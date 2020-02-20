« previous next »
Corners- why are we so poor at them? (Dates from 2005)

We're also so good at corners that we end up scoring from other teams' ones too
Note the league average given before of about 4% of corners scored, was it? So 1/25 corners scored/conceded is performing to par. Condensing from 1/120 corners is absurd, then - we're over quadruple the league average, and as said above we actually break terrifyingly from them too. Those Chelsea and Utd figures are dreadful. Presumably they don't do any real coaching with it at all, or use a system which is unsuitable for their players.
The real question here is why, when we are the best team at corners in the PL, we opted to take half of them short against Atletico. From his reaction VVD would appear to agree.

About the only way teams can defend against VVD is to rugby tackle him so in the second leg we should put it into the mixer and have the crowd and players scream for a penalty every time.
I guess the idea against Atletico was to move them out of their defensive shape for corners by moving the ball around and changing the angle.
Quote from: Stubby! on February 20, 2020, 11:36:04 am
I guess the idea against Atletico was to move them out of their defensive shape for corners by moving the ball around and changing the angle.
I really don't understand why people are so against short corners. If you want to cross the ball in, would you, ideally, choose to do it from the corner flag?
Quote from: hesbighesred on February 20, 2020, 11:41:30 am
I really don't understand why people are so against short corners. If you want to cross the ball in, would you, ideally, choose to do it from the corner flag?

The problem is that we ended up either not putting the ball in at all due to or putting it in from too far back which is easier to defend. Short corners are essential for variety and to prevent the opposition from setting up the same way every time but if you have a dead ball opportunity with all of your best headers of the ball in the box, it is insane not to do so more times than not.
Quote from: Schmarn on February 20, 2020, 11:31:40 am
The real question here is why, when we are the best team at corners in the PL, we opted to take half of them short against Atletico. From his reaction VVD would appear to agree.

Just a guess but as Atleti have conceded the most set piece goals in La Liga this season, our analysts had presumably spotted something relevant.
This thread dates from 2005 btw Mr Beasley. Dont be dissing the site on Twitter ya fanny.  :no
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on February 20, 2020, 10:57:57 am
We're also so good at corners that we end up scoring from other teams' ones too
Yes. Were lethal.
Quote from: hesbighesred on February 20, 2020, 11:41:30 am
I really don't understand why people are so against short corners. If you want to cross the ball in, would you, ideally, choose to do it from the corner flag?

The advantage to the straight corner is that you can't be offside from it.
Quote from: royhendo on February 20, 2020, 03:26:46 pm
This thread dates from 2005 btw Mr Beasley. Dont be dissing the site on Twitter ya fanny.  :no

Sorry. Was more the point that we're bad at corners is wrong, rather than dissing RAWK.
Quote from: hesbighesred on February 20, 2020, 11:41:30 am
I really don't understand why people are so against short corners. If you want to cross the ball in, would you, ideally, choose to do it from the corner flag?

Variety is important to keep defenders guessing and to try and catch them sleeping or work a better angle.

What isn't good is hitting the first man time and time again. It's a cardinal sin in football.
Goobs.

Like some have said, I think it just seems like that because corners have a low conversion rate, has it turns out we're pretty good at attacking and defending corners.

Take no mind of the piss takers, half of them will have had to check the stats before deciding whether to agree or not 🤔










P. S.

It would have made for a shite thread though 😉
 Re: Corners- why are we so poor at them? (Dates from 2005)

In response to the above title, anybody here remember The End- Another Wasted Corner in the 80's?
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on February 20, 2020, 03:45:07 pm
Sorry. Was more the point that we're bad at corners is wrong, rather than dissing RAWK.

Apologies for the snippy post mate. Im just protective of the site - it gets flak like none of the other sites despite so many good writers, sites and sundry other things having pecked their way out of their eggs here. It happens occasionally with TAW and I swear at the phone.
PS Im no longer a social media type other than in very select contexts, but your twitter feed is one of my few bookmarked links (hence me noticing).
Everybody knows Manchester United are the best at taking corners.
Quote from: Fromola on February 20, 2020, 04:00:00 pm
What isn't good is hitting the first man time and time again. It's a cardinal sin in football.

