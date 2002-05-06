Really interesting stuff; I agree that the Irish tale sounds more romantic than real, or that the area was already called something like Anfield and Graves noticed the similarity and was pleased enough with the link to his home to use it for the road name.I love making these kind of links; whether true or not they're always funFor example, if the Irish link is true then the An in Anfield comes from the Irish word Abhann, meaning River, which is essentially the same word as the Welsh Afon or the Anglicised version Avon as in River Avon, (which therefore is technically called the River River) or Stratford-upon-Avon, which in turn was the brthplace of Shakespeare, whch probably explains all the drama we get at the ground