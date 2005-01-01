« previous next »
Author Topic: worlds strongest man  (Read 2634 times)

Offline Matt S

worlds strongest man
« on: January 1, 2005, 05:17:05 pm »
does anybody watch this?

I wouldnt have thought there would be much interest to be honest but it gets televised. Anyone know what the blokes in it do when theyre not doing this competiton? cant earn that much money can it?
Offline Al Bol

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #1 on: January 1, 2005, 05:36:11 pm »
I wonder who the first person to claim this thread is about them will be...
Offline AdamL

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #2 on: January 1, 2005, 05:47:10 pm »
im watchin it now... fuckin incredible!
Offline Millsee

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #3 on: January 1, 2005, 05:51:13 pm »
Watch it every year.
Offline grifter

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #4 on: January 1, 2005, 06:47:56 pm »
Haven,t seen it.

Whats it about?
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #5 on: January 1, 2005, 06:48:59 pm »
Quote from: grifter on January  1, 2005, 06:47:56 pm
Haven,t seen it.

Whats it about?

Fly fishing.   ;)
Offline Roger

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #6 on: January 1, 2005, 06:52:54 pm »
Offline Drobs

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #7 on: January 1, 2005, 06:59:59 pm »
Worlds strongest man....pah!

Worlds most efficient man is what yer want! Why lift a car up by yerself and drop a kidney when you can use a jack!  :thumbup
Offline grifter

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #8 on: January 1, 2005, 07:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Roger on January  1, 2005, 06:52:54 pm


I,d fkin tell em if I seen them to,galoots  :D
Offline keithcun

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #9 on: January 1, 2005, 07:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Drobs on January  1, 2005, 06:59:59 pm
Worlds strongets man....pah!

Worlds most efficient man is what yer want! Why lift a car up by yerself and drop a kidney when you can use a jack! :thumbup

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Curly Tom

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #10 on: January 1, 2005, 07:09:38 pm »
I'm, quite clearly the world's strongest man. I'm just too modest to compete  :P
Offline keithcun

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #11 on: January 1, 2005, 07:19:46 pm »
Talking of strong,how fucking strong was Johnson's breath this avo when Riise wafted the smell away,then I think he said summat like "He's had garlic" to that cheating twat of a ref.
Offline grifter

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #12 on: January 1, 2005, 07:21:59 pm »
Quote from: grifter on January  1, 2005, 06:47:56 pm
Haven,t seen it.

Whats it about?

Can,t see anything about fly fishing on the telly  :-\
Offline sirjames

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #13 on: January 1, 2005, 11:22:58 pm »
Quote from: grifter on January  1, 2005, 07:21:59 pm
Can,t see anything about fly fishing on the telly  :-\

keep looking
Offline koolkamal

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #14 on: January 2, 2005, 10:57:29 am »
Strongest man, whatever, the man of steel the dude from krypton.

As for me, I'll stick with my ravishing good looks and charismatic personality.  :wave

 ;D ;D ;D
Online Buck Pete

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #15 on: January 9, 2019, 11:38:43 am »
I cant believe this thread hasn't been posted in once since 2005!!  Please move to general sport Mods as these guys are most definitely athletes.

I'm not into lifting weights and stuff but I always watch the final without fail between Christmas and New Year, its brilliant.

Finally Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has won the 2018 event after finishing on the Podium 5 times previously

Most people know him as 'The Mountain' from Game of Thrones (season 4 onward) but he primarily competes as a strongman.  The size of the fucker this year compared to when he was in Game of Thrones a few years back. You can tell he really went for the title this year.

I think the actual final is held in May but doesn't show in UK until Christmas.  I might try and watch it live this year if there's a stream somewhere?

Europe's Strongest man event is being held in Leeds in April.  The Top 3 qualify for WSM final 2019.  I might try and get tickets and go watch it.

Anyone else follow it?

