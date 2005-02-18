A True Gentleman



my first published piece ever was about Phil, He truly is a Legend

I'll try and find it and post below



Phil Neal - A True Gentleman



It would be too easy to rattle off the stats about Phil Neal's carrier at Liverpool which include ;

7 League Champions Medals

4 League Cup winners Medals

4 European Cup winners Medals

1 European Super Cup winners Medal

But in this tribute, I would rather tell you a true story about the man, that will live with me to my death bed.

I was a 21yr old "ANNIE RD ENDER" who spent every spare penny I earned watching Liverpool play home, away and in Europe.

I don't know how Liverpool Football Club got my address, because all my tickets were sourced through Towns Travel (Official Ticket Distributors).

I had been buying a girl in the shop a drink every time I saw her, for the last 9 months, laying the ground to secure as many tickets as possible for the forthcoming season. She wasn't the best looking girl I'd ever seen, but she had what I wanted.



Getting home from work one day, I opened the door to find the usual BROWN envelopes and One white with the Liverpool Crest on the back.

Whatever could it be ? my career at Preston North End had ended rather quickly on the arrival of a certain Mr Charlton and I was currently playing in the Cheshire Sunday League. Had I been spotted, crossed my mind, Nah who would come to Runcorn Common on a Sunday afternoon talent spotting.



Had they found out about me bribing the girl in Towns travel for tickets, Nah how could they find out, I wasn't saying anything and the girl wouldn't for fear of losing her job.



I opened the letter. It was from a guy named Kennefick about the up and coming 6th round FA Cup game at Ipswich.

I read the letter. I read the letter again. It made no sense. I put the letter down and opened a bottle of Carlsberg Special Brew.

I sat on the couch and re-read the letter for the third time and the words still jumped off the page.



WOULD I LIKE TO TRAVEL TO THE IPSWICH GAME WITH LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB 10-3-79 VIA LAKER AIRWAYS.



It went on further to explain that the players would go on ahead of us, but would return with us on the Plane. My first thought were Its a wind up, do Liverpool really invite fans to travel with players ? A phone call to LFC confirmed that a Mr Kennefick existed so I asked to be put through. The following three minutes confirmed that Liverpool do invite fans to cover the cost of the journey. OK it was expensive, but for a once in a life time opportunity, I wasn't going to miss it. I ordered two seats one for Me and one for my mate Neil Getty.



We travelled to Anfield and got a coach to Manchester Airport.

From Manchester we flew to an RAF base near Ipswich and were then taken to a Hotel near to the ground by coach.

On arrival at Portman Road you couldn't see three yards in front of your face the fog was that thick. We were worried after a journey like this that the game would be cancelled, but the fog did begin to lift slightly before kick off. Sitting with other dignitaries from Liverpool Football club was not the best of atmospheres apart for a few oooo's and arrrr's no one ever exceeded 2 decibels. My heart sank, what would people think if I stood up and give it the 'BELLS OF SHANNON" (approx level 6 on the richter scale).

Ok the result was alright, but I'd just spent the worst 2 hours in a football ground in my life. This was not an experience I would ever repeat and still today I harbour the thought that football dignitaries / directors are AR$EHOLES. (sorry Mr Parry)



At least my mind had started to think about the journey home with the players.

On arrival at the airport we saw our plane but no players, my heart began to sink.

Walking up the stairs of the aircraft, I looked at Neil and wondered what type of apology he would want for this.

We walked onto the aeroplane and at the front of the plane THERE THEY WERE.



I pushed passed at least 6 overcoats to get the nearest seat possible and sat opposite Phil Neal. To say my heart was racing was an understatement, I had tears in my eyes.

The plane took off and I realised, I had no pen and I had no paper for autographs.

I reached into the pocket in front of my seat and found a LAKER AIRWAYS sick bag. I borrowed a pen from Neil and looked across the gangway at Phil Neal.



I mumbled something totally incoherent, but offered the pen and sick bag to Phil. Just as well he was aware of what I wanted, cos my vocabulary had gone right out the window.

He signed the sick bag, and passed it to Sammy Lee, who passed it to Steve Nicol (not playing, but travelling) eventually I lost sight of the pen and sick bag, but about 5 minutes later it had returned with every players autograph on it. Neal, Lee, Dalglish, Hansen, Thompson, Souness, Clemence, Case, Heighway, Kennedy x 2, McDermott, and Johnson.

Terry Mac was taking the mickey out of Alan Hansen cos he insisted in travelling in the front seat of every aircraft a superstition that travelled with him every flight.



On arrival at Manchester airport I had never felt so good. I was dying to go to the toilet so went in the first one I seen.

I was stood leaking, giggling to myself, A RAGAR$E like me travelling with the players, tomorrow everyone in work will hear every second repeated and then in came Phil.



"Good game" was the best I could muster to the man using the next Urinal.

He spoke softly and asked if I had enjoyed the experience.

That was it ! I rattled on about all the games I'd watched, all the countries I'd travelled to, what I thought about the team, where we would be celebrating the obvious TITLE that would be coming our way in May, by this time we had come out of the toilet and were walking through the airport, and I was still blabbering on about all sorts, when Ronnie Moran came over and said something to Phil, and then it happened.................



"Hang on Ron, I'm just talking to a fan"

"HANG ON RON, I'M JUST TALKING TO A FAN", I stuttered a few words about "its alright Phil if you've got to go, see you again" He shook me by the hand and left.

I ran across to were me mate Neil was waiting, did you hear that, did you hear that I said "HANG ON RON, I'M TALKING TO A FAN" offered in my best imitation of a TRUE GENTLEMAN, Yes said Neil. But did you hear it I asked him again, Yes, said Neil I heard him. He said it to me Neil "HANG ON RON, I'M TALKING TO A FAN" Yes, said Neil I heard him say it and I've heard you say it twice now. But he said it to me I offered for about the fourth time. Neil said lets get home mate its getting late.



On the way home I told a taxi Driver the whole toilet / waiting area tale twice. My imitation of "Phil Neal The Gentleman" was improving every time I told it, I thought.

I left the taxi and offered it one more time to the taxi driver, when handing over me cash

Ahem, ahem "HANG ON RON................I'M TALKING TO A FAN" the taxi driver just looked at me and said, Yes mate, you told me.



I phoned me Dad that night and me Uncle Bill, me Nan and everyone in my phone book the following day and repeated the line at least 40 times. My last phone call was to work, I couldn't come in I had a sore throat. I went to my local and told everyone who came in the same story.

Over twenty years have passed since and I still tell anyone who cares to listen.



I last met Phil 3 years ago when Peterborough played Wisbech in a pre season friendly, I stopped him at the half time interval and asked him did he recall the incident, he said he remembered the fog, but not much else.

I suppose it was too much to expect him to remember a statement made to a fan over twenty years ago, but believe me when I say,

I WILL REMEMBER IT, TIL THE DAY I DIE