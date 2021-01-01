Please
Print
Topic: Arrested Development
Re: Arrested Development
The one I still remember very clearly is when they build a tiny town to fool the Japanese into thinking their model homes are built but are far away, and Tobias dresses up like a mole because he thinks the CIA wanting him to be a mole means they want him to act like a mole as an audition for a show, and starts trampling over the tiny houses. George Michael then flies into him on his jetpack (he thinks his dad got him that as a gift but it was meant for George Sr. who was trying to escape) because he can't control it, and it looks like a Japanese monster movie fight.
The Japanese are so offended they just walk out.
I'm not doing this scene justice here because there's a whole series of misunderstandings that lead up to this.
Re: Arrested Development
Speaking of mole reminds me of the scene with George Snr and the FBI woman visiting him in prison.
She falls in love with George and reveals she is a "mole". He misunderstands and thinks she's worried about the size of her teeth
He tells her a good dentist could grind them down by at least 30%.
Re: Arrested Development
Everyone: Annyong!?
Annyong: Annyong.
Re: Arrested Development
Just re-watched series 1 episode 2, noticed thatTobias was in fact wearing his shorts in the shower, even though he's not revealed as a "never nude" until episode 7.
Such attention to denim, er, detail...
