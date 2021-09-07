« previous next »
Re: How many languages do you speak?
September 7, 2021, 09:07:51 pm
Can speak gibberish after a gallon or so of beer.  :D
Re: How many languages do you speak?
September 7, 2021, 09:38:54 pm
Used to dream in French, that was kind of wild... :D
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Yesterday at 06:15:08 pm
Quote from: Linudden on September  7, 2021, 06:11:43 pm
Epic bump!!!


Any multilingual Scousers/Brits here nowadays?  :wave
Love it.

I'll swing my linguistic cock on the table then - cos I'm proud of this......

Conversationally/Commercially/Socially - four
English
French (used to be fluent but back in my teens)
Swedish (pretty much fluent, although a little rusty through lack of practice)
Estonian (that's my new superpower, although academically I have only the equivalent of GSCE)

Very, very basic level
I also have a smattering of
German
Spanish
Hungarian
Italian
Slovenian.

I can say thank you in over 40 languages and you're welcome in most of those.

Qualifications - academically, I have various level certifications in 7 languages:
English
French
Latin
Ancient Greek
Swedish
German
Estonian

I can converse relatively smoothly with Danes and Norwegians by using my Swedish.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Yesterday at 06:22:21 pm
English
Scouse from my Dad who grew up on scotty road
some Welsh
some Thai
very little Bahasa
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Yesterday at 06:54:01 pm
English, a dwindling bit of French since my A levels 25 years ago and Love.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Yesterday at 07:41:48 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September  7, 2021, 07:41:12 pm
If you speak anyone of those, the others are relatively easy to learn.

I know about 100 Hindi words, but no real sentences, hence I could also get by with Urdu.

As a Punjabi speaker personally I find Urdu easy to understand (thats probably because they will drop in some Punjabi as most Urdu speakers are native Punjabi speakers), Hindi I can follow but find it harder, by the time you get to Gujarati it can get pretty tough to understand.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 12:53:36 am
English & Australian  8)

As I have to listen to their fucking stupid ways of pronouncing certain words .
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 06:59:34 am
Speak English, Turkish and Gujrati fluently. Understand basic conversational words in Urdu and Arabic but can't speak them myself.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 07:10:09 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:15:08 pm
I'll swing my linguistic cock on the table then - cos I'm proud of this......

 ;D


Was shite at languages in school. Properly hated them, dropped them as soon as I could, and gave up on the idea that I would ever speak another language.

Then life happened, I met a native-Spanish speaker and now live in Spain. So my Spanish is getting much better these days. Certainly not fluent, but can maintain a whole night of Spanish conversation if I´m pissed, and understand most of whats going on (gets more difficult the bigger the group gets though). Honestly one of my proudest achievements - and hope to one day be fluent.

You can throw in a few basic words and phrases of German. Also two memorised lines of Russian (for my half-Russian nan). Also some basic questions and responses in Nepali/Hindi.

Massive respect to anyone properly bilingual (especially those who have taught it to themselves in adulthood). Such a long, difficult, occassionally disheartening but also very rewarding process. If I have kids they will 100% be brought up as bilingual. I always knew it was poor (if understandable) how bad English speakers are at other languages - but I never truly appreciated just how much of the world it leads to you shutting yourself off from.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 08:15:09 am
I can count to ten in Japanese
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 09:19:58 am
One of the best parts about being multilingual, especially in languages not widely spoken, is that, when you act 'normal' around them and they say bitchy or nasty things about you, it's so satisfying to turn around and address them in their language directly, or passively-aggressively use a phrase to your travelling partner in the local language like, "They're so rude here, aren't they?!" I love the reaction that gets.....

Also, when travelling abroad, I've gotten out of some uncomfortable situations by pretending not to be British but Swedish instead.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 09:58:24 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 09:19:58 am
One of the best parts about being multilingual, especially in languages not widely spoken, is that, when you act 'normal' around them and they say bitchy or nasty things about you, it's so satisfying to turn around and address them in their language directly, or passively-aggressively use a phrase to your travelling partner in the local language like, "They're so rude here, aren't they?!" I love the reaction that gets.....

Also, when travelling abroad, I've gotten out of some uncomfortable situations by pretending not to be British but Swedish instead.

We used to see the same family on Holiday in Tenerife every year, they were from the South West. One day someone said something nasty about her in Spanish and she let fly a tirade back in Spanish - she'd been brought up in Spain ;D

One of the many things I hate about the English is the way we expect everyone to speak English, so the education system doesn't get us when we are very young and mke us fluent in at least one useful language. I got to know one of the entertainers, she was an Italian called Valentina, she was mid 20's and she'd be chatting away with me in English, shout to one of the staff in Spanish and then turn to Monika and yak away in German. You feel like a right twat alongside that.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 10:07:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:58:24 am
We used to see the same family on Holiday in Tenerife every year, they were from the South West. One day someone said something nasty about her in Spanish and she let fly a tirade back in Spanish - she'd been brought up in Spain ;D

One of the many things I hate about the English is the way we expect everyone to speak English, so the education system doesn't get us when we are very young and mke us fluent in at least one useful language. I got to know one of the entertainers, she was an Italian called Valentina, she was mid 20's and she'd be chatting away with me in English, shout to one of the staff in Spanish and then turn to Monika and yak away in German. You feel like a right twat alongside that.
Totes!

I allow myself to feel incredibly smug when I can hold a conversation in English, French, Swedish and Estonian in one sitting ;)

I don't usually make a point of learning the 'bad' stuff any more in any language (for example I very, very rarely curse in Estonian) - but the French version of cursing is gorgeous (think the Merovingian in Matrix 2) and the Hungarian and Finnish invectives are a delight to express!
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 10:10:53 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:58:24 am
I got to know one of the entertainers, she was an Italian called Valentina, she was mid 20's and she'd be chatting away with me in English,

Oi oi!
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 11:32:53 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:07:36 am
I don't usually make a point of learning the 'bad' stuff any more in any language

Let's not pretend you wouldn't understand me ranting about the ref scraping the bottom of the barrel of Swedish in Football Manager here  ;D
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 12:47:20 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 09:19:58 am
One of the best parts about being multilingual, especially in languages not widely spoken, is that, when you act 'normal' around them and they say bitchy or nasty things about you, it's so satisfying to turn around and address them in their language directly, or passively-aggressively use a phrase to your travelling partner in the local language like, "They're so rude here, aren't they?!" I love the reaction that gets.....

Also, when travelling abroad, I've gotten out of some uncomfortable situations by pretending not to be British but Swedish instead.

That's one great thing about speaking Irish in other countries. The chances of anyone understanding are really small.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 12:50:56 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:47:20 pm
That's one great thing about speaking Irish in other countries. The chances of anyone understanding are really small.

Bit like walking into somewhere in Wales.....
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 04:02:18 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:32:53 am
Let's not pretend you wouldn't understand me ranting about the ref scraping the bottom of the barrel of Swedish in Football Manager here  ;D
Err.........having spent two years reffing in the Swedish leagues, there's nothing you could say in Swedish that would shock me in that context :lmao
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 06:06:55 pm
Learning Spanish, can have a conversation with someone if they make the occasional concession for me.

Just started learning French as well, I have the goal of becoming competent in four languages and hope to add Italian after French.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 06:56:14 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:02:18 pm
Err.........having spent two years reffing in the Swedish leagues, there's nothing you could say in Swedish that would shock me in that context :lmao

I've always been told our northerners are polite? :lmao
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 07:03:24 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September  7, 2021, 08:45:34 pm
two and a half.

I lied.

-Bosnian
-Croatian
-Serbian
-Montenegrian
-Slovenian
-half German
-half Slovenian

 ;D

Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 07:05:26 pm
Two, Welsh and english, i did used to speak a bit of french in school but i've forgotten it all haha
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 08:02:43 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:03:24 pm
I lied.

-Bosnian
-Croatian
-Serbian
-Montenegrian
-Slovenian
-half German
-half Slovenian

 ;D



Ignorant question, sorry!..

Is there much difference between those first five?
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 08:17:37 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:02:43 pm
Ignorant question, sorry!..

Is there much difference between those first five?
Surprisingly much. Put it this way, where I lived, in Metlika/Novo Mesto, the Slovenians could understand the Croatians reasonably well but it doesn't translate so easily the other direction. It's like, Estonian and Finnish are reasonably closely related - but the differences are too great for it to be like Norwegian/Swedish. The Estonian word for 'ghost' is the same word in Finnish for 'wife'.......

And in Serbo-Croat, there are many phrases in everyday use that do not translate to Slovene.
Re: How many languages do you speak?
Today at 08:18:23 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:56:14 pm
I've always been told our northerners are polite? :lmao
They are until you get them on a footie pitch and they all think they're Zlatan Fuckin Ibrahimovic.......there was even a campaign run by the refs' association when I was there called "Lämna oss i fred!" (leave us in peace!) making the very valid point that, as a coach, if your striker misses a key penalty, do you rant, rave and insult them? No. You encourage them to learn. But too many refs were walking away in their first year because of the dogs' abuse they were given.

(You'll already know this bit...)

Swedish is an interesting language to swear in (all Nordic languages, actually) cos the roots of the invective lie not in sexuality (like ours do - body parts and actions - go fuck yourself up your own arse, for example) but in religion and mythology - hence why "Go to hell!" is reasonably strong for us but "Dra åt helvete!!!!" or even "Dra åt skogen!!" (go to the forest!) is definitely taboo language there. In Estonian it's the same - "Fuck off!" translates to "Minna metsa" which translates to........

"Go to the forest!"
