boss' thing was because he was a boring, suck-up type person in the dressing room.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #22 on: February 20, 2005, 08:30:14 am »
Quote from: michaeldav on February 19, 2005, 04:49:06 pm
Can anyone explain the significance of the 'Taylor documentary' for me as I haven't got a clue what your all going on about! I thought the 'yes boss' thing was because he was a boring, suck-up type person in the dressing room.

Back in the 90's a film crew followed Graham Taylor/England squad around during qualification campaign and unfortunately Phil made a habit of saying "Yes Boss" after Graham Taylor made a comment.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #23 on: February 20, 2005, 09:52:28 am »
Yes Alan but the lad is asking what the fuck has this got to do with us, which really it hasnt.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #24 on: February 20, 2005, 09:58:14 am »
Quote from: Murf on February 20, 2005, 09:52:28 am
Yes Alan but the lad is asking what the fuck has this got to do with us, which really it hasn't.

 :wave

True John, it's got nothing to do with us but reading his posting I got the impression he didn't know what the "Yes Boss" comments were about.

Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #25 on: February 20, 2005, 10:06:49 am »
He most probably hasnt
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #26 on: February 21, 2005, 12:01:14 am »
I know Phil Neal pretty well. I have booked him to give speeches to groups of Liverpool fans and he is a nice fella.
Ive never actually stayed for one but the feedback is always good.
Ive never got round to asking but im sure his 4 medals are in the lfc museum, will have to check up on that.
As someone else said he only has to pull his medals out to prove he is one of the legends of WORLD football.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #27 on: February 21, 2005, 07:23:50 am »
Not many players in the game can say they got 4 European Cup medals (and that was when you had to be Champions to enter)

A true Legen - one of my heroes growing up.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #28 on: February 21, 2005, 08:39:33 am »
A True Gentleman

my first published piece ever was about Phil, He truly is a Legend
I'll try and find it and post below

Phil Neal - A True Gentleman

It would be too easy to rattle off the stats about Phil Neal's carrier at Liverpool which include ;
7 League Champions Medals
4 League Cup winners Medals
4 European Cup winners Medals
1 European Super Cup winners Medal
But in this tribute, I would rather tell you a true story about the man, that will live with me to my death bed.
I was a 21yr old "ANNIE RD ENDER" who spent every spare penny I earned watching Liverpool play home, away and in Europe.
I don't know how Liverpool Football Club got my address, because all my tickets were sourced through Towns Travel (Official Ticket Distributors).
I had been buying a girl in the shop a drink every time I saw her, for the last 9 months, laying the ground to secure as many tickets as possible for the forthcoming season. She wasn't the best looking girl I'd ever seen, but she had what I wanted.

Getting home from work one day, I opened the door to find the usual BROWN envelopes and One white with the Liverpool Crest on the back.
Whatever could it be ? my career at Preston North End had ended rather quickly on the arrival of a certain Mr Charlton and I was currently playing in the Cheshire Sunday League. Had I been spotted, crossed my mind, Nah who would come to Runcorn Common on a Sunday afternoon talent spotting.

Had they found out about me bribing the girl in Towns travel for tickets, Nah how could they find out, I wasn't saying anything and the girl wouldn't for fear of losing her job.

I opened the letter. It was from a guy named Kennefick about the up and coming 6th round FA Cup game at Ipswich.
I read the letter.  I read the letter again.  It made no sense.  I put the letter down and opened a bottle of Carlsberg Special Brew.
I sat on the couch and re-read the letter for the third time and the words still jumped off the page.

WOULD I LIKE TO TRAVEL TO THE IPSWICH GAME WITH LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB 10-3-79 VIA LAKER AIRWAYS.

It went on further to explain that the players would go on ahead of us, but would return with us on the Plane. My first thought were Its a wind up, do Liverpool really invite fans to travel with players ? A phone call to LFC confirmed that a Mr Kennefick existed so I asked to be put through. The following three minutes confirmed that Liverpool do invite fans to cover the cost of the journey.  OK it was expensive, but for a once in a life time opportunity, I wasn't going to miss it. I ordered two seats one for Me and one for my mate Neil Getty.

We travelled to Anfield and got a coach to Manchester Airport.
From Manchester we flew to an RAF base near Ipswich and were then taken to a Hotel near to the ground by coach.
On arrival at Portman Road you couldn't see three yards in front of your face the fog was that thick. We were worried after a journey like this that the game would be cancelled, but the fog did begin to lift slightly before kick off.  Sitting with other dignitaries from Liverpool Football club was not the best of atmospheres apart for a few oooo's and arrrr's no one ever exceeded 2 decibels. My heart sank, what would people think if I stood up and give it the 'BELLS OF SHANNON" (approx level 6 on the richter scale).
Ok the result was alright, but I'd just spent the worst 2 hours in a football ground in my life. This was not an experience I would ever repeat and still today I harbour the thought that football dignitaries / directors are AR$EHOLES. (sorry Mr Parry)

At least my mind had started to think about the journey home with the players.
On arrival at the airport we saw our plane but no players, my heart began to sink.
Walking up the stairs of the aircraft, I looked at Neil and wondered what type of apology he would want for this.
We walked onto the aeroplane and at the front of the plane THERE THEY WERE.

I pushed passed at least 6 overcoats to get the nearest seat possible and sat opposite Phil Neal. To say my heart was racing was an understatement, I had tears in my eyes.
The plane took off and I realised, I had no pen and I had no paper for autographs.
I reached into the pocket in front of my seat and found a LAKER AIRWAYS sick bag. I borrowed a pen from Neil and looked across the gangway at Phil Neal.

I mumbled something totally incoherent, but offered the pen and sick bag to Phil. Just as well he was aware of what I wanted, cos my vocabulary had gone right out the window.
He signed the sick bag, and passed it to Sammy Lee, who passed it to Steve Nicol (not playing, but travelling) eventually I lost sight of the pen and sick bag, but about 5 minutes later it had returned with every players autograph on it. Neal, Lee, Dalglish, Hansen, Thompson, Souness, Clemence, Case, Heighway, Kennedy x 2, McDermott, and Johnson.
Terry Mac was taking the mickey out of Alan Hansen cos he insisted in travelling in the front seat of every aircraft a superstition that travelled with him every flight.

On arrival at Manchester airport I had never felt so good. I was dying to go to the toilet so went in the first one I seen.
I was stood leaking, giggling to myself, A RAGAR$E like me travelling with the players, tomorrow everyone in work will hear every second repeated and then in came Phil.

"Good game" was the best I could muster to the man using the next Urinal.
He spoke softly and asked if I had enjoyed the experience.
That was it ! I rattled on about all the games I'd watched, all the countries I'd travelled to, what I thought about the team, where we would be celebrating the obvious TITLE that would be coming our way in May, by this time we had come out of the toilet and were walking through the airport, and I was still blabbering on about all sorts, when Ronnie Moran came over and said something to Phil, and then it happened.................

"Hang on Ron, I'm just talking to a fan"
"HANG ON RON, I'M JUST TALKING TO A FAN", I stuttered a few words about "its alright Phil if you've got to go, see you again" He shook me by the hand and left.
I ran across to were me mate Neil was waiting, did you hear that, did you hear that I said "HANG ON RON, I'M TALKING TO A FAN"  offered in my best imitation of a TRUE GENTLEMAN, Yes said Neil. But did you hear it I asked him again, Yes, said Neil I heard him. He said it to me Neil "HANG ON RON, I'M TALKING TO A FAN" Yes, said Neil I heard him say it and I've heard you say it twice now. But he said it to me I offered for about the fourth time. Neil said lets get home mate its getting late.

On the way home I told a taxi Driver the whole toilet / waiting area tale twice. My imitation of "Phil Neal The Gentleman" was improving every time I told it, I thought.
I left the taxi and offered it one more time to the taxi driver, when handing over me cash
Ahem, ahem "HANG ON RON................I'M TALKING TO A FAN" the taxi driver just looked at me and said, Yes mate, you told me.

I phoned me Dad that night and me Uncle Bill, me Nan and everyone in my phone book the following day and repeated the line at least 40 times. My last phone call was to work, I couldn't come in I had a sore throat. I went to my local and told everyone who came in the same story.
Over twenty years have passed since and I still tell anyone who cares to listen.

I last met Phil 3 years ago when Peterborough played Wisbech in a pre season friendly, I stopped him at the half time interval and asked him did he recall the incident, he said he remembered the fog, but not much else.
I suppose it was too much to expect him to remember a statement made to a fan over twenty years ago, but believe me when I say,
I WILL REMEMBER IT, TIL THE DAY I DIE
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #29 on: February 21, 2005, 09:02:48 am »
Phil Neal is no Rob Jones though.  ::)
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:16:19 am »
.
A few videos and info on Phil Neal - Liverpool's most decorated player...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Neal

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/387

LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/phil-neal











'Phil Neal Talks Liverpool FC' - a 40 minute about his time at the club:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/abiyr7y12Y4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/abiyr7y12Y4</a>



'Phil Neal - All Titles With Liverpool FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QSn9EKYS8Ig" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QSn9EKYS8Ig</a>



'Legends remember the Liverpool era' - an 8 minute video from FIFA:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QFVMPbAZ9iY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QFVMPbAZ9iY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/QFVMPbAZ9iY



'Phil Neal Speaks On Debut Against Everton & His Career':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8P4nquxx18s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8P4nquxx18s</a>



'Phil Neal's 'Yeahhhh' - History Of Liverpool FC - Segment':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VTH3ek0aUxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VTH3ek0aUxg</a>



'50 Men Who Made LFC: Phil Neal' - a 1 minute video:-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/50-men-who-made-lfc-phil-neal/10155772470837573 or https://twitter.com/LFC/status/966002573965656064



'#LFC's most decorated player of all time.':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/966002573965656064



'The Story of Liverpool's First European Cup | Rome 1977' - an 8 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_fAXR2IVTEE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_fAXR2IVTEE</a>



'ROME '77: Liverpool 3-1 Mönchengladbach':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5nRXzXbth9A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5nRXzXbth9A</a>



