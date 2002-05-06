« previous next »
Author Topic: THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN  (Read 13506 times)

THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« on: May 6, 2002, 10:38:54 pm »
EXCLUSIVE: The Origin of Anfield

By Chris McMullan
Date: 6/5/2002

We all know about the Spion Kop in the Boer War but no one seems to know where the name Anfield comes from. What if I told you in means 'The River Field' and is named after a farm in Ireland! Here's the low down on the Anfield scoop.


You'd have thought a trip over to the south-east coast of the Ireland couldn't bring up too many surprises in the field of LFC, but the Emerald Isle isn't known for conforming to English preconceptions.

So here I was in New Ross, Co. Wexford, enjoying the black stuff when I'm told of a little farm within spitting distance of the town center. Now I've never been one for mud and wellies but this plot of land happened to be called Anfield! What's more the story is that it's the original Anfield.

So how is the most famous club ground in Britain come to be named after a farm in Ireland?

First of all we knocked at Anfield Cottage on Anfield Lane and met the Waters family, who as is the norm in rural Ireland welcomed us in and gave us the run down on the Anfield story.


Anfield Cottage
Mrs Waters told us of how a wealthy resident of the Lane had moved over to Liverpool, became Mayor of the city and named a road leading up to a piece of recreational ground - Anfield, after his family home.

Anfield Cottage on the original Anfield Lane sounds like a dream home to me. It just happens to be for sale! Now where did I leave my credit card?

Before we left Mrs Waters told us about a book that had been written by local historian James Murphy that went into the Anfield connection in more detail

Rosbercon Parish

The following extract is taken from Rosbercon Parish by James Murphy (Killkenny People Printing Ltd, 2000):


"For many years the family of Graves were very much part and parcel of the business scene of New Ross. For over one hundred and seventy five years, 1811 - 1986 they had a thriving Builders Providers and Sawmills on New Ross Quays. For some part of that time especially before and after the famine they were renowned as a firm of ship builders and shipping agents.
Robert Samuel Graves left his home in Rosbercon Castle and headed to Liverpool about the year 1860. He took on the running of the Graves shipping company in that city and did a fine job too. His popularity soared and he was elected mayor of Liverpool as well as a Member of Parliament for the area in 1865, and he held the seat until his death in 1873. In his capacity as mayor, it was he who put through a proposal to develop grounds on the outskirts of the city for a Liverpool Football Club.

These grounds ran directly behind the family business. Robert then sanctioned a proposal to build a roadway up to the new grounds, and duly named it Anfield Lane, after the one beside his ancestrl home in Rosbercon.. The name of course has been abbreviated over the years and the famous ground of the renowned Liverpool football club is now just know as, Anfield. Robert Samuel Graves brought a little part of Rosbercon hill to the Mersey Side, where there is no doubt, but that it will live as long as the game of soccor is played at this famous venue."



Rosbercon Castle, Anfield Lane, Co. Wexford
JFK Trust

Whilst visiting the historical Dunbrody, a replica of a famous famine ship, we spoke to Carmel, who worked for the JFK Trust and seemed to know a lot about the Anfield connection.

Carmel sent us the following piece of research on Graves family's political career as well as the origin of the name Anfield:


"William and Anthony Elly Graves had both been active in the political life of New Ross, serving on various committees.  James Palmer Graves was elected president of Waterford Chamber of Commerce in 1884.  But Samuel's political ambitions went further.  
In 1861, he became Mayor of Liverpool - the first Irishman to hold the mayoralty of an English city.  In 1865, he was returned as MP for Liverpool and held the seat until his death in 1873.

He was reputedly a personal friend of Queen Victoria and he certainly entertained her son, the Prince of Wales.  He served as a Sea Lord, as a member of the Mersey Dock and Harbour Board, the local Marine Board, the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce and the Royal Commission on the management of lights, buoys etc.  He held directorships in several companies, including London and North Western Railways and the Pacific Steam Navigation Co.  

He also bequeathed an immortal legacy to Liverpool:  The Graves family home in New Ross was in the townland of Annefield (Irish: Gort na hAbhann - the River Field)  Annefield Lane ran just above Rosbercon Castle, and Samuel Robert Graves chose that name for his Liverpool home. Shortened to Anfield, it bacame the name for part of the city and today survives most famously as the name of the home of Liverpool Football Club - Anfield Stadium, one of the best known sports arenas in the world.

It is not know if Robert Graves shared an interest in football. His career certainly kept him busy. At the time of his death, Graves were operating fifty ships out of Liverpool port with worldwide destinations"

Back in Liverpool

We had all the evidence from Ireland and for further confirmation we wanted to place Robert Graves in Liverpool during that period.

Lynne Messenger from The Lord Mayor's office, Liverpool, confirmed that Samuel Robert Graves was in fact Mayor of Liverpool in 1860/61.

It seems appropriate that 140 years after Anfield was named after a homestead in Co. Wexford, that the Kop would sing about 'The Fields of Anfield Rd' to the tune of a famous Irish ballad.



This Is Anfield



From www.shanklygates.co.uk
Re:THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« Reply #1 on: May 6, 2002, 10:54:38 pm »
I love stuff like this, keep them coming.
Re:THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« Reply #2 on: May 7, 2002, 10:02:51 am »
Glad you liked it. If anyone knows someone at the Echo, try and get them on the case as I know the locals in New Ross would like nothing more than a memorial or something to mark the occaision.

There was talk of them approaching LFC about it, but from what I could gather, it never got off the ground.

I'll try to get in touch with the Echo myself either today or soon - they'd be able to dig up a lot more about it I'd have thought.
Re: THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« Reply #3 on: May 17, 2021, 01:18:56 pm »
*Bump

The origin of the name Anfield and its link to Wexford, Ireland was mentioned on the biggest TV soap here (Fair City) last night so I think this is worth a bump!
Re: THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« Reply #4 on: May 17, 2021, 09:10:06 pm »
Quote from: treble2001 on May  6, 2002, 10:38:54 pm
From www.shanklygates.co.uk

Very interesting - thanks for sharing / bump.

 :scarf
Re: THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« Reply #5 on: May 17, 2021, 10:19:31 pm »
I once saw a very old map of Liverpool which I think predates this story and there was farmland called Anne's field roughly where the Anfield District is now. I always assumed that's where the name came from.
Re: THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:41:17 am »
Quote from: Lad on May 17, 2021, 10:19:31 pm
I once saw a very old map of Liverpool which I think predates this story and there was farmland called Anne's field roughly where the Anfield District is now. I always assumed that's where the name came from.

This one? (From 1768).

http://www.alexandremaps.com/backoffice/Pictures/m_0_825242ac207686a9f54e88f048fae7cc_1284408766.jpg


I believe its derived from the old Viking  ange feld, or sloping field. Or hanging field. Spelling might be off a bit. Theres lots of Danish influence in place names throughout the north, some examples here:

https://www.gutenberg.org/files/43910/43910-h/43910-h.htm

According to the Echo, its from Middle English:

 https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/how-liverpool-suburbs-got-names-14097725
Re: THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 06:41:17 am
This one? (From 1768)



http://www.alexandremaps.com/backoffice/Pictures/m_0_825242ac207686a9f54e88f048fae7cc_1284408766.jpg


I believe its derived from the old Viking  ange feld, or sloping field. Or hanging field. Spelling might be off a bit. Theres lots of Danish influence in place names throughout the north, some examples here:

https://www.gutenberg.org/files/43910/43910-h/43910-h.htm

According to the Echo, its from Middle English:

 https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/how-liverpool-suburbs-got-names-14097725

Yeah that's the map I've seen. The original post is a good old romantic tale but undoubtedly the original Andield name is derived from everything you've posted.
Re: THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 am »
enjoyed the tale and it sounds feasible, certainly a strong coincidence if not. The Viking link is also feasible given Ormskirk et al. As with most things its potentially a bit of both, mayhap the Graves fella saw the name and it peeked his interest and he adapted it to his own needs. Liverpool isnt short of local historians, or rumour or connections with rural Irish, Norse, Chinese, Jamaican communities....

Good post whether true or not :)
Re: THE ORIGIN OF ANFIELD BY CHRIS MCMULLAN
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:07:08 am »
Really interesting stuff; I agree that the Irish tale sounds more romantic than real, or that the area was already called something like Anfield and Graves noticed the similarity and was pleased enough with the link to his home to use it for the road name.

I love making these kind of links; whether true or not they're always fun

For example, if the Irish link is true then the An in Anfield comes from the Irish word Abhann, meaning River, which is essentially the same word as the Welsh Afon or the Anglicised version Avon as in River Avon, (which therefore is technically called the River River) or Stratford-upon-Avon, which in turn was the brthplace of Shakespeare, whch probably explains all the drama we get at the ground :)
