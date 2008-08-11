« previous next »
Author Topic: Best film quotes ..........

Offline Oingy Boingy

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #160 on: August 11, 2008, 10:37:23 am »
That was A1........Goodgirl

the snapper
Indeed...

Offline Henry Chinaski

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #161 on: August 11, 2008, 01:17:55 pm »
Dirk: [practicing his lines in the mirror] I've been around this block twice now. Looking for something. A clue. I've been looking for clues and something led me back here. Yeah. So here I am. It could have been me, the one who was at Ringo's place when the shit went down. Hey. I know how it is. I've been there. We've all done bad things. We've all had those guilty feelings in our heart. I'm going to take your brain out of your head and wash it and scrub it and make it clean. I don't know. But I'm going to have to settle this. First we're going to check the hole and see what we can find. We're going to get nice and wet, and you're going to spread your legs. Oh, that's good. So you know me. You know my reputation. Thirteen inches of tough load, I don't treat you gently. That's right. I'm Brock Landers. So I'm going to be nice. So I'm going to be nice. So I'm going to be nice, I'm going to ask you one more time. Where the fuck is Ringo?
Dirk: [he stands, unzips his pants and pulls out his penis] I am a star. I'm a star, I'm a star, I'm a star. I am a big, bright, shining star. That's right.
Jack Horner: I got a feeling that behind those jeans is something wonderful just waiting to get out.

Dirk: You're not the boss of me, Jack. You're not the king of Dirk. I'm the boss of me. I'm the king of me. I'm Dirk Diggler. I'm the star. It's my big dick and I say when we roll.

Little Bill: My wife has an ass in her cock in the drive way, all right? I'm sorry if my thoughts are not on the photography of the film we're shooting tomorrow.

Floyd Gondolli: I like simple pleasures, like butter in my ass, lollipops in my mouth. That's just me. That's just something that I enjoy.
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline Oingy Boingy

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #162 on: August 11, 2008, 02:05:30 pm »
Captain Oveur:You ever been in a cockpit before?
Joey: No sir, I've never been up in a plane before.
Captain Oveur: You ever seen a grown man naked?
Captain Oveur: Joey, do you ever hang around the gymnasium?
Captain Oveur: Joey do you like movies about gladiators?

(Get Carter)
Your a big man but your in bad shape!!
For me it's a full time job now behave yourself!(slap) ;D
Offline scouselad69

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #163 on: August 11, 2008, 04:54:29 pm »
You´re Mother was a Hamster and you´re father smells of Elderberries now go away you silly English knigt otherwise i will be forced to taunt you some more! The French taunters in Monty Python´´s Holy Grail
Offline Narf

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #164 on: August 11, 2008, 05:02:07 pm »
Quote from: PaislyShankly on August 11, 2008, 09:03:35 am
"My name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die."

I LOVE the Princess Bride!
Offline PaislyShankley

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #165 on: August 11, 2008, 05:07:10 pm »
It was on yesterday evening. I have it on dvd and I still watched it.
Offline Mondo

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #166 on: August 11, 2008, 07:42:59 pm »
Zed's dead, baby. Zed's dead
Offline MadErik

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #167 on: August 11, 2008, 08:18:05 pm »
Crimson Tide:

Capt. Ramsey: Yeah, horses're fascinating animals. Dumb as fenceposts but very intuitive. In that way they're not too different from high school girls: they may not have a brain in their head but they do know all the boys want to fuck 'em.

Offline Tomaldinho

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #168 on: August 12, 2008, 01:45:14 am »
Bill: Pai Mei taught you the five point palm-exploding heart technique?
The Bride: Of course he did.
Bill: Why didn't you tell me?
The Bride: I don't know... because I'm a bad person.
Bill: No. You're not a bad person. You're a terrific person. You're my favorite person, but every once in a while, you can be a real c*nt.
Offline Tomaldinho

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #169 on: August 12, 2008, 02:25:12 am »
One of the best scenes ever, from Heat:

Vincent Hanna: You know, we are sitting here, you and I, like a couple of regular fellas. You do what you do, and I do what I gotta do. And now that we've been face to face, if I'm there and I gotta put you away, I won't like it. But I tell you, if it's between you and some poor bastard whose wife you're gonna turn into a widow, brother, you are going down.

Neil McCauley: There is a flip side to that coin. What if you do got me boxed in and I gotta put you down? Cause no matter what, you will not get in my way. We've been face to face, yeah. But I will not hesitate. Not for a second.



Also...

Vincent Hanna: I gotta hold on to my angst. I preserve it because I need it. It keeps me sharp, on the edge, where I gotta be.
Offline grimreaper

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #170 on: August 12, 2008, 04:41:30 am »
Quote from: Bob Loblaw on August  5, 2008, 05:34:08 pm
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/BY2oX--Omj4&amp;hl=en&amp;fs=1&quot;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/BY2oX--Omj4&amp;hl=en&amp;fs=1&quot;</a>


great vid that, made me tingle all over again ;D
Online bradders1011

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #171 on: November 15, 2024, 08:10:14 pm »
My father would womanise, he would drink. He would make outrageous claims like he invented the question mark...
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #172 on: November 15, 2024, 09:04:38 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 15, 2024, 08:10:14 pm
My father would womanise, he would drink. He would make outrageous claims like he invented the question mark...

:D Worth the 16 year wait for a bit of Dr Evil.
Offline Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #173 on: November 15, 2024, 11:51:29 pm »
Do you know what nemesis means?
A righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent, personified in this case by a 'orrible c*nt, me.
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #174 on: November 30, 2024, 11:50:35 pm »
'The pellet with the poison's in the vessel with the pestle; the chalice from the palace has the brew that is true'

That scene from The Court Jester, still cracks me up...

https://youtu.be/TJ9f2rnjB84?si=a_XX4oWSWrhvqwpY

Online Kekule

Re: Best film quotes ..........
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
"Ray, when someone asks you if you are a God, you say yes"
