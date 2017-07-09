« previous next »
Can tell they were really great friends from watching the show, they really went at each other. Such warmth and chemistry in their scenes. Been watching some Richard Lewis clips back, this one is hilarious. You looked at her mole with a god damn telescope like Galileo jerkin' off from 40 feet away!

Aww, RIP.

One of my favourite Curb scenes:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/be8AWFHcvDU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/be8AWFHcvDU</a>
Good episode this week, including some excellent Richard Lewis stuff, which was nice.

Is this the first episode not to have Jeff in it?
I think the last episodes are works of a comedic genius. Brilliant.
 :) they certainly packed a lot into that episode. I love it so much.
It was another good one. Whoever said its going to Mirror the Seinfeld finale was spot on. Its just a matter of whether its better (couldnt be much worse, to be honest)
All the smart humour, but I snorted at
:lmao Great episode.
Youll get a kick out of this :D

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/real-curb-enthusiasm-billboard-l-230034257.html
series 12 ep 7 😂
I actually think the majority of this season has been lazy and more sitcommy/dumbed down.

If you go back and watch season 1-9, it's just not as cleverly written, the improv isn't as smooth, the editing is off and obviously the actors are much older and don't seem to have the same energy.

Obviously it's lacking some key players (Funkhouser and RL, even though the latter was part of this last season, you feel he was used sparingly as he was in such poor health)

Vincent Vaughan is an odd choice as a replacement Funkhouser. For me, he's too big of a name to be playing a character, and not himself.

It's still watchable, sure, but like many shows, it's definitely gone on probably longer than it shoukd have done.

I did feel like when LD split up with Cheryl the show started to go downhill slightly (although the season in New York and the spite store season still had huge moments of quality). Every other season since that point has been average IMO but others may disagree.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 20, 2024, 08:21:54 am
I actually think the majority of this season has been lazy and more sitcommy/dumbed down.

If you go back and watch season 1-9, it's just not as cleverly written, the improv isn't as smooth, the editing is off and obviously the actors are much older and don't seem to have the same energy.

Obviously it's lacking some key players (Funkhouser and RL, even though the latter was part of this last season, you feel he was used sparingly as he was in such poor health)

Vincent Vaughan is an odd choice as a replacement Funkhouser. For me, he's too big of a name to be playing a character, and not himself.

It's still watchable, sure, but like many shows, it's definitely gone on probably longer than it shoukd have done.

I did feel like when LD split up with Cheryl the show started to go downhill slightly (although the season in New York and the spite store season still had huge moments of quality). Every other season since that point has been average IMO but others may disagree.

The Seinfeld season 7 was very well done and 1-6 all great. Season 8 was still really good but a couple of flat episodes. 9 and 10 good but a bit of a drop off and could have left it there. Last season was flat, so hopefully a better finale this one.
Quote from: Fromola on March 20, 2024, 08:32:13 am
The Seinfeld season 7 was very well done and 1-6 all great. Season 8 was still really good but a couple of flat episodes. 9 and 10 good but a bit of a drop off and could have left it there. Last season was flat, so hopefully a better finale this one.

Seinfeld was actually only 9 seasons. Larry David left after Season 7. 8 and 9 were different and some episodes slightly average but overall the writing and quality was still always a solid 7 and above. Finale was mixed, though I don't think it's as bad as some make out.

I hope Curb can finish really strongly but so far this season there was maybe only 1 or 2 episodes I laughed at in parts.
I've been working my way through CYE over the last 3-4 months so I think I am in a good position to comment on the quality through the years having just reached the end of Season 9 I think (the Fatwa season?).

Yes seasons 1-8 I think are definitely better and Season 9 was unquestionably not as good, but I did think the season got better as it went along and the final episode was as good as it has ever been. If S10-12 are as good as 9 I will be happy, especially the final few eps of S9. I also think the Fatwa stuff itself was as close to a "jumping the shark" moment as the show has had and it was by far the worst part of the season. But the final episode with F Murray Abraham was superb.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 20, 2024, 11:10:26 am
I've been working my way through CYE over the last 3-4 months so I think I am in a good position to comment on the quality through the years having just reached the end of Season 9 I think (the Fatwa season?).

Yes seasons 1-8 I think are definitely better and Season 9 was unquestionably not as good, but I did think the season got better as it went along and the final episode was as good as it has ever been. If S10-12 are as good as 9 I will be happy, especially the final few eps of S9. I also think the Fatwa stuff itself was as close to a "jumping the shark" moment as the show has had and it was by far the worst part of the season. But the final episode with F Murray Abraham was superb.

The fatwa season was the worst of the lot from memory. I've never rewatched it. In fact, I think I even skipped a few episodes that season.

10 is much better.