'WEMBLEY '78: Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ocQEyvarkY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ocQEyvarkY</a>



'PARIS '81: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4</a>



'ROME '84: Liverpool beat Roma on penalties':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uxtwXXcjlSc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uxtwXXcjlSc</a>



'Liverpool FC.....Behind The Scenes' - an hour long tour of Anfield and Melwood with Phil Thompson & then Phil Neal:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HTUJFtBKGKo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HTUJFtBKGKo</a>



'Liverpool legend Phil Neal' - an 11 minute video; post-match fans meetup from 2015; telling stories and memories:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0LUXinNL_f0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0LUXinNL_f0</a>
















A few youtube playlists of Liverpool matches, by the superb idamaria7, for each of the seasons that Phil Neal was at Liverpool...


1974/75 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXu-Qqo1GbqGhyfpo18hblAB

1975/76 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtnx-5AFPRsZ-vsn9FP8l0J :

1976/77 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsGf9u-uMQ212QgF3qjNLDF : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FW8s2vJKh2YFQAC0fMQc9u

1977/78 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuOmis0EmlvI8Fya0rH44pV : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FhEdn9H7jpfqkk1w3sDLZi

1978/79 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvn96VJerS2zpC7ji7RUBLa : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Hc2PJMgdKY2q4rUST80eUQ

1979/80 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv8QWyJaCsZh3FOwQ3m7KMc : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Hz6NLrjs5x9dLo3THLNici

1980/81 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXswBVJedMZBVStqoCFYwEur : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HZuILLysIDp73Uab3qBVfJ

1981/82 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvDY_y7VL265HOk-Qxp4-eA : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDgk_BDLP9v4bhMtMhOpgpxhUZE9q0i9b

1982/83 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsTjWxK8Ve3bDrffV-FG8ul : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLA5tRiW-e4AqeTN_6QbSTH7QN05qMcQmx

1983/84 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3KiSUH0tweJQTFRtNJCV_JC5mhOf3gM : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuu0Db2RekWGr4JVOmDZvRQ

1984/85 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuu4YB5nb4oFUI1MhpNb56F : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HyA227KW8P56GySB11hrB4

1985/86 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXt6NomE1dYPbSa7KiVHSUKu : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Gsgso3XL2BMGU0-UxRnfMm











Some 'older' Club History videos featuring Phil Neal : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641




A few articles featuring Phil Neal...


Phil Neal: Titles & Achievements - www.transfermarkt.co.uk/phil-neal/erfolge/spieler/130308

'Phil Neal - Mr. 417 games in a row' - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/369

Exclusive Interview: Phil Neal - www.thisisanfield.com/2006/06/exclusive-interview-phil-neal

The most decorated yet understated player in Liverpool history - https://thesefootballtimes.co/2020/02/11/phil-neal-the-most-decorated-yet-understated-player-in-liverpool-history

The story of LFCs most decorated record-setter - www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/from-scout-paisley-to-record-setter-phil-neals-rise-to-liverpools-most-decorated-player

Liverpool FC's Top 10 Right Backs Ever - https://bleacherreport.com/articles/515853-liverpool-fcs-top-10-right-backs-ever

Phil Neal: Mr Reliability - https://taleoftwohalves.uk/featured/phil-neal-mr-reliability

Zico: Liverpool's version - https://therondo.online/features/forgotten-eleven/phil-neal/

Phil Neal leads the way in Liverpool's walking football team - www.theguardian.com/football/2018/may/20/phil-neal-leads-the-way-in-liverpools-walking-football-team

Phil Neal, most decorated player of Bob Paisley era - https://tribuna.com/en/news/liverpoolfc-2020-05-25-unfin-phil-neal

Liverpool legend Phil Neal rated 6th greatest European player of all time - https://metro.co.uk/2016/03/04/liverpool-legend-phil-neal-rated-6th-greatest-european-player-of-all-time-5733442

Liverpool: Phil Neal  The Reds Greatest Ever Right-Back - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/02/liverpool-phil-neal-the-reds-greatest-ever-right-back/

Phil Neal's England stats: www.englandfootballonline.com/TeamPlyrsBios/PlayersN/BioNealPJ.html











-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0


Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa. | Clem : Neal : Thommo : Hansen : Alan Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : Ray Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish : Keegan.

Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:52:49 am »
oojason you have always been fantastic with all your links and I for one have appreciated your contributions greatly over the years, but this sir, this makes you a RAWK legend. I have tears of happiness in my eyes and will look forward to viewing these greatly over the coming days. Thank you.
Re: Phil Neal - Proper Legend
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Cohiba on Today at 09:52:49 am
oojason you have always been fantastic with all your links and I for one have appreciated your contributions greatly over the years, but this sir, this makes you a RAWK legend. I have tears of happiness in my eyes and will look forward to viewing these greatly over the coming days. Thank you.

Thank you for the very kind words, mate - they are much appreciated - I only wish there were a few more individual videos around on the 'older' guys... but should still be some decent footage in the 'playlists' and 'season reviews / older club video' links :)
