I'll swing my linguistic cock on the table then - cos I'm proud of this......



Was shite at languages in school. Properly hated them, dropped them as soon as I could, and gave up on the idea that I would ever speak another language.Then life happened, I met a native-Spanish speaker and now live in Spain. So my Spanish is getting much better these days. Certainly not fluent, but can maintain a whole night of Spanish conversation if I´m pissed, and understand most of whats going on (gets more difficult the bigger the group gets though). Honestly one of my proudest achievements - and hope to one day be fluent.You can throw in a few basic words and phrases of German. Also two memorised lines of Russian (for my half-Russian nan). Also some basic questions and responses in Nepali/Hindi.Massive respect to anyone properly bilingual (especially those who have taught it to themselves in adulthood). Such a long, difficult, occassionally disheartening but also very rewarding process. If I have kids they will 100% be brought up as bilingual. I always knew it was poor (if understandable) how bad English speakers are at other languages - but I never truly appreciated just how much of the world it leads to you shutting yourself off from.