It really isn't a cardinal sin. Its a consequence of trying to deliver a good corner. One that is played with pace and stays flat. Ideally, you need your corner to miss the first man by a couple of inches, but by trying to do that you're going to bring him into play more often.

The alternative is just to float a corner into the middle of the box or towards the back post, which not only gives the defenders a massive advantage, it also means its more likely that the 'keeper can come and claim it. Even if an attacking player gets to it, the lack of pace on the ball makes it much more difficult to score as they will need to generate the pace themselves. Or they will be too far out to do anything.

In short, I dislike anyone who trots out the cliche around not beating the first man from a set-piece. Any footballer in the World could do it if they tried. But they aren't putting in a corner with the aim of beating the first man, they're putting in a corner with the aim of providing the best possible chance to score.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 21, 2020, 10:14:15 am
It really isn't a cardinal sin. Its a consequence of trying to deliver a good corner. One that is played with pace and stays flat. Ideally, you need your corner to miss the first man by a couple of inches, but by trying to do that you're going to bring him into play more often.

The alternative is just to float a corner into the middle of the box or towards the back post, which not only gives the defenders a massive advantage, it also means its more likely that the 'keeper can come and claim it. Even if an attacking player gets to it, the lack of pace on the ball makes it much more difficult to score as they will need to generate the pace themselves. Or they will be too far out to do anything.

In short, I dislike anyone who trots out the cliche around not beating the first man from a set-piece. Any footballer in the World could do it if they tried. But they aren't putting in a corner with the aim of beating the first man, they're putting in a corner with the aim of providing the best possible chance to score.

This is really well said.
Quote from: royhendo on February 21, 2020, 08:20:40 am
Apologies for the snippy post mate. Im just protective of the site - it gets flak like none of the other sites despite so many good writers, sites and sundry other things having pecked their way out of their eggs here. It happens occasionally with TAW and I swear at the phone.

No worries at all mate, no need to apologise. Up the Reds.
Quote from: themightybeard on February 20, 2020, 08:39:19 am
To be fair I find it amusing to watch van Dijk when we take a short corner and lose it or play it back to Gomez on halfway. Safe to say he's not a fan of playing it short!

obviously we have scored quite a few from corner kicks, most of the time from direct kicks, so not sure why we would waste so many playing it short against AM.  Does not look like those short corners were well practised
Quote from: Floydy on February 20, 2020, 05:30:36 pm
Re: Corners- why are we so poor at them? (Dates from 2005)

In response to the above title, anybody here remember The End- Another Wasted Corner in the 80's?

It got a couple of mentions on the previous page.  :)
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on February 21, 2020, 02:00:10 pm
It got a couple of mentions on the previous page.  :)
soz lads, deal with the page in front of me and that's it.  Lazt tw@ I know.
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on February 21, 2020, 11:05:49 am
No worries at all mate, no need to apologise. Up the Reds.

Marvellous. :)
Quote from: Purple Red on February 21, 2020, 03:17:45 pm
That's insane!

Hence my horror when we conceded from a corner on Tuesday. I used to dread giving corners away but that fear has long gone. But......... ;)
Are we shit again at corners?
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:07:33 am
Are we shit again at corners?

Not really, scored nine league goals from them this season. Tottenham (12), Arsenal (11) and Fulham (10) have more, but not by much.
Fuck corners when was the last time we kept possession from a throw in? Drives me mad, we might as well just throw the ball straight to the opposition or let them have all the bloody throw ins.
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 11:15:30 pm
Fuck corners when was the last time we kept possession from a throw in? Drives me mad, we might as well just throw the ball straight to the opposition or let them have all the bloody throw ins.
That won't work. We are poor to the second balls too...
