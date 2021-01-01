The one I still remember very clearly is when they build a tiny town to fool the Japanese into thinking their model homes are built but are far away, and Tobias dresses up like a mole because he thinks the CIA wanting him to be a mole means they want him to act like a mole as an audition for a show, and starts trampling over the tiny houses. George Michael then flies into him on his jetpack (he thinks his dad got him that as a gift but it was meant for George Sr. who was trying to escape) because he can't control it, and it looks like a Japanese monster movie fight.



The Japanese are so offended they just walk out.



I'm not doing this scene justice here because there's a whole series of misunderstandings that lead up to this.