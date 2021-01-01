« previous next »
The one I still remember very clearly is when they build a tiny town to fool the Japanese into thinking their model homes are built but are far away, and Tobias dresses up like a mole because he thinks the CIA wanting him to be a mole means they want him to act like a mole as an audition for a show, and starts trampling over the tiny houses. George Michael then flies into him on his jetpack (he thinks his dad got him that as a gift but it was meant for George Sr. who was trying to escape) because he can't control it, and it looks like a Japanese monster movie fight.

The Japanese are so offended they just walk out.

I'm not doing this scene justice here because there's a whole series of misunderstandings that lead up to this.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

:)

Speaking of mole reminds me of the scene with George Snr and the FBI woman visiting him in prison. 

She falls in love with George and reveals she is a "mole". He misunderstands and thinks she's worried about the size of her teeth

He tells her a good dentist could grind them down by at least 30%.  :lmao
Everyone: Annyong!?

Annyong: Annyong.
Just re-watched series 1 episode 2, noticed thatTobias was in fact wearing his shorts in the shower, even though he's not revealed as a "never nude" until episode 7.

Such attention to denim, er, detail...