NO Pictures of Purple AKi please :)
Online tubby

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #16 on: January 9, 2019, 12:44:40 pm »
Watched a documentary on Eddie Hall on Netflix (I think?) and the routine these guys have to go through with exercise and diet is insane.  Looking at him, I thought he was around 5'10 because of how squat he looked, but they're all monsters, think he's around 6'4 or something.
Online Buck Pete

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #17 on: January 9, 2019, 02:55:34 pm »
Eddie is a Beast.  Retired as soon as he won it in 2017.  Went out at the top as they say.

That Polish guy Mateusz Kieliszkowski looks to be getting better every year but I can't see past The Mountain again this year if he decides he wants it again  Unless Brian Shaw can overcome his niggles of course then we have a game on :)

'Big Z' sadly looks finished now but an absolute legend of the sport. My Favourite strongman ever.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #18 on: January 9, 2019, 02:59:38 pm »
Whilst they're obviously incredible athletes, I would love to know about the steroid cycles these guys go on. I bet they're juiced up to their eyeballs come competition time.
Online Buck Pete

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #19 on: January 9, 2019, 03:01:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  9, 2019, 02:59:38 pm
Whilst they're obviously incredible athletes, I would love to know about the steroid cycles these guys go on. I bet they're juiced up to their eyeballs come competition time.

Yeah I must admit. Roids probably do play a big part

Don't think they have official testing either.

Not condoning drug use in sport but if they are all on it then its a level playing field I suppose. :(
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #20 on: January 9, 2019, 03:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  9, 2019, 03:01:44 pm
Yeah I must admit. Roids probably do play a big part

Don't think they have official testing either.

Not condoning drug use in sport but if they are all on it then its a level playing field I suppose. :(

Yeah. If they weren't on gear then you would have people not competing lifting more than those that do compete, thereby not making the winner the actual worlds strongest man!
Offline Roady

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #21 on: January 10, 2019, 09:22:27 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  9, 2019, 02:55:34 pm
Eddie is a Beast.  Retired as soon as he won it in 2017.  Went out at the top as they say.

That Polish guy Mateusz Kieliszkowski looks to be getting better every year but I can't see past The Mountain again this year if he decides he wants it again  Unless Brian Shaw can overcome his niggles of course then we have a game on :)

'Big Z' sadly looks finished now but an absolute legend of the sport. My Favourite strongman ever.

I used to work with his dad. Its mad. I was expecting his dad to be quite a large fella but he was skinnier than me and that takes some doing. Questioned him loads about his son and he came for a drink with us after work one Friday. He didnt drink mind but was a nice fella. Fucking massive tho he was (stating the obvious I know). He used to eat more calories for breakfast than Id eat in two/ three days. Unbelievable. I asked him about that deadlift he did of half a ton or whatever it was. He trained solely for that for a year. His dad is a bit of a geg in though (says me). Hes constantly on stage with him and has a dodgy tash.
Online Buck Pete

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #22 on: January 10, 2019, 10:00:42 am »
Quote from: Roady on January 10, 2019, 09:22:27 am
I used to work with his dad. Its mad. I was expecting his dad to be quite a large fella but he was skinnier than me and that takes some doing. Questioned him loads about his son and he came for a drink with us after work one Friday. He didnt drink mind but was a nice fella. Fucking massive tho he was (stating the obvious I know). He used to eat more calories for breakfast than Id eat in two/ three days. Unbelievable. I asked him about that deadlift he did of half a ton or whatever it was. He trained solely for that for a year. His dad is a bit of a geg in though (says me). Hes constantly on stage with him and has a dodgy tash.


Yeah his Dads muzzie is proper porn :)

Just done some Eddie Hall googling and he was a real pretty boy growing up and an outstanding all-round sportsman.  Some of his before and after photos are amazing.

Could have been a pro swimmer too by all accounts.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #23 on: January 10, 2019, 11:22:22 am »
Quote from: Roady on January 10, 2019, 09:22:27 am
I used to work with his dad. Its mad. I was expecting his dad to be quite a large fella but he was skinnier than me and that takes some doing. Questioned him loads about his son and he came for a drink with us after work one Friday. He didnt drink mind but was a nice fella. Fucking massive tho he was (stating the obvious I know). He used to eat more calories for breakfast than Id eat in two/ three days. Unbelievable. I asked him about that deadlift he did of half a ton or whatever it was. He trained solely for that for a year. His dad is a bit of a geg in though (says me). Hes constantly on stage with him and has a dodgy tash.

Did you ask him whether, when he's lifting really heavy stuff, a fart sometimes sneaks out?
Offline soxfan

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #24 on: January 10, 2019, 02:55:16 pm »
I had a client in the early '90s who claimed to be the world's strongest man. He probably wasn't, but hey marketing. :) He owned a gym in my area. Massive guy, though he didn't look quite as freaky as the monsters of today. Saw him pull an 18-wheeler by chomping down with his teeth on a bit attached to a chain. Crazy. :o  I remember him telling me about all sorts of injuries he had suffered trying to lift things.

I'm sure all of these fellas can attribute their superhuman strength to eating steak and potatoes, tuna and rice.  ;)
Online Buck Pete

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #25 on: January 3, 2020, 01:58:09 pm »
Just caught up and watched the 2019 Final. 

Another great competition as Martins Licis is deservedly crowned WSM 2019.  The young Latvian-American smashed it to be fair.

Looks to be a changing of the old guard as Thor finished 3rd and big Brian Shaw was well down the leaderboard.  Also, no 'Big Z' this year and Eddie Hall has retired.

Going to watch the WSM final has been on my bucket list for ages.
Offline Samie

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #26 on: January 3, 2020, 09:14:53 pm »
I haven't watched it in years mate. Last time i was into this was Zeviskas is it of Lithuania(?) was dominating.
Offline kesey

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #27 on: January 3, 2020, 10:15:54 pm »
Jeff Capes.
Online Buck Pete

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #28 on: January 3, 2020, 10:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  3, 2020, 09:14:53 pm
I haven't watched it in years mate. Last time i was into this was Zeviskas is it of Lithuania(?) was dominating.

Yeah thats Big Z. He was awesome

Hes been off the scene a few years now
Offline Samie

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #29 on: January 3, 2020, 10:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  3, 2020, 10:39:18 pm
Yeah thats Big Z. He was awesome

Hes been off the scene a few years now

Aye he was good. I used to love watching it with my grandad and uncles back in the 90's and early 00's. Good times. Couldn't beat a Scandinavian in these things usually. But they seem to be dying out now.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #30 on: January 3, 2020, 10:47:51 pm »
Thought the Polish fella would win. You can fuck off if you think I'm trying to spell that by the way ;D Licis just kept pulling it out the bag.
Online Buck Pete

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #31 on: January 4, 2020, 03:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January  3, 2020, 10:47:51 pm
Thought the Polish fella would win. You can fuck off if you think I'm trying to spell that by the way ;D Licis just kept pulling it out the bag.

Yeah i thought Kieliszkowski would win it too. Still a nice 2nd for him though.

I reckon he may be too short to win WSM.  Not the best at the events where you need height and long arms like Deadlift and Atlas Stones.

Read Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and Brian Shaw were both carrying injuries.

Gutted there was no Keg Toss this year. Love that event. :)
Offline Samie

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #32 on: January 4, 2020, 03:16:50 pm »
Pete you wanna see a Keg being tossed get down to your local boozer on a Saturday night mate.  ;D
Online Buck Pete

Re: worlds strongest man
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 pm »
Olympic shot putter and former WSM Geoff Capes has passed away aged 75.

A huge (literally), instantly recognisable figure for anyone round my age.

Along with being a gifted all round sportsman, he could rip phone books in half and overturn a VW Golf with his bare hands, all while tending to his budgerigars.

RIP Geoff and thanks for the memories.


