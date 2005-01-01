I cant believe this thread hasn't been posted in once since 2005!! Please move to general sport Mods as these guys are most definitely athletes.I'm not into lifting weights and stuff but I always watch the final without fail between Christmas and New Year, its brilliant.Finally Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has won the 2018 event after finishing on the Podium 5 times previouslyMost people know him as 'The Mountain' from Game of Thrones (season 4 onward) but he primarily competes as a strongman. The size of the fucker this year compared to when he was in Game of Thrones a few years back. You can tell he really went for the title this year.I think the actual final is held in May but doesn't show in UK until Christmas. I might try and watch it live this year if there's a stream somewhere?Europe's Strongest man event is being held in Leeds in April. The Top 3 qualify for WSM final 2019. I might try and get tickets and go watch it.Anyone else follow it?NO Pictures of Purple AKi please