11 is largely poor and so far 12 has been. Again this is just my opinion.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 20, 2024, 08:40:56 am
Seinfeld was actually only 9 seasons. Larry David left after Season 7. 8 and 9 were different and some episodes slightly average but overall the writing and quality was still always a solid 7 and above. Finale was mixed, though I don't think it's as bad as some make out.

I hope Curb can finish really strongly but so far this season there was maybe only 1 or 2 episodes I laughed at in parts.

Was referring to Curb. I meant the Seinfeld reunion season (7) on Curb.
After the first two poorer episodes, I think this season has been on the whole quite funny after a lower quality Season 11. The last three episodes have been really good.
Slow start to this last series but it has improved with each one. The cock and balls episode had some really funny scenes and Ive watched that Leon scene in disgruntled several times.

Motherfuckeeeer! You aint no piss doctor, youre an ass doctor. Curb at its best.

Just happy to watch one more series for the nuggets that make us laugh out loud. 🙌
...but not in a bad way.
Terrible episode again and overall a terrible season.

Just really hope the finale can give it the send off it deserves.

Currently it's like GOT for me - one of the best ever series but I'll never rewatch this season and probably season 11 either.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April  3, 2024, 02:21:20 pm
Terrible episode again and overall a terrible season.

Just really hope the finale can give it the send off it deserves.

Currently it's like GOT for me - one of the best ever series but I'll never rewatch this season and probably season 11 either.
not seen this season yet, but I find it really strange you're watching something you are clearly hating and think is terrible?

if it's not even making you laugh a little, why bother watching a comedy? espeically when the episodes aren't that short. surely you're not watching it for the plot?
It's definitely below its peak but still a very enjoyable watch.
This thread reminds me of the scene in Shaun of the Dead when they look at The Second Coming.

I like it.

Its Curb. Its still better than almost any other comedy on, and its coming to a close. Id like Larrys BMI when Im his age.

On a side note, does anybody have an unearthly wish to be more like Larry when watching the show? Selfish, devious, cranky - so counter intuitive to want to be like him!
Quote from: classycarra on April  3, 2024, 02:32:08 pm
not seen this season yet, but I find it really strange you're watching something you are clearly hating and think is terrible?

if it's not even making you laugh a little, why bother watching a comedy? espeically when the episodes aren't that short. surely you're not watching it for the plot?

Watching out of loyalty really. Its like a book series of 10 books where you loved the first 8. I'd still read the last two even if I knew they were poor 100 pages in.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April  4, 2024, 03:45:30 pm
Watching out of loyalty really. Its like a book series of 10 books where you loved the first 8. I'd still read the last two even if I knew they were poor 100 pages in.
fair play really!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JZGEctr6akY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JZGEctr6akY</a>
You mean to tell me a TV show isnt as good as it used to be after 12 seasons and 24 years? Impossible!

So what are the predictions for the ending? I say hes going to go to jail in a nice middle finger to Seinfeld finale haters, while my wife thinks hell die and nobody will bother with a funeral. Outside shot: the public goodwill generated by his stand gets him elected president.

Really though, its nice to watch a series finale where I do t actually give a damn what happens, for once.
Thought that was about as good as it could have been. Liked it a lot.
Larry David was on the Smartless pod this week. There's early access via Prime or Wondery but if you don't have that, it'll be on the other outlets next Monday.
I enjoyed it. It was about the same as rest of the season, decent, with some great moments. Definitely better than the Seinfeld finale and the cameo by

Spoiler
Jerry
[close]

Was the highlight.

It does make me want to watch the whole series again!

The season was much better than last season, Id say. But I also didnt care for the The Producers season, so what do I know?
Very good stuff. Leon talking about Seinfeld was best thing and the crutches conversation with Larry ;D
Finale called 'No Lessons Learned' when the Seinfeld mantra was 'No Hugging, No Learning'.

I actually really enjoyed how they wrapped it all up.
I actually enjoyed the finale for the most part (see previous posts about how I thought the season was poor overall)

Spoiler

Things I liked:

All of Jerry's appearances.

Some of the returning guests (the little girl with the doll!)

Larry and the fly

Suitable closing scene with a nice twist.

Things I disliked:

Susie in the wheelchair (seemed out of character)

Clips shows (seems lazy)

Not enough Jeff

Hank from Breaking Bad is too big a name to not play himself IMO - felt jarring.

[close]
On your last pointhis accent was terrible.
Nah, not having Dean Norris as a big name  ;D I mean Bryan Cranston himself played a psychiatrist on the show, no issue with Hank playing a character.

I did start the series again, and I forgot that in the first episode Larry has a run-in with Richard Lewis gf, before Larry knows its Richards gf, because she wont let him in.
https://pca.st/3se8hct8 Larry on this weeks SmartLess :